Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Central Cobblers and Douglas Patriots have both been on the short end of the stick in their last few wrestling duals ... so both teams were looking to get back on the winning track tonight as the Patriots hosted the Cobblers out in Box Elder ...

The Cobblers looking to leave Whitehead Auditorium with a win tonight ... the Patriots at a disadvantage with quite a few classes open ... We start things off at 106 pounds and it's Central's Connor Salazar taking on seventh-grader Kale Crowser of Douglas ... and Crowser is going to get his leg out there and turn the Cobbler over and get as heavy as a 106-pounder can as he gets the home team off to a nice start with a pin ... We head to 152 pounds next and it's Central senior Brayden Burrus taking on Douglas junior Logan Bowden ... and Burrus has control of Bowden's head and then he's going to catch Bowden in a cradle and that is bad news for just about anybody as the Douglas grappler fights as long as he can but that's a first-period pin for the Cobblers as they stretch their lead out. Next up it's 182 pounds where Central's Daman Aguilar is giving Wyatt Jungclaus the night off and Aguilar gets control of Davion Freeman and rolls him over and that's another pin for the Cobblers as they pick up the win in tonight's dual ...

CUSTER FOCUSED ON PULLING OFF THE UPSET IN THIS BLACK HILLS CONFERENCE MATCHUP.

1. EARLY GOING, NO SCORE, THE CAVALIERS FORCE THE TURNOVER, HALEIGH TIMMER TAKES THE BALL THE OTHER WAY AND LAYS IT IN. THE NICE DEFENSIVE PLAY LEADS TO A PAIR OF POINTS.

2. TIMMER DISHES OUT TO MAIRIN DUFFY AND SHE SWISHES THE LONG 2 POINTER. THE SOPHOMORE showing off the touch.

3. 2ND QUARTER, WILDCATS DOWN BY 6, MALLORY DELMONT DISHES OFF TO JOSEY WAHLSTROM, SHE DRIVES BASELINE AND PUTS IT HOME. CUSTER HANGING TIGHT IN THE FIRST HALF.

4. JENNA JACOBSON GETS THE BALL TO KACI COOPER, SHE TAKES IT STRONG TO THE HOOP AND HITS FOR 2. THE SENIOR PLAYING WELL FOR COACH KANDOLIN.

5. 17-8 S-T-M, DELANEY KLOSTERMAN DELIVERS THE NICE PASS TO JENNA JACOBSON AND SHE BANKS IT HOME.

In some other hoops scores from around the region, Douglas picked up a 62-50 win over Lead-Deadwood in BHC boys action ... Pierre topped Sturgis in a AA boys game and Pine Ridge ran away from St. Francis 75 to 50 ...

In girls action ... Belle Fourche went to Spearfish and got a win 45-38 ... Hill City kept its winning streak going with a 70-49 win over Philip and Lead-Deadwood topped Douglas by 20 ...

Little Wound topped Bennett County 76 to 52 ... No. 4-ranked Class B White River beat Todd County in a rivalry game 72 to 44 and Edgemont nipped Oelrichs 32-31 in the first round of the West River Tournament.

And while the Custer girls dropped a Black Hills Conference contest tonight at St. Thomas More ... the Wildcat boys will be looking to play giant killer later this week when they welcome the No. 1-ranked Class A Cavalier boys to the Southern Hills for what is always a big-time rivalry atmosphere ...

THE CUSTER BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM HAS BEEN hot as of late, winning its fifth STRAIGHT GAME SATURDAY WHEN THE Wildcats BEAT STURGIS 45 TO 41......UP NEXT THE WILDCATS WILL PLAY ST. THOMAS MORE ON THURSDAY AT HOME AS THEY TRY TO KEEP THEIR STREAK GOING.... HEAD COACH PAUL KELLEY AND HIS TEAM ARE HAPPY WITH THE WAY THEY ARE playing early in the season, BUT THEY KNOW THERE IS A LONG WAY TO GO IF THEY WANT TO REACH THEIR GOAL OF MAKING IT TO STATE.