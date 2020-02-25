Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The No. 2-ranked Stevens girls basketball team has state championship goals in head coach Travis Swartz's first season ... but first the Raiders have to take care of business to close the regular season and get a high seed for the SoDak 16 ... tonight that meant facing archrival Rapid City Central for the second time this season, with the Raiders taking a 29-26 win back on February 7th ...

At Naasz Gymnasium tonight ... Stevens principal John Julius recieving some recognition from the Cobblers as he is retiring at the end of the year ... Cobblers get things started in the opening quarter as Adison Young jabs the defense off and pulls the trigger on the triple ... that's good and the Cobblers lead 3-0 ...

Raiders to the other end and they were hitting the offensive glass hard ... here Jayda McNabb gets the rebound, gets away with a travel, but finds Kenadi Rising beyond the arc to tie this one up ... Great ball movement from Stevens as Rising finds Kyah Watson, who drops it off to Bailee Sobczak and that is some pretty basketball ...

Raiders feeling good with Watson back in the lineup ... More Raiders on the glass ... Sobczak gets after this Grace Martin miss ... and then gets her own rebound and puts it back in ... sophomore playing well for Coach Swartz ... she had 13 points and nine boards on the night ... And then the Raiders go back to the paint ... Grace Ellis shows off a little back to the basket game ... nice little hook ...

Raiders sweep their crosstown rival and move to 18-1 on the season with a 48-37 win ...

And while the Raider girls have been consistently winning all season long, head coach Chris Stoebner's Raider boys have quietly put together a 12-6 record as they are fifth in Class AA in seed points ...

A big part of that success has been the two-man game of point guard Daniel Vigoren and big man Mason Steele, who recently committed to the University of Sioux Falls ... the Raiders have two games remaining in the regular season against Sturgis and Spearfish before they find out who they'll play in the SoDak 16 with a state tourney berth on the line ...

"Me and Danny seem to be a real good duo, we've been playing together since 7th grade so that chemistry has been really built up. Having him to rely on for screens and his shots from outside and driving to dish to me is really good."

CHRIS STOEBNER "Well I think just his length. He can take advantage of it on both ends he's a great shot blocker and offensively it's come to the point where he can finish around the basket about anything because he's so long and he's gotten really strong. Even when he gets fouled he's finishing around the basket, he's a very smart player and a great leader."

That takes us to this week's high school media polls ... Steele and the Raiders entered the top five in Class AA this week as Huron moved up to No. 1 as well ... Yankton, Roosevelt and O'Gorman were 2 through 4 respectively ...

In Class A, STM is the unanimous No. 1 again ... Sioux Valley, Crow Creek, Sioux Falls Christian and Lennox rounded out the top five again ...

And the Class B ranks look pretty much the same with the top four identical to last week but Hanson moved into the top five as Canistota dropped out ... on the girls side and once again we have three unanimous undefeated No. 1's ... O'Gorman is No. 1 in front of Stevens in Class AA, with Lincoln, Yankton and Harrisburg following in the top five ... Class A is identical to last week with Winner, Lennox, St. Thomas More, Crow Creek and Flandreau your top five ... Red Cloud picked up a vote this week ... And the top four in Class B remained the same with Corsica-Stickney, Ethan, De Smet and Faith ... Howard moved in to the top five this week ...

And South Dakota basketball history was made today as the University of South Dakota women were ranked 12th in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 ... that ranking is the highest national ranking for any Summit League men's or women's basketball team ever ... The Coyotes are ranked 20th in the Associated Press media poll and close their regular season Saturday at home against North Dakota. If the Coyotes were to win that game they would become just the third Summit League/Midcontinent League team in history to go undefeated in conference play ... following Northern Illinois in 1994 and the Coyotes in 2018.

And the Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Rapid City tomorrow night at 7 o'clock at the Barnett Arena ... the Globetrotters are some of the most beloved entertainers and athletes on the planet and are guaranteed to put on a show ... tickets are still available so if you're looking for something to do tomorrow night, come on down and say hi to me and watch the Globetrotters put on a show.