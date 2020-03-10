Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The state basketball tournament fields are all set after the Class A and Class B boys finished off their SoDak 16 round at neutral sites around the state tonight ... the Class B girls state tournament tips off Thursday in Spearfish ... the Class B boys are in Aberdeen beginning next Thursday while the Class AA and Class A tournaments will be combined boys and girls events again this season with AA in Sioux Falls and A in Rapid City ... also beginning next Thursday.

There were four West River teams in the Class B SoDak 16 and four playing in Class A tonight ... for area Class A teams, St. Thomas More, the No. 1 seeded team in the class with an 18-2 record, beat Clark/Willow Lake 64-51 to reach the state tournament ... the Red Cloud Crusaders lost to Madison 68-62 ... The Custer Wildcats faced Crow Creek in the 4-13 matchup in Kadoka ... and Crow Creek won that game 68-51. Pine Ridge and Tiospa Zina met in a rematch of an LNI game that Tiospa Zina won 52-49 back in December and the Wambdi won again, this time 64-55. That sets up a first round at the Class A state boys tournament next week of St. Thomas More versus Madison; Crow Creek versus Dakota Valley; Sioux Valley against Dell Rapids and Sioux Falls Christian taking on Tiospa Zina.

Area teams in the Class B SoDak 16 are Lyman and White River, with Eldon Marshall's Tigers reaching another state tourney with a 59-46 win, Faith defeated Marty 81-76 in double overtime in Chamberlain ... huge win for the Longhorns ... and Timber Lake fell to Platte-Geddes 54-47.

The Stevens Raiders girls basketball team is 20-1 and seeded No. 2 in next week's Class AA state tournament in Sioux Falls as first-year head coach Travis Swartz looks to guide the program to its first-ever state championship ...

The Raiders will face Brandon Valley in the opening round of the tournament, and while the Lynx will be somewhat familiar as Stevens knocked them off 44-31 in both teams' season opener back on December 13th in Rapid City ... Swartz knows that both teams will look quite a bit differently than they did back in 2019 for that game.

Swartz said, "I like the matchup just from the standpoint of the psyche of our kids that we've played them before ... again I throw all the coaching cliches, everybody's 0-0, it doesn't matter what seed you are, but their coach and I are in the same boat, we both were JV coaches last year and stepped up, but like I said, that first game was such a long time ago both teams didn't have much going for them, or in at the time, so we really need to get into the film room and study them because it has been so long ago."

The Raiders tip off the Class AA state tournament in Sioux Falls on Thursday next week at noon Mountain Time against the Lynx.