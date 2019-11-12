Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Class A and Class volleyball SoDak 16 round was played at sites around the state with berths to next week's state tournament in Rapid City on the line ... and for a couple of West River Class B schools, Philip High School was the place to make their dreams come true ...

FIRST SET AND WHITE RIVER COMES OUT STRONG. 1. THE TIGERS SET THE BALL UP FOR CAELYN VALANDRA-PRUE AND SHE SENDS IT TO WHERE THE LONGHORNS CANT GET TO IT.... 3 NOTHING. 2. HERE COMES WHITE RIVER AGAIN... THIS TIME QUINCEY PIPER FLIES IN ON THE RIGHT SIDE AND places this one perfectly INTO THE BACK RIGHT CORNER..... 4 TO 2 TIGERS. 3. THE LONGHORNS THEN start to GET THINGS GOING, SYDNIE SCHAUER HITS IT TO a place WHERE the TIgers' KARLIE CAMERON CANT REACH IT. 4. FAITH WITH THE BUMP SET AND SPIKE AS ARIAH ENGEL SLAMS IT home. THE LADY LONGORNS WON A TIGHT FIRST SET 26-24 AND THEY'RE HEADED TO STATE AS FAITH WINS THE MATCH 3 SETS TO NONE.

Tonight's area Class B SoDak 16 matchups saw Lemmon get swept by undefeated, defending champion and No. 1 seed Northwestern in Gettysburg ... and sixth-seeded Kadoka Area was upset by Bridgewater-Emery ... the winners of all SoDak 16 matches will advance to the combined state tournament in Rapid City beginning November 21st ...

In Class A No. 3-seeded Hill City fell to No. 14 Elk Point-Jefferson in five games in Pierre ... and No. 6 Rapid City Christian got swept by Madison ... across the river in Fort Pierre No. 7-seeded Pine Ridge fell to No. 10 Groton Area in straight sets as well ...

There are three area Class AA teams are in the round of 16 which will be played Thursday night, with Sturgis traveling to third-seeded Huron ... Huron and Sturgis did not play during the regular season. Rapid City Stevens, the seventh seed, will host No. 10 Brandon Valley. Brandon defeated the Raiders in a three-set match at the East-West Challenge in Brandon this season on October 26th. And Rapid City Central heads to Sioux Falls Lincoln ...

As I just said, the Central volleyball team is looking to spring an upset Thursday night in Sioux Falls to reach the Class AA state tournament for the first time since 2013 ... but to do that, the Cobblers will have to beat a team that swept them earlier this season ...

Head coach Jeanne Deming's team is riding a bit of momentum having won three of its last four matches heading into the postseason, but the Cobblers face a tall task in the SoDak 16 as they take on a Sioux Falls Lincoln team that dropped them 25-21, 25-19 and 25-20 back on September 20th ... Deming says speeding up the pace of the offensive attack with setter Ramsey Deming and hitters Rhiannon Nez, Adison Young and Dani Seljeskog will be key to reaching the state tourney in Rapid City next week.

Deming said, "We have to speed our offense up, communicate and work together as a team and stay focused."

Nez said," I feel like we need to like keep our offense quick, because I watched film this weekend and it shows that we need to have our offense quick, and our serving, we need to maintain our serving ... on Thursday."

The Cobblers and Patriots will begin their match at Lincoln High School on Thursday at 5 o'clock Mountain Time.

A strong second half and 23 points from senior Jaylyn Agnew lifted the Creighton women's basketball team to an 61-48 victory over South Dakota State in Omaha tonight. Myah Selland led the way for the Jackrabbits with 14 points, while Paiton Burckhard added 12. South Dakota State ended the game shooting 38 percent from the floor and went just 2-of-13 from three.

The SDSU men were also on the road tonight, taking on Southern California in Los Angeles and the Jacks were giving the Pac-12 Trojans a run ... trailing 64 to 57 with just over 6 minutes to play in the second half. David Wilson, last year's national junior college player of the year, had 13 points at last check to lead State. Former Lakota Nation Invitational MVP David Wingett of Winnebago, Nebraska has eight points and four board for the Jacks.