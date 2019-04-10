Wednesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The weather has caused at least one sports postponement thus far and there are certainly more to come ...

The Rapid City Track-O-Rama, one of the state's larger track meets, has been moved tentatively from its original time of this Friday to Monday, April 15th ... but even that date could be up for a change depending on the levels of snow we get over the next few days and how quickly it melts. If things get going on Monday, field events will begin at 10:30 and running events at 11 at O'Harra Stadium ... but a final decision will be made sometime this weekend on whether or not the gun will actually go off on the meet on Monday.

South Dakota State standout Macy Miller was selected in the third round of the WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm tonight. A 6-foot guard from Mitchell, Miller was the final selection in the draft and will join a Seattle squad that won the WNBA championship in 2018. Miller was honored as the Summit League Player of the Year in both the 2018 and 2019. Her 2,355 career points are both SDSU and Summit League records. Miller is the second Jackrabbit women's basketball player to be selected in the WNBA Draft, joining Megan Vogel, who was a second-round pick (19th overall) by the Washington Mystics in 2007. Notre Dame guard Jackie Young was the first player picked tonight by the Las Vegas Aces.