Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team made program history over the weekend when it went on the road to Golden, Colorado and knocked off No. 23-ranked Colorado Mines for the first win over a ranked NCAA opponent ever but the Hardrockers had to hit the road tonight for a test against their fiercest rival ...

Up to the Young Center in Spearfish where the Yellow Jackets were ready for their archrival .... First set and Black Hills took control of this one early ... this is Peyton Bodeman with the big kill through the Hardrocker block and the Jackets are pumped .... Bodemann had seven kills and 7 total blocks in the match ... Mines playing some good defense as they come up with a dig and then Chelsea Brewster picks up the block ... nice work on the right side there for the 'Rockers .. But Bodemann comes right back and hammers this one through as the home team takes a commanding 21-11 lead in the opening set ... the sophomore from Kremmling, Colorado getting her team off to a quick start ... Sierra Ward up next for BH as she blasts a kill that was too much for anybody to handle ... she had nine on the night ... and BH rolled to a 25-12 opening set win ... Second set and the 'Rockers trying to get something going as Dana Thompson puts a kill off the BH block ... she had a match-high 16 kills but it was nowhere near enough as the Jackets sweep the 'Rockers in three straight ...

THE FINAL ROUND OF THE BOYS CLASS A TOURNAMENT AT THE BLUFFS IN VERMILLION... YOUR LEADER COMING IN to the day ...AND STATE CHAMPION...LANCE CHRISTENSEN FROM LITTLE WOUND...CARDED AN 80 TODAY...AFTER AN OPENING ROUND 77...TO WIN THE TOURNAMENT BY FIVE STROKES...13 OVER PAR FOR THE TOURNAMENT... and becomes the first golfer from the Pine Ridge reservation to win a state championship ... and the second from a reservation school after Todd County's Corey Jensen in 1998 ... Sioux Falls Christian won the team title ...

A SUNNY AND WINDY DAY AT THE HILLCREST COUNTRY CLUB for the AA boys state tournament final round ... LINCOLN JUNIOR NASH STENBERG WILL BURY THE BIRDIE PUTT ON THE PAR 4 4TH HOLE...STENBERG CARDED A 79 TODAY...AND FINISHED TIED FOR SECOND OVERALL...TWO STROKES off the lead ... THE LEADER COMING INTO THE DAY WAS BEN Daane FROM RAPID CITY STEVENS...HE'LL JUST MISS THE BIRDIE ATTEMPT HERE ON 4...BUT WOULD GET HIS PAR...AFTER A 71 YESTERDAY...HE SHOT AN 81 TODAY...AND FINISHED TIED FOR SECOND with teammate Adam Salter and Stenberg ... YOUR STATE CHAMPION FOR A SECOND TIME...ROOSEVELT SENIOR JACK LUNDIN...HE'LL MISS THE BIRDIE ATTEMPT HERE...BUT HE KNOCKED DOWN A BIG PUTT ON THE 18TH...LUNDIN SHOT A FINAL ROUND 77...TO WIN BY TWO shots ...HE LAST WON THE STATE TITLE AS AN 8TH GRADER... the Rough Riders also win the team title by two shots over both Lincoln and O'Gorman ... Stevens was 10 back in fourth ...

The state soccer playoffs kicked off today with a bunch of local teams hoping to reach the state finals in Harrisburg in 11 days ...

CENTRAL FOCUSED ON TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS OUT AT SIOUX PARK. 1. THE COBBLERS ELI BRINK SPLITS A PAIR OF DEFENDERS, FINDS SOME SPACE, HE FIRES A SHOT BUT ALEX HANSON MAKES THE STOP. CENTRAL GENERATING SOME PRESSURE. 2. THE COBBLERS BACK ON THE ATTACK, ELI BRINK CROSSES IT OVER FOR JADEN STEPHENS, HE FIRES THE SHOT THAT SAILS JUST HIGH. TONY SABROWSKI'S SQUAD JUST MISS OUT ON A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY. 3. JADEN STEPHENS BREAKS BACK IN, THERE'S A BATTLE FOR THE BALL, ALEX HANSON COMES OUT AND GETS A PIECE OF IT AS THE ARROWS STEER THE BALL TO SAFETY. 4. WATERTOWN'S KADE RUMPZA WITH THE FREE KICK, AND HE FIRES IT RIGHT IN FOR THE GOAL. RUMPZA PUT THAT BALL IN JUST THE RIGHT SPOT. 5. CENTRAL WITH A CORNER KICK, ERIK KEOHANE GETS HIS HEAD ON IT BUT ALEX HANSON IS ABLE TO MAKE THE SAVE. THE COBBLERS WERE UNABLE TO GET THE EQUALIZER AS THE ARROWS ADVANCE WITH A 1-NIL VICTORY. They'll face the Roosevelt-Pierre winner in the quarterfinals.

In other boys games from around the area today ... Stevens dropped Sturgis with three unanswered goald and Yankton topped Spearfish 2-1 in an upset ... that sets up Stevens at Brandon Valley on Saturday in the quarters

On the girls side in AA ... Central popped Spearfish and Stevens blanked Sturgis to set up a third meeting between the rivals on Saturday in the quarterfinals ...

And in Class A, the St. Thomas More boys beat James Valley Christian and the girls nipped Garretson ... .. the Cavalier boys will travel to Tea Area for a semifinal battle in Class A ... as will the girls ...

LET'S HEAD OFF TO SIOUX FALLS FOR THE FINAL DAY OF THE CLASS 'A" GIRLS STATE TENNIS TOURNAMENT. IN THE TOP FLIGHT SINGLES... *SECOND SEEDED* ELLA HANCOCK FROM RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN FACING TOP RANKED JOSEPHINE KRASS-KEY FROM YANKTON... KRASS-KEY DOMINATING IN THE FIRST SET... JUMPING OUT TO A 6-2 VICTORY... BUT HANCOCK RALLIES IN THE SECOND... SHE GETS THE POINT HERE TO JUMP OUT TO A COMMANDING 5-NOTHING START... BUT JOSIE KRASS-KEY ISN'T GOING DOWN EASY... SHE WINS FOUR STRAIGHT... BUT HANCOCK HANGS ON TO WIN SET TWO 6-4... SO THIS IS HEADED TO A TIE BREAKER... AND IT REMAINS CLOSE ONCE AGAIN... KRASS-KEY AHEAD 2-1... SHE FINDS THE OPEN SPACE TO GO AHEAD 3-1... LATER MATCH POINT ON THE LINE... AND KRASS-KEY HANGS ON TO WIN THE CLASS-A TOP FLIGHT *SINGLES TITLE*... 6-2.. 4-6...6-3.