Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The St. Thomas More boys basketball team is the top-ranked team in Class A and opened its season with wins over Chamberlain and West Lyon, Iowa on the road last weekend ... tonight they were back in the Black Hills to take on a familiar foe ...

No. 1-ranked Class A St. Thomas More at Douglas for a Black Hills Conference boys basketball tilt tonight at Whitehead Auditorium ... Early first quarter Douglas guard KJ Hagins with the strong move from the wing right down the middle for an easy layup ...Patriots came to play in this one tonight ... St. Thomas More all-stater Ryder Kirsch back on the other end with the deliberate take ... and he floats that one in ... Black Hills commit has had a fast start to the season averaging over 20 points per night ... But the Pats didn't back up at all in the first half of this one ... Kearby Jindra with an offensive board and he finds Ryan Tompkins behind the arc for 3 ... nothing but nylon on that one ... More's Connor Hollenbeck picks up a loose ball, drives the paint and finds Kirsch ... and he knows where his sharpshooter is as he locates Caden Casey in the corner for the triple ... the returning all-state guard hit a couple 3s in the first half ... Cavs up by eight ... and the Patriots' Kyle Shields comes up with the board and the lefty goes coast to coast with the crafty finish ... that cuts the lead to 13-10 More ...

And we go to the move of the night as Patriot guard Conor Sauvage drops the defender with the crossover and steps back for the 3 ... More led this one 29-23 at the half ... but went on to take this one by a final of 72-45

From the Patriot boys at home to the Douglas girls on the road at Rapid City Christian ...

1. 1ST QUARTER, 14-12 DOUGLAS, OLIVIA KEEFER TIES THINGS UP AS SHE MOVES IN AND SWISHES THE JUMPER. THE FRESHMAN ON HER GAME.

2. 2ND QUARTER, AIKA TINKHAM BRINGS THE BALL UP THE COURT, PULLS UP AND FINDS NOTHING BUT TWINE. TINKHAM IS A STRONG ALL AROUND PLAYER FOR THE PATRIOTS.

3. DOUGLAS UP BY 3, AIKA TINKHAM THROWS THE BALL IN TO ALYSSA SANDOVAL-JIMENEZ AND SHE BANKS IT HOME. NICE IN BOUNDS PLAY DRAWN UP BY COACH WINCE.

4. OLIVIA KEEFER DELIVERS THE NICE PASS TO MORGAN SWARTHOUT AND SHE PUTS IT OFF THE GLASS FOR 2. THESE TEAMS PLAY A GOOD ONE AS THE PATRIOTS WIN 58-57.

And the South Dakota high school basketball media polls came out this week and there wasn't much change on the girls' side of things after the opening week ... Class AA's top four remained the same on the girls' side with Stevens remaining in third behind Lincoln and O'Gorman but that could change as Lincoln fell to Washington tonight ... Harrisburg moved into the top five this week after Brandon Valley dropped out with a loss.

St. Thomas More remained third in the Class A girls ranks behind Winner and Lennox with West Central and McCook Central/Montrose rounding out the top five ... Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, in town for the Lakota Nation Invitational this week, picked up a vote.

The Class B girls ranks remained exactly the same this week with another LNI contestant, White River, coming in fourth again this week ...

The Class AA boys have a new No. 1 as Yankton took advantage of O'Gorman's opening night loss to Roosevelt to take over No. 1 ... Brandon, Roosevelt, Huron and O'Gorman round out the top five ...

The No. 1 ranked St. Thomas More boys picked up two wins last week to stay atop their Class A perch ... LNI entries Crow Creek, Red Cloud and Cheyenne-Eagle Butte also made appearances this week ...

And defending LNI champ White River flip-flopped with Sully Buttes at 3 and 4 in this week's Class B boys rankings but Sully Buttes fell to Lyman tonight in a close one ... De Smet remains the No. 1 team in Class B.

The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team split a pair of close games last weekend with Fort Lewis and Adams State as the Hardrockers fell to 4-7 on the season ...

AFTER FALLING TO FORT LEWIS 77-73 ON FRIDAY THE HARDROCKER MEN BOUNCED BACK TO DEFEAT ADAMS STATE 72-69 ON SATURDAY. IT WAS A BIG WEEKEND FOR Mines' JACK FIDDLER AS HE MADE 7 OF HIS 10 THREE POINT ATTEMPTS IN THE TWO MATCHUPS and while head coach Eric Glenn's squad might not be where it wants in terms of wins and losses, they're focused on improving on getting stops.

ERIC GLENN "You know our league is so good from top to bottom, you see different styles every single night. And for us to be confident in what we do and be consistent in that night in and night out is going to be a big thing for us. Obviously offensively you want to be able to be very efficient night in and night out but sometimes that's not the case the ball just doesn't fall through the hole. That's why we like to hang our hat on our defense and making sure that we can control what we can control out on the floor."

Mines is off until the new year, when they'll welcome Colorado Mesa and Western Colorado to town on January 3rd and 4th.

Up the interstate, Black Hills State guard Tyler Oliver keeps racking up the awards as he was named this week's Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men's basketball defensive player of the week. The Yellow Jackets (5-5, 3-2 RMAC) swept both Adams State and Fort Lewis to move to 5-5 overall and 3-2 in conference play. Oliver posted 17 rebounds, 15 of them defensive, and added five steals. Oliver is second in the conference averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. He also third in the RMAC with 5.1 assists per game. Black Hills hosts Dickins State on Friday at 6 o'clock.

And in college volleyball action from tonight ... Georgia Tech jumped out to leads in all three sets and fought off South Dakota to score a 3-0 win in the championship match of the National Invitational Volleyball 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17. Georgia Tech ended its season on a 10-game win streak to finish 26-8 overall. South Dakota lost at home for the first time in 19 matches dating back to last season and finished at 31-3 on the year.