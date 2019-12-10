Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Black Hills always churn out plenty of contenders on the wrestling mat ... and this year looks to be no different with both Sturgis and Stevens bringing home top four finishes from the Mandan Lions Tournament last weekend behind perennial powers Bismarck Century and the Pierre Governors ...

The Raiders had some travel issues getting up to North Dakota, causing a bit of a slow start on the opening day in Mandan ... but head coach Travis King's squad showed some resilience and ended up having two wrestlers come home with individual championships in 106-pounder Jack Schoenhard and 160-pounder Cooper Voorhees. King says the high-powered competition at the Mandan tournament is a great way to get a read on just where his team is at early in the season.

King said, "Bismarck Century, Sturgis was improved, all those schools hold multiple state titles, and then you throw Pierre in this year who has, you know, a bunch of titles and they ended up finishing second, so it made it real good. We lost Central this year, they tried a new experiment this year and went to Sidney, I think they had a good time there it looked like and wrestled well so it's just a way to kind of thrown that tire gauge on the team that first time. But we were excited, the kids that were there and competed we ended up fourth and we had a good number of pins and some really good wins."

The Raiders get right back into big-time action as they host Chamberlain and the No. 1-ranked heavyweight in the United States in Nash Hutmacher for a dual on Thursday at 7 o'clock before opening the Rapid City Invitational on Friday at 2 o'clock at the civic center.

South Dakota School of Mines sophomore Dana Thomson was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention List today. Thomson is a 6-foot-1-inch outside hitter who led the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in kills (459), kills per set (4.21), total points (494.5) and was third in points per set (4.54). She also had 1,290 attacks and a .231 hitting percentage. She was second on the team in digs (261) averaging 2.39 per set. Nationally, Thomson finished the year ranked sixth in total kills, 10th in total attacks, 11th in attacks per set (11.83), and 12th in kills per set.

And the Rapid City Rush will look to begin another home winning streak tomorrow night after having their franchise-tying eight-game run ended last Saturday by the Utah Grizzlies. The Rush welcome the Wheeling Nailers to town for a three-game series beginning tomorrow at 7:05 at the civic center. The Nailers enter the contest at 9-10-4 and are fourth in the Central Division. Rapid City sits second in the Mountain Division with 33 points and a 15-6-3 record, two points behind the Allen Americans.

And the South Dakota State men fell 72 to 68 on the road at Colorado State tonight to drop to .500 on the season at 6-6. Douglas Wilson led the Jacks with 15 points and added five rebounds. Former Tea Area standout Noah Freidel chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds for South Dakota State, which has lost three straight and will look to get back in the win column when the Jacks host Nebraska Kearney on Friday night. Colorado State improved to 7-5 on the season with the win.