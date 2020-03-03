Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Black Hills State men's basketball team had a phenomenal regular season, winning a share of their first-ever Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title and sweeping archrival South Dakota School of Mines in both regular season meetings ... tonight the Jackets looked to do something that cliched sports knowledge tells us very hard to do ... defeat a good team three times in the same season as the Hardrockers traveled to Spearfish for the opening round of the RMAC playoffs ...

THE YELLOW JACKETS ARE THE NUMBER TWO SEED WHILE THE HARDROCKERS ARE SEEDED 7TH.

1. EARLY GOING, 6-2 MINES, ALLEC WILLIAMS ADDS TO THE LEAD AS HE PULLS UP AND NAILS THE 3 POINTER. Williams paced the Hardrockers with 22 points on the night ...

2. BLACK HILLS STATE FIRES BACK AS TREY WHITLEY DELIVERS THE NICE BOUNCE PASS TO JOEL SCOTT AND HE DROPS IT HOME. THE FRESHMAN GETTING THE JOB DONE IN THE PAINT. He had 17 tonight.

3. HARDROCKERS UP BY 5, TRISTAN VON NIEDA GOES TO WORK INSIDE AND HE GETS THE TURN AROUND JUMPER TO DROP HOME. THE SENIOR PLAYING WELL FOR COACH GLENN.

4. SAVA DUKIC MISSES THE 3 POINTER FROM THE TOP OF THE KEY, BUT ANTONIO CAPLEY HAS HIS BACK AS HE GRABS THE REBOUND AND PUTS IT RIGHT BACK IN FOR 2.

And the Hardrockers get the upset, taking this one 80-71 ... they advance to play Colorado Mines in St. George Utah Friday. It wasn't all bad news today for BH as Ryan Thompson picked up Coach of the Year honors in the conference ... Yellow Jacket senior Tyler Oliver and Scott were named to the first team, with Scott also taking home Freshman of the Year honors ... Whitley made the second team for Black Hills.

Other area selections to the team were South Dakota Mines sophomore Mitchell Sueker and senior Allec Williams to the second team, and Mines' Logan Elers was named honorable mention along with Chadron State duo Colby Jackson and Brian Rodriguez-Flores ... Dixie's Jack Pagenkopf was named Player of the Year and Colorado Springs' Padiet Wang was named Defensive Player of the Year.

The RMAC women's tournament also got going tonight with both Mines and BH on the road ... Black Hills traveled to Colorado Mines while the Hardrockers were at Westminster ... and unfortunately for both the road was unkind as Black Hills fell 66-44 and Mines lost 76-70 ...

The Region 8A boys basketball tournament tipped off tonight with Rapid City Christian hosting Lead-Deadwood on one side of the bracket and Custer and Hot Springs and Belle Fourche and Hill City playing on the other ... top-seeded St. Thomas More awaits the winner of the Christian-Lead-Deadwood matchup ...

Out to Hart Ranch where the Golddiggers were looking to upset the Comets, who defeated Lead-Deadwood by 35 less than a week ago ... Comets off to a fast start in this one ... Terrance Asbridge showing off some nice footwork in the paint as he opens the scoring ... More ball movement from Christian on this possession and Payton Causey is the beneficiary as he sights that 3 up and knocks it down ... Comets up 5-0 ... and feeling pretty good about the direction of this one ... Lead-Deadwood comes back with TK Rainey off the bounce and the bank is open for Rainey from the top of the key ... But Asbridge was too much for the 'Diggers down low ... here he finishes through the contact for an old-fashioned three-point play ... Digger turnover and the Comets' Jack Roisum thinks he's got an easy one ... but Mekieh Hon punches that off the glass with a great defensive play ... Roisum gets a little payback here as Asbridge kicks it out and that is 1-2-and 3 for the Comets ... Christian cruises in this one 66-23 and will face St. Thomas More on Friday night ...

So in other Region 8A games tonight, Belle Fourche topped Hill City 79-40 while Custer knocked off Hot Springs 60-28, setting up a Friday night showdown in Custer between the Broncs and Wildcats with a trip to the SoDak 16 on the line ... In Region 7A tonight we had three games with Todd County advancing to face No. 1 seed Red Cloud on Friday ... Winner topped Bennett County 69-33 and Pine Ridge beat St. Francis 82-55 to set up a Warriors-Thorpes showdown on Friday.

And while area college hoops teams are into their postseason, the Rapid City Rush are fighting for their playoff lives after a recent skid has seen them drop to fifth place in the Mountain Division, which would leave them outside the playoffs looking in ...

The Rush are currently one point out of fourth place but the Tulsa Oilers have played three more games than Rapid City. Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault is hoping some adjustments on the ice both strategically and in terms of roster construction over the final 14 games of the regular season will push his team over the hump.

I MEAN WE ARE ONLY ONE POINT BEHIND TULSA WITH THREE GAMES AT HAND. WE GOT FIVE GAMES COMING UP AND UTAH IS COMING IN WE HAVE PLAYED WELL VERSUS UTAH. I KNOW I HAVE BEEN WORKING THE PHONES HERE ALOT. TRYING TO GET SOME D MEN UP HERE WE ARE BANGED UP ON D HERE. WE SUFFERED A COUPLE INJURIES THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND WE ARE LOOK FOR REINFORCEMENTS. WE WANT TO MAKE THE PLAYOFFS. WE WANT TO BE IN ON THAT FORTH SPOT. CHANCES ARE GOOD. I MEAN WE ARE IN A GREAT SPOT WITH ALOT OF HOME GAMES LEFT, BUT I DO NEED TO ADD SOME PIECES JUST BECAUSE OF INJURIES AND CALL UPS AND WE WILL SEE WHAT HAPPENS BEFORE THURSDAY.

Rapid City is back on home ice Friday and Saturday with the second-place Utah Grizzlies in town for a two-game stand. Both games are scheduled for 7:05 this weekend.

And in a quick bit of college track and field news, former Rapid City Stevens standout Elizabeth Schaefer has qualified for the NCAA Division II national championships after winning the NSIC pentathlon for Augustana. Schaefer scored 3,692 points to cap off a stellar freshman campaign. The Division II championships will be held in Birmingham, Alabama on March 13th and 14th.