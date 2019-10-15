Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

We are a little over a month away from the state volleyball championships, which will be contested in all classes here in Rapid City from November 21st through the 23rd ... with the regular season wrapping up by the end of the month for Class A and Class B ... and then in early November for Class AA ... seeding points are going to be at a premium as schools head down the stretch ... and nowhere more than in Region 8A with Hill City, St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian ...

Up to Hill City where the Rangers were at home looking to stay undefeated on the season ... St. Thomas More looking for the upset over a region foe ... Opening set, More up 21 to 15 and Haleigh Timmer puts this Sarah Mattes kill down as the Cavs go up seven in the first game ... Next point, Rangers looking to rally and Hailey Wathen comes up with the block of Mairin Duffy to cut the lead back to six ... More from Wathen as she is trying to lift her team ... gets that kill over the Cavalier block ... But More freshman Reese Ross puts this one away off the Ranger block as the Cavaliers win the opening set 25 to 19 and put some pressure on the home team ... Second set now and Timmer comes up with a block on the tip and More is off to another early lead ... Timmer had nine kills behind Ciara Benson's team-leading 15 on the night ... The No. 5-ranked Rangers' Dale Schrier comes up big on the left side for her squad with this kill ... Rangers not going anywhere yet ...

But Matthes comes up with a nice block here and St. Thomas More hands the undefeated Rangers their first loss of the season as the Cavs sweep Hill City in three sets ...

Patriot fans looking for an upset and Raider fans hoping to roll out in BOX ELDER. 1. STEVENS WON THE FIRST SET, SECOND SET, 4-1 RAIDERS, JAYDA MCNABB ADDS TO THE LEAD AS SHE SMASHES THE BALL RIGHT DOWN TO THE COURT FOR THE KILL. 2. THE PATRIOTS FIRE BACK AS TALYIAH GREEN CONNECTS FOR THE KILL. BOTH TEAMS GETTING GOOD PLAY AT THE NET. 3. STEVENS UP BY 2, MCNABB BACK TO WORK AS SHE HAMMERS ONE THAT IS HEADED RIGHT INTO YOUR LIVING ROOM FOR THE KILL. THE SOPHOMORE PLAYING WELL FOR COACH VOORHEES. 4. DOUGLAS SETS THE BALL UP FOR AKIRI OKOUCHI, WITH AUTHORITY SHE FIRES OFF THE BIG KILL. NUMBER 12 GETTING THE JOB DONE. 5. 13-7 RAIDERS, THEY WORK THE BALL OVER TO BAILEE SOBCZAK AND SHE DELIVERS WITH THE BIG KILL. And the Raiders cruise in three straight sets tonight ...

The latest media polls were released and the Class AA ranks match the seed points exactly with Watertown sitting atop the polls at 15 and 1 heading into tonight ... with O'Gorman, Huron, Roosevelt and Washington folowing in the top five ... in a quick AA score from tonight, Rapid City Central knocked off Sturgis 3 games to 1 ...

Things get a little more interesting in the Class A ranks as Dakota Valley is your No. 1-ranked team in the poll but No. 5-ranked and now once beaten Hill City actually holds the most seed points at this juncture ...

Undefeated Northwestern remains a unanimous No. 1 in Class B and also far and away No. 1 in seed points ... Northwestern will host Hill City in a big intra-class matchup on October 19th in a tournament in Mellette ... Faith has moved up to No. 3 in the polls and Kadoka Area is receiving votes ...

The Black Hills State Yellow Jackets picked up their second win in the last three weeks on Saturday when they knocked off their biggest rival, the South Dakota School of Mines, to win the Homestake Trophy ...

THE HARDROCKERS WILL look TO BOUNCE BACK SATURDAY WHEN THEY HIT THE ROAD TO TAKE ON ADAMS STATE. Mines ENTERS THE MATCHUP WITH A 1-5 RECORD WHILE THE GRIZZLIES CHECK IN AT 3-3. AND HARDROCKERS HEAD COACH ZACH TINKER KNOWS HIS team will have to put the sting of a rivalry loss behind them quickly if they hope to leave Colorado with a win.

Tinker said, "YOU KNOW THEY ARE VERY TALENTED TEAM YOU KNOW. BUNCH OF TRANSFERS THAT HAVE COME IN AND REALLY MADE AN IMPACT FOR THEM. SPECIFICALLY YOU KNOW THEY REALLY IMPROVED THAT PART OF THEIR TEAM FROM A SEASON AGO. A COUPLE DANGEROUS PLAYERS AT RECEIVER. SO WE WILL HAVE OUR HANDS FULL BUT ITS RMAC FOOTBALL AND IT SHOULD BE THAT WAY. BIGGEST CHALLENGE FOR US IS BEING ON THE ROAD. TOUGH ENVIRONMENT TO PLAY IN AND JUST US BEING THE BEST VERSION OF OURSELVES. YOU TRY TO LOOK AT IT AS ONE GAME AT A TIME BUT YOU ALSO TRY TO LET THE GUYS KNOW YOUR DOWN TO FIVE GAMES THIS SEASON. AND ITS GOTTA START TURNING AROUND AT SOME POINT. TOO MANY GOOD THINGS HAVE GONE ME ON FOR US NOT TO PLAY BETTER FOOTBALL HERE DOWN THE STRETCH."

While the Hardrockers will be in Colorado, Black Hills State will look to run its record to 3 and 4 when it travels to New Mexico Highlands. Both games will be played at 1 o'clock local time.