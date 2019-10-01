Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Rapid City Stevens is the defending Class AA state volleyball champion but the Raiders have had an up and down 2019 as they've been forced to deal with the graduation of some standouts from last year's squad ... tonight the Raiders looked to pick up their second win of the season over their archrival Rapid City Central.

JUST A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO STEVENS KNOCKED OFF THE COBBLERS IN 3 SETS. 1. FIRST SET, ALL TIED UP, RHIANNON NEZ PUTS THE COBBLERS UP AS SHE SENDS THE BALL CROSS COURT AND PUTS IT RIGHT ON THE LINE FOR THE KILL. THE SENIOR CONTINUING HER STRONG SEASON. 2. THE LADY RAIDERS SET THE BALL UP FOR SAMMI SUNDBY, AND SHE RATTLES OFF THE NICE KILL. NUMBER 3 GETTING THE JOB DONE FOR COACH VOORHEES. 3. 21-19 STEVENS, RHIANNON NEZ TIGHTENS THINGS UP AS SHE DELIVERS WITH THE BIG BLOCK AT THE NET FOR THE POINT. NUMBER 22 IS ALL OVER THE COURT FOR THE COBBLERS. 4. THE RAIDERS WORK THE BALL OVER TO KYAH WATSON, WITH AUTHORITY SHE SMASHES THE BALL RIGHT DOWN TO THE COURT FOR THE BIG KILL. STEVENS WON THE OPENING SET 25-23...

To the south of town where St. Thomas More was hosting Spearfish in a Black Hills Conference tilt ... Spartans looking to pick up a big win on the road ... Spearfish starts things off strong in the first set ... this is Halle Rogers setting up Karstin DuPont ... and the 5-11 sophomore finds a corner for that kill ... More from DuPont as she puts the Grace Karp set off the STM block for another point and the Spartans are thinking upset ... DuPont keeps it rolling as More's serve receive goes awry ... but the Cavaliers would bounce back ... This is Ciara Benson with the big kill ... she led More with 18 on the night ... and More wins the first set 25-18 ... Second set ... and Haleigh Timmer comes up with a blast of her own ... she had 14 kills for the Cavs ... Great set by Sara Matthes gets Timmer another kill as she comes around on the right side ...

The Rapid City Rush opened training camp yesterday and optimism abounds as the team is back under the umbrella of the Arizona Coyotes' NHL team as its parent club ...

Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault and assistant Jeremy Gates were in Arizona last week for the Tucson Roadrunners camp along with five Rush players ... Tetrault says the system is now paramount as conitnuity needs to be reached from Rapid City to Tucson to Phoenix. The Rush will have an open scrimmage Saturday night at 6 that is free to the public and final roster cuts will be made thereafter so players expect a high-intensity, fast-paced affair.

Tetrault said, "We play the same systems, you know, because when guys get sent down you don't want to change things up so we all want to be on the same page starting from the NHL team in Arizona all the way down to Tucson to Rapid City. They've got great young prospects, I'm going to work with a lot of them, move them up, wins and losses are great but these kids need to be developed as well so I'm excited for that."

Dancs said, "We'll have the boys going hard, not all the roster spots are set so guys are going to be going hard and it's going to be fast-paced hockey."

The Rush open their regular season at the Allen Americans on October 11th ... their first home game will be October 25th against the Utah Grizzlies.

In other high school volleyball action tonight, Rapid City Christian bounced back from a loss to St. Thomas More last week with a sweep of New Underwood .... Custer dropped Douglas in five games ... and Lead-Deadwood topped Red Cloud in four ... {TAKE SECOND} Harding County dropped Dupree in three ... the Kadoka Kougars kept things rolling with a 3-0 win over Bennett County and Colome fell to Andes Central Dakota Christian ...