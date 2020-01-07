Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Central and Sturgis wrestling teams met tonight in a big Region 4A dual ... the Cobblers are coming off of a trip to Rochester, Minnesota last week that saw them go 1 and 5 against teams from Nebraska, Illinois, Missouri and Minnesota. Lance Pearson's team has already wrestled 19 duals this season, going 11-8 in those events.

Sturgis geared up for a big rivalry dual with the Cobblers ... We start things off at 106 pounds with Korbin Osborn of Sturgis taking on Central's Jacob Pavlicek ... and Osoborn is going to work his way out of this hold to get to Pavlicek's back for the takedown ... and the Scooper maintained control throughout to pick up the 11-0 major decision win ... To 113 pounds and Evan Osborn of Sturgis has Steven Pearman in all sorts of trouble and the Scooper sophomore picks up the pin at 2:50 of this one ... To 120 pounds and it's Kelton Olson going up against the Cobblers' Noah Popken ... and Olson keeps his strong season going tonight as he sticks Popken at 2:23 and the Scoopers are out to a quick 16-0 lead ... The Scoopers went on to win this one by a final of 55-17

SPEARFISH FOCUSED ON PULLING OFF THE BIG UPSET AT HEIER GYMNASIUM. 1. EARLY GOING, NO SCORE, STEVENS' GRACE ELLIS DISHES OFF TO BAILEE SOBCZAK AND SHE SWISHES THE BASELINE JUMPER. THE RAIDERS GET ON THE BOARD FIRST. 2. KENADI RISING PASSES UP AHEAD TO JAYDA MCNABB AND SHE PUTS IT OFF THE GLASS FOR 2. A GOOD START FOR THE UNDEFEATED LADY RAIDERS. 3. STEVENS UP BY 9, THIS TIME JAYDA MCNABB GETS THE BALL TO KENADI RISING, SHE MOVES IN AND HITS FOR 2. THE RAIDERS SCORED THE FIRST 11 POINTS OF THE GAME. 4. GRACE ELLIS DISHES OFF TO KYAH WATSON AND SHE FINDS NOTHING BUT TWINE. Raiders roll 75 to 32 ... the Stevens boys were up 68-47 at last check late in the fourth quarter of their game ...

In other hoops action from around the state tonight ... Harding County's boys rolled past the Mott-Regent Wildfire out of North Dakota 79 to 45 ... and the No. 1-ranked Class A St. Thomas More boys took care of business in a Black Hills Conference tilt with Belle Fourche, topping the Broncs 75 to 36 ...

The Stanley County Buffaloes knocked off Highmore-Harrold in a close game 65-62 and Winner dropped Chamberlain 68 to 64 in another good game in central South Dakota ...

On the girls side, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte cruised past McLaughlin 88 to 64 while Lemmon dropped a 12-point decision to Flasher, North Dakota ... {TAKE FOURTH} And Newell topped Wall 60 to 45 out West while the defending state champion and No. 1 team in Class A Winner rolled past Chamberlain 61 to 23 ...

We finally got back into the swing of things last week after the holiday break ... and there was plenty of action to choose from for the top plays of the week ... we went to the ice and the hardwood as we took a look back ...

8. We start things off at No. 8 this week with girls high school basketball as the Stevens Raiders' Grace Ellis makes a spectacular lead pass to Kenadi Rising who makes a great catch and finish against Watertown ... the No. 2-ranked Raiders stayed undefeated on the season with a pair of wins over Brookings and the Arrows over the weekend ...

7. Across town to the Central boys at No. 7 and Julian Swallow on the break and he goes around the back to Kohl Meisman for the layup ... nice play from the Cobblers as they knocked off Douglas ...

6. At No. 6 it's the Rushmore Thunder taking on Aberdeen ... and it's Rushmore's Miles Retzer cleaning up the mess in front of the net for a goal ... the Thunder will be making another appearance in this week's top plays ...

5. Boys high school hoops at No. 5 as Rapid City Christian guard Payton Causey makes the nice fake with a Euro-step to get the lay-in as the Comets knocked off Hill City ...

4. At No. 4 it's South Dakota Mines guard Sami Steffeck with her head up and she finds Molly McCabe for the easy two ... one of Mines' all-time great shooters can pass it a little bit as well ... but the Hardrockers fell to Colorado Mesa 61 to 50 ...

3. More great passing at No. 3 as Stevens' Blake Weaver finds Daniel Vigoren on the backdoor cut and Vigoren finishes with the reverse lay-up as the Raiders crushed Watertown ... nice return for Weaver this weekend as the Raiders picked up a pair of wins ...

2. At No. 2 it's South Dakota Mines guard Allec Williams going coast to coast for the layup and the foul ... sweet little scoop off the glass for the Hardrocker senior as they knocked off Western Colorado ...

1. And we promised more from the Thunder and here it is as Kael Delzer finds Derrick Brown, who fires a perfect pass to Alec Humke, and he finishes it off ... as the Thunder picked up a 4-2 win over Aberdeen ... and that is this week's FOX's Finest.