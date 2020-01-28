Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The St. Thomas More basketball teams are once again right in the thick of things atop their respective polls, with the boys team ranked No. 1 in Class A and the girls coming in at No. 2 this week as they both expect to contend for state titles ... tonight they welcomed Spearfish to town for a doubleheader ...

SPEARFISH FOCUSED ON PULLING OFF THE BIG UPSET. 1. 2ND QUARTER, 22-8 CAVALIERS, SPEARFISH'S STELLA MARCUS STEALS THE PASS, TAKES IT THE OTHER WAY AND SCORES. MARCUS IS A STRONG ALL AROUND PLAYER FOR THE SPARTANS. 2. SPEARFISH WORKS THE BALL INSIDE TO BELLA REID AND SHE HITS FOR TWO. THE SENIOR GETTING THE JOB DONE FOR HEAD COACH ERIC LAPPE. 3. 3RD QUARTER, CAVALIERS UP BY 15, MAIRIN DUFFY SHOWS OFF THE NICE SPIN MOVE AND SCORES. S-T-M RANKED 2ND IN THE STATE. 4. IN TRANSITION ERIN ROTERT TAKES IT ALL THE WAY IN, YES AND IT COUNTS. BUT THIS GAME BELONGS TO THE CAVS AS THEY WIN 66-40.

Up to St. Thomas More High School where the Class AA Spartans were looking to spring an upset ... More's pressure giving Spearfish trouble early and Connor Hollenbeck gets the steal and slam to get things started for More, up 3-nothing early ... Cavaliers on the attack again and this time it's Michael Gylten finding Ryder Kirsch inside for the easy 2 ... Spartans having trouble finding an answer for More's all-state forward ... Spartans back the other way and it's Tyler Huber with the nice pass to Aiden Woods for the layup ... nice cut and finish ... More from Kirsch as Caden Casey gets the assist this time ... smooth finish for the senior ... and then more Kirsch as Charlie Larson hits him with the great entry feed and that's another bucket ... Spartans on the other end with Ryan Peldo with the strong take and the Cavalier defender is late, that's a block and the bucket ... nicely done for the Spartan senior ... but the top-ranked Cavaliers take this one by a final of 69-37.

In other boys action tonight, Belle Fourche hammered Lead-Deadwood in a rivalry showdown 83 to 32 ... New Underwood handled Newell 57 to 40 and Oelrichs ran away from Hay Springs, Nebraska, 59 to 27 ... In girls action, Belle Fourche nipped Lead-Deadwood by one in a thriller ... New Underwood was all over Newell 62 to 24 ... and Bison beat Timber Lake 50 to 29 ...

Out in Box Elder, the Red Cloud Crusader girls continued their winning ways as they rolled over Douglas 80-36 ... and the Red Cloud boys picked up a 69-67 win in a tight game ...

The Rapid City Central boys basketball team is currently 8 and 5 and sitting seventh in the state in seed points after dropping two games in Sioux Falls last weekend to a couple of top five teams in O'Gorman and Roosevelt ...

The Cobblers had won six straight before last weekends losses but feel like they learned some lessons in those defeats as they keep their eyes firmly on playing their best basketball in March. TJ Hay's squad prides itself on its overall athleticism and camaraderie as they head into a stretch run that sees them staying close to home for their final seven games ... with a trip to Scottsbluff on Friday night the longest road trip they have remaining in the regular season.

Hay said, "After every win,a fter every loss, that's what we talk about is that we're playing for the middle of March and if they want a chance to be there we've got to get better ... when we do play good defensively, we've got guys that can guard. When we don't we don't guard the ball very well and it doesn't matter what level you're at if you can't guard the ball very well and teams are getting to the rack or getting into the paint it just makes it tough for everybody else, so I'd say athleticism is at the top of our list but we have really good team chemistry. Our guys all get along well and we've got some seniors that play a little bit some games and don't play much the next game and that doesn't affect them the way they are on the bench."

The Cobblers will play at Scottsbluff on Friday at 7 o'clock before returning to Rapid City for five straight games before their regular season finale in Sturgis on March 2nd.

In some quick basketball news, Her Hoops Stats announced that one of its annual awards will be named after former Rapid City Stevens standout and current San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon. The Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year award will recognize the top ranked player of the 25 mid-major conferences.

In an interesting coincidence, one of the fifteen players currently on the watchlist for the award is fellow Rapid City native Ciara Duffy, a senior at the University of South Dakota who averages 17 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.