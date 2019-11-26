Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Black Hills State welcomed South Dakota Mines for a women's and men's basketball doubleheader tonight in Spearfish to open Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play ... both the men's teams came into their game at under .500 with Black Hills at 1-3 and Mines at 2-3 ...

Up to Spearfish for the men's game ... and as always, the rivals ready for each other in this one ... Mines starts things off in the opening quarter with some bully ball from Logan Elers and the returning all-conference forward gets Mines on the board first with the little jump hook over Antonio Copley ... Jackets come back on the rebound of the Allec Williams miss and check out this bounce pass from Tyler Oliver as he finds Trey Whitley for the reverse layup ... beautiful transition basketball from BH there ... More from Oliver as the Yellow Jacket guard uses the screen and gets into the paint for a nifty left-handed tear drop shot ... Oliver finished the night with 21 points and 13 boards for BH ... big game Next, Oliver to Whitley ... who goes baseline and finds the freshman from Colorado, Joel Scott for the easy lay-up ... head coach Ryan Thompson has a good one in that freshman ... Mines comes back with some solid execution as Damani Hayes finds Troy Brady on the back cut for the layup ... these two teams going back and forth in the opening quarter of play ... Oliver running the pick and roll next and he finds Stefan Desnica for the straightaway 3-pointer ... big fella from Serbia has done that before ...

Returning RMAC freshman of the year Mitchell Sueker had been hampered by foot and ankle injuries early but he looks good here with the strong take and soft finish off the glass ... Sueker had 17 points as he looks to be rounding back into shape ... Now check out this sequence for Mines' Williams ... first he chases down Whitley for a big block and then ensuing possession he wiggles his way into the lane to score ... nicely done ... but the Jackets take this one by a final of 70 to 66 ...

So Black Hills sweeps Mines on the night as the women picked up a 55-47 win as Morgan Ham scored 21 for Black Hills, which rallied from being down 42-34 in the second half to get that win ... nice start to the conference season for Mark Nore's squad, which is off next week before hitting the road to play Westminster and Dixie State in Utah after the Thanksgiving break ... The Black Hills men will play Dakota State on Monday in Spearfish ... the Mines men will host Presentation College in Rapid City on Friday while the Hardrocker women are also off until the long road trip to Salt Lake City and St. George to play Westminster and Dixie State next week.

The high school wrestling season is just a little over a week away and local teams will once again look to be heavy factors at the state tournament at the end of February in Sioux Falls. The Rapid City Central Cobblers took third at last year's A tournament and Vic Quick caught up with the Cobblers.

THE RAPID CITY CENTRAL WRESTLERS FINISHED 3RD AT LAST YEAR'S STATE TOURNAMENT. AND UNDER HEAD COACH LANCE PEARSON THE COBBLERS ARE READY TO DELIVER ANOTHER STRONG SEASON.

LANCE PEARSON "We feel we've built a program that puts us right in the mix every year and this year is no different. We're shooting to be in that top five mix and hopefully being a part of the new dual format bringing that back to the state tournament so we are shooting to be one of the top 8 teams in the A's so we can take part in that as well."

WYATT JUNGCLAUS "I personally think our best area is from about 132 to 160. That's just our strong suit where all of our returners are and I'm higher up but I think the strongest part of our team is in the middle." THE COBBLERS WRESTLE WITH AN AGGRESSIVE STYLE BUT COACH PEARSON WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIS GUYS GET A LITTLE BETTER IN THEIR DEFENSIVE APPROACH.

COACH PEARSON "But one of the things is we need to be more difficult to score on. Whether that's down on the bottom not giving up a turn at the end of a period. Or when we are on our feet we can't be giving up take downs right at the end of the period or at the end of a match that causes you to lose it."

WYATT JUNGCLAUS "As the season goes on we need to get better on our feet because everyone can always get better on their feet. And then on bottom that's always the hardest part to work on. I feel confident that our team is decent on top so we can work through that."

THE COBBLERS WYATT JUNGCLAUS IS THE DEFENDING STATE CHAMP AT 170. BUT ONE OF HIS TEAMMATES IS ALSO DETERMINED TO BRING HOME A STATE TITLE THIS SEASON. COACH PEARSON "Cael Larson he's pretty sick and tired of finishing runner up he's done that the last two years and he's highly motivated this year to come in and try to propel him to the top of his weight class."