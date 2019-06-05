Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The College National Finals Rodeo begins next week and the Black Hills State team is looking for big things this season as the Jackets won the Great Plains Region title on the women's side as Elm Springs' Carlee Johnston captured the all-around title ...

Black Hills State senior Carlee Johnston is wrapping up her college rodeo career at next week's College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming and she's ready to go. Johnson said, "One year I did get fourth in the goat tying there. Last year I was doing really well and then it kind of didn't go so well at the end but I guess that's why I'm back, to redeem myself, so ..."

Johnston has already left quite the mark on the Yellow Jacket program, winning the Great Plains Regional All-Around title to lead BH to the team championship this season, and qualifying for the CNFR in barrel racing, goat tying and breakaway roping. Lammers said, "Just so dedicated, you know, and has meant really so much to this program and she leads by example and that's so important you know, now we have other student athletes that are going and doing some of the things that she's doing too and its been fun and you know I just want her to go and enjoy the rest of this journey right now."

That respect is mutual ... with Johnston showing nothing but love for the school and community that she came to four years ago after a standout rodeo career at Wall High School.

Johnston said, "I've loved Black Hills State and I've loved our coaches, Glen and Shelly, and Ann have all been just great to me and great to our team and the Lantis family I can't thank them enough, this is actually their facility that we're practicing in and they've done so much for our team, I just really cherish all the friends I've made and the connections I've made at BH here."

Johnston, who competes for the Jackets along with her sister Savanna and twin brother Carson, says her Elm Springs upbringing is a huge part of who she is in and out of the arena. Johnston said, "My siblings and I have all rodeoed together forever and actually my sister and my twin rodeo up here with me. I guess I've never known it any different ... it's fun having your siblings and your best friends there with you doing what we love."

Best of luck next week at the national finals, Carlee ... and congratulations to this week's Black Hills FOX Athlete of the Week ... Black Hills State senior Carlee Johnston.

POST 320 SPORTING THE SPECIAL TEAL JERSEYS FOR CANCER AWARENESS tonight as they hosted the Billings Royals.... 1. 1ST, BILLINGS THREATENING WITH A RUNNER ON SECOND, ISAAC POWERS GETS BRENDEN CONCEPCION TO SKY ONE INTO RIGHT FIELD, LOGAN MILLER MAKES THE CATCH TO END THE INNING. POWERS GOT OUT OF THE FIRST FRAME WITHOUT ANY DAMAGE BEING DONE. 2. WITH A RUNNER ON FIRST GRAYSON SKINNER HITS THE GROUNDER TO DEEP 3RD, A STRONG THROW ACROSS THE DIAMOND BUT THE FIRST BASEMAN CAN'T HANG ONTO IT. SKINNER REACHES SAFELY BUT THE STARS COULDN'T BRING ANYONE AROUND. 3. STILL SCORELESS IN THE SECOND, NICK ELIASON HITS THE CHOPPER TO SECOND, DEVIN JACOBS GETS OVER TO FIELD IT, AND HIS THROW TO FIRST IS JUST IN TIME FOR THE OUT. NICE PLAY BY THE 320 SECOND BAGGER. 4. WITH A MAN ON SECOND CHASE HINCKLEY SMACKS THE PITCH INTO THE GAP IN RIGHT-CENTER FIELD, COLE MILLER COMES INTO SCORE ON THE DOUBLE.

And the Spearfish Sasquatch hosted the defending Expedition League champs tonight and Rapid City kid RIley McSherry was on the mound for Spearfish ... the Sasquatch won this one 5-3 ... Spearfish's Jaxon Rosencranz knocked in two runs to give his team the lead ...

In a quick college football note, Mount Marty's brand-new football team announced the hiring of Mike Woodley to develop the program. Woodley, currently the head coach at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, has agreed to take on the head coaching position for the Lancers effective August 1. Woodley won the 2013 NAIA national championship at Grandview. Mount Marty is hoping to open Great Plains Athletic Conference play in the fall of 2022.