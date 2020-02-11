Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Hill City girls basketball team is currently in second place in Region 8A with a 13-3 record ... setting the Rangers up nicely for what they hope will be a run to the SoDak 16 and possibly beyond ...

Tonight, the Rangers hosted Class AA Douglas in an inter-class Black Hills Conference showdown ... Patriots on the attack in the second quarter and Makayla Grim has a nice take with the right hand for the bucket ... Patriots and Rangers back and forth early in this one ... Loose ball and Aika Tinkham comes up with it for Douglas ... nobody picks her up so she dribbles into the midrange jumper and knocks it down ... Pats up 13-10 ... Rangers back the other way and Hailey Watham slithers her way to the hoop and knocks that one down to make it 13-12 ... More from Grim as she somehow maintains control and flips this up left-handed ... great concentration and finish there for the Patriot senior ... Hill City's Kadyn Comer creating and she finds Emily Siemonsma on the bounce pass ... great teamwork by the Rangers on that bucket ... End of the half, Pats up 18-17 and Grim finds Lamara Castaneda in the corner and she drains that look for 3 ... Pats up 21-17 at the half and they go on to win by a final of 52-48 .... big win for the Pats to stay in the AA playoff hunt ...

Patriot boys were home tonight against Hot Springs, looking to pick UP ANOTHER VICTORY IN THIS BLACK HILLS CONFERENCE BATTLE.

1. EARLY GOING, NO SCORE, DOUGLAS' DARRELL KNIGHT CHANGES THAT AS HE DRAINS THE 3 POINTER. THE PATRIOTS GET ON THE BOARD FIRST.

2. HOT SPRINGS FIRES BACK AS LEON BLOOM MOVES IN AND GETS THE JUMPER TO DROP HOME. THE JUNIOR PLAYING WELL FOR COACH NOTEBOOM.

3. THE BISON DOWN BY 9, LEON BLOOM DISHES OUT TO CAMERON MACIEJEWSKI AND HE FINDS NOTHING BUT TWINE. THE 8TH GRADER SHOWING OFF HIS RANGE.

4. DYLAN SCHELSKE GETS THE BALL TO KOLIN, RAY, HE TAKES IT ALL THE WAY IN AND HITS FOR 2. AND DOUGLAS' STRETCHES ITS WINNING STREAK TO FOUR WITH A 62-31 VICTORY.

In other action from around the area, the top-ranked St. Thomas More boys stayed undefeated with an 83-62 win at Red Cloud ... Kadoka Area ran away from New Underwood by 30 ... and Belle Fourche knocked off Rapid City Christian 62-55 ...

Pine Ridge dropped Bennett County 92-31 ... McLaughlin nipped Eagle Butte 69-67 in a tight game ... and Lyman picked up a 19-point win over Kimball/White Lake ...

On the girls side, Rapid City Christian hit the road and beat Belle Fourche by six ... nice win for AJ Trennepohl's squad there ... Wall nipped Lower Brule by five and Newell beat Oelrichs by 24 ...

Let's take a quick look at this week's South Dakota Media high school basketball polls and in a bit of an unusual circumstance, all six classes have a unanimous No. 1 this week ... Sioux Falls O'Gorman remains No. 1 in the AA girls ranks ... followed by Rapid City Stevens up to second ... Lincoln in third and Harrisburg dropped two spots to fourth after two losses last week...

Winner is No. 1 on the A girls side yet again after dropping St. Thomas More ... Lennox moved back up to second, More is third, Crow Creek fourth and Red Cloud fifth ... the Crusaders and Cavaliers will meet in a big top five matchup on Thursday at Red Cloud High School ...

Corsica-Stickney tops the B girls ranks again ... followed by Ethan, De Smet, Langford Area and Faith, just like last week.

On the boys side, Yankton remained in the top AA spot, followed by new No. 2 Brandon Valley which leapfrogged O'Gorman, who lost to Class A St. Thomas More last week ... Huron is fourth and Roosevelt ...

St. Thomas More remained No. 1 in the A boys ranks after their win over O'Gorman ... Sioux Valley, Lennox, Sioux Falls Christian and Crow Creek rounded out the top five as that remained the same this week ...

De Smet stayed one in Class B ... followed by Viborg-Hurley, Aberdeen Christian, White River and Dell Rapids St. Mary moved into the top five this week.

The state wrestling tournament is just 16 days away, with area teams wrapping up their regular seasons and hitting postseason tournaments over the next week and a half ... what that means for Rapid City wrestling fans is the annual Central-Stevens dual, which usually pits two of the better teams in the state against each other in a great rivalry atmosphere ...

This year's edition will be held at Rapid City Central on Thursday night and the Cobblers will be looking to spring an upset on the defending state champ to possibly creep up into the top eight in terms of dual seed points to reach that portion of the state tournament. The state tournament is back to separate individual and dual team portions this season, with the top eight teams in the state competing for the dual crown.

Pearson said, "You know it's great, it's the perfect time to have our dual. It was set up this way before I even became the head coach and I love it, I love that we end with our crosstown rivals, it just builds to what you're trying to do. We're trying to gear up, everybody's trying to fine tune for regions and qualify yourself for state and no better opponent than the team across town. And with them being the defending state champs and obviously one of the favorites again to not only do it on the dual side of it but the individual side of it, it's a perfect measuring stick for a lot of our guys."

The Cobblers host the Raiders Thursday at 7 o'clock at Naasz Gymnasium ... the Region 4A tournament will be held February 22nd in Sturgis beginning at 10 a.m.