Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Stevens boys basketball team is on a seven-game win streak to run its record to 7-3 as Chris Stoebner's squad has gotten healthy and started to find its stride ... tonight the Raiders looked to keep the hot streak going against the Douglas Patriots ...

Out to Box Elder where the Raiders were looking to pick up their eighth win of the season ... Douglas looking for its third ... Raiders out to a quick start in the first quarter as Blake Weaver comes off the screen and banks in the floater ... Raiders guard with the nice touch ... Weaver's backcourt mate Daniel Vigoren off the dribble and he sights up the triple and knocks it down ... Stevens out to a double digit lead early .. More from the Raiders as big man Mason Steele gets the board and outlets it to Vigoren, who shows off the Euro-step for the bucket ... looking Ginoobili-esque there ... But the Pats come back as Connor Sauvage loosens up the zone with a 3 there and that's nothing but net ... More from Douglas as sophomore Kolin Ray goes end to end to beat the first-quarter buzzer with the scoop ... nice play there and the home team has a bit of momentum as they cut the lead to eight at the break ... But the Raiders come back with Vigoren finding Steele for the dunk and this one was close through two, but Stevens goes on to

RED CLOUD HEAD COACH MATT RAMA GETTING HIS SQUAD READY FOR the Christian Comets out at Hart Ranch ...

1. 3RD QUARTER, 35-17 CRUSADERS, RED CLOUD'S STEVI FALLIS DELIVERS THE NICE PASS TO SHARISSA HAAS AND SHE PUTS IT OFF THE GLASS FOR 2. THE JUNIORS COMBINE FOR THE NICE PLAY.

2. ON THE OTHER END ABBY PIERCE MISSES THE SHOT, BUT NO PROBLEM AS SARAH BURKHALTER GRABS THE REBOUND AND PUTS IT IN FOR 2. THE COMETS CASHING IN ON THE SECOND CHANCE POINTS.

3. LADY CRUSADERS UP BY 24, STEVI FALLIS DELIVERS THE NICE PASS TO CHEREE FERGUSON AND SHE SWISHES THE LONG 2 POINTER. FALLIS RACKING UP THE ASSISTS.

4. CHEREE FERGUSON GETS THE BALL INSIDE TO JORDAN DERBY AND SHE BANKS IT HOME.

In some boys basketball action tonight, the St. Thomas More Cavaliers stayed unbeaten on the season with a 73-29 win over Lead-Deadwood in Black Hills Conference action ... the Winner Warriors knocked off Parkston 80-66 and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte ran away from McLaughlin by a final of 94-41 ...

On the girls side, St. Thomas More won its second game in two days with an easy win over Lead-Deadwood on the road ... and Pierre topped Douglas 68-55 in Pierre ... and the Spearfish Spartans dropped Hill City 45-40 in Black Hills Conference action ...

The New Underwood boys basketball team struggled through a four-game losing streak to start January but have bounced back to win two in a row as they hope to find their footing heading into the second half of the regular season ...

Head coach Matt Koch's squad prides itself on its depth as it looks to wear opponents down ... but the Tigers will be looking to find the right combination as the schedule gets tougher with Lyman, Harding County, Kadoka, Rapid City Christian and White River looming down the stretch.

ITS REALLY NICE RIGHT NOW I SUIT 16 FOR VARSITY AND TEN PLAYERS GET INTO THAT ROTATION. IT LETS US GO 100 PERCENT ON DEFENSE AND GO FULL SPEED. AND IF WE GET TIRED WE CAN JUST PULL KIDS OUT. I DO KIND OF STRUGGLE WITH THE BOYS NOT WANTING TO COME OUT OF THE GAME SO THEY WONT LET ME KNOW WHEN THEY ARE TIRED , BUT WE ARE GETTING BETTER AT THAT. WE ARE PLAYING AS A TEAM SO HOPEFULLY WE CAN SEE THAT WE ALL SUCCEED WHEN WE ALL PLAY TOGETHER.

The Tigers moved a game above .500 with a consolation championship win at last week's West River Tournament ... and will travel to Oelrichs on Thursday night for their next game.

That leads us into this week's South Dakota Media high school basketball polls and there's a new No. 1 atop the AA boys ranks as Yankton moved into the top spot as Brandon Valley fell to four this week ... Huron and O'Gorman are 2 and 3 with Roosevelt 5 and both Central and Stevens picked up some votes this week ...

St. Thomas More remained No. 1 in the A boys ranks ahead of Sioux Falls Christian ... the rest of the A boys poll also remained the same ...

The top five for Class B boys had a small shuffle as Lyman moved up a spot to four and Howard crept into the top five ... Viborg-Hurley, De Smet and White River remained 1 through 3 ...

Sioux Falls O'Gorman is still No. 1 in the AA girls ranks, followed by undefeated Stevens in second ... those two meet in a big matchup in Sioux Falls this weekend ... Harrisburg is third with Lincoln and Washington flip-flopping at four and five ... Rapid City Central picked up two votes this week as the Cobblers have won four in a row ...

Winner is No. 1 on the A girls side yet again ... followed by Lennox ... the Warriors topped the Orioles in Mitchell yesterday, after the poll was released ... St. Thomas More, Crow Creek and Aberdeen Roncalli round out the top five ...

And Corsica-Stickney remained No. 1 in the B girls ranks as the top five remained the same with White River remaining in fourth ... the Tigers lost an overtime battle to the top-ranked Jaguars yesterday at the Hanson Classic though and fell to Lyman tonight, so they may be tumbling next week ...

And in a little bit of football news, the Western Dakota War Eagles, who played their first season last year in the semi-professional Midwest Premeir Football League, will be holding their first open practice/tryout session of the season tomorrow night at 7:30 at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish. Any prospective player is encouraged to attend the tryout and returning players are also encouraged to attend. The War Eagles went 6 and 3 in their first season as they played a schedule that included games against teams from North Dakota, Minnesota and Colorado.