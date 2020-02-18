Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Douglas Patriots girls basketball team is holding onto the 16th seed in Class AA by a thread ... with Brookings and Sturgis on the outside looking in if the SoDak 16 were to be played today ... but there are still regular season contests to be played and tonight the 5-11 Patriots looked to take another step toward the postseason ...

Douglas looking to spring an upset at St. Thomas More tonight against the 15-1 Cavaliers ... Cavaliers going to their all-stater early and often as Haleigh Timmer makes the nice spin and lefty finish in the first half ... More Timmer off the back screen and she finishes the nice feed from Delaney Klosterman ... Cavs out to a double-digit lead early ... Patriots battling though ... as Alyssa Sandoval-Jimenez is going to get free in the corner and Nique High Hawk finds her for the triple ... Second half, More up 28-12 and Timmer makes it 31-12 with this triple off another Klosterman assist ... Timmer dropped a game-high 28 this evening ... High Hawk comes back and finds some space against the STM zone in the corner ... splash ... And then Makayla Grim says there's no reason to abandon what works ... as she drains another corner 3 ... but it wasn't quite enough as STM goes on to the 61-33 win tonight ...

The St. Thomas More girls basketball team is ranked third in the state in Class A with its only loss to No. 1-ranked undefeated defending state champion Winner ... the've now won two in a row since that 54-40 loss to the Warriors with three regular season games left to play ...

The Cavaliers picked up a big 61-42 VICTORY OVER then fifth-ranked RED CLOUD on FRIDAY NIGHT before the win tonight over Douglas. Cavalier SENIOR LIZZY ELDER IS OUT FOR THE REST OF THE SEASON WITH A KNEE INJURY. BUT SHE AND THE REST OF THE STM SENIOR CLASS HAS PLAYED A KEY ROLE IN THE TEAM'S SUCCESS SO FAR THIS SEASON and they'll be looking to send that class out on a high note.

COACH KANDOLIN "They've played together a lot. That's an integral part to the success that we've had. They've been fun, they are hard workers, they've worked hard for where they're at and they've got big expectations for themselves to be successful this year."

DELANEY KLOSTERMAN "Yeah I think Lizzy getting inured has really impacted us but we are trying to do our best to win for her, and that's what we are going to try and accomplish the rest of this season."

In other high school hoops action from around the area tonight .... the No. 2-ranked Class AA Stevens Raiders kept rolling with a 63-39 win in Spearfish tonight as Kenadi Rising had a game-high 17 points for the Raiders ... Kyah Watson added 14 points and nine boards ... Hill City dropped Custer in a rivalry tilt in the Southern Hills and Sturgis nipped Belle Fourche in a very close game 41-39 ....

Wall dropped Oelrichs in Class B action; New Underwood took a 44-31 win over Newell and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte ran away from Bennett County 59 to 32 ...

In boys action, top-ranked St. THomas More hit the road and took care of business in Hot Springs ... Harding County knocked off New England, North Dakota and the Eagle Butte boys topped St. Francis by 30 ...

Let's take a quick look at this week's South Dakota Media high school basketball polls where all three girls No. 1 teams remained unanimous choices this week ... Sioux Falls O'Gorman remains No. 1 in the AA girls ranks ... followed by Rapid City Stevens in second ... Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Lincoln flip-flopped at 3 and 4 this week and Yankton stayed in fifth ...

Winner is No. 1 on the A girls side yet again ... Lennox, STM and Crow Creek stayed 2 through 4 and fourth and Flandreau is the new No. 5 this week ...

Corsica-Stickney tops the B girls ranks again ... followed by Ethan, De Smet, Faith and Faulkton Area ... Faith is up one spot from last week ...

Yankton kept the top spot after a loss in AA boys, followed by No. 2 Brandon Valley and O'Gorman who picked up seven and five first-place votes this week, respectively ... Huron is fourth and Roosevelt fifth ...

St. Thomas More remained No. 1 in the A boys ranks after a big win over Sioux Falls Christian ... Sioux Valley, Crow Creek, Sioux Falls Christian and Lennox round out the top five ...

And there's a new No. 1 in Class B this week as Aberdeen Christian is atop the ranks there ... De Smet, Viborg-Hurley, White River and Canistota are the rest of the B top five this week.

The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team has taken off recently under first-year head coach Jeri Jacobson ... winning nine stragith games as they and Black Hills State are tied for fifth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings at 12 and 7 ... with four seniors graduating after the season for the Hardrockers they'll need to bring in some reinforcements and their latest is a familiar face to local hoops fans ...

Former Rapid City Central standout Juneau Jones is returning to town next season to continue her college career as a Hardrocker.

Jones is a 5-foot-9-inch guard who spent this season playing for Casper College. This season for the T-Birds, Jones is averaging 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Jones was a team captain and the team MVP for head coach Kraig Blomme at Central as a senior. She plans to pursue a degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining beginning next year.

In some more South Dakota School of Mines news, junior pole vaulter Erica Keeble was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for the second straight week and the third time this season today. Last weekend at the South Dakota State Indoor Classic, Keeble tied the meet and school records with a vault of 13 feet – 3.50 inches. That mark puts Keeble at fourth in the country in Division II.