War Eagles roll past Bismarck-Moorhead

Over to a flawless night at O'Harra Stadium and the War Eagles had a nice crowd enjoying the sunshine and some football ...

First quarter action and Tyler Ashley gets the handoff ... but Bismarck-Moorhead punches it out and Justin Wiliams comes up with the recovery ...

Ensuing possession for the Veterans and quarterback Jammile Sims takes off and squirts free down the sideline for a first down ... nice run by the QB there ...

But the War Eagles get stout after that ... first it's Skyler Miller with the big hit on Malik Johnson ... and the big guy is pumped about that hit ...

More War Eagle defense as Tony Pierce comes up and clobbers Sean McMonagle to make sure there's no completion on that play ...

And here comes Western Dakota ... quarterback Matt Bailey lofts this up and drops it right into Marcus Perry's breadbasket ... that's a 33-yard TD and the home team is up 6-0 ...

The War Eagles would punch in a 1-yard plunge by Dorian Cowart to go up 12-0 and they win this one by a final of 42-6 ...