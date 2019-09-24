Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Central Cobblers and Stevens Raiders met for the second time this season in a girls and boys doubleheader ... The girls played to a 2-2 draw in their first meeting while the Raider boys won the first meeting 1-0 and these games are almost always close ....

All sorts of competing going on between these two schools tonight over at Sioux Park ... 1. 1ST HALF, 1-0 STEVENS, KEYERA HARMON BREAKS FREE FOR CENTRAL AND FIRES A SHOT, BUT KIRA ZOLLER MAKES THE NICE SPRAWLING SAVE AS THE RAIDERS KEEP THE COBBLERS OFF THE BOARD. 2. RAIDERS WITH A CHANCE OFF THE THROW IN, LEAH ARNOLD GETS HER HEAD ON IT BUT HIDIE DAHL IS THERE TO GOBBLE IT UP. BOTH TEAMS GOALKEEPERS PLAYING WELL. 3. STEVENS ON THE ATTACK, ARNOLD PASSES THE BALL TO RILEY SCHAD, WHO FIRES THE SHOT AND SCORES. THE SOPHOMORE DELIVERS WITH A BIG GOAL IN A BIG GAME ... 2-nothing Raiders ... 4. 2ND HALF, still 2-0 RAIDERS, and Central's KEYERA HARMON FIRES a SHOT FROM UP TOP but IT SAILS JUST HIGH OF THE CROSSBAR. THE COBBLERS trying to get back into this game ... 5. CENTRAL WITH A CORNER KICK, KYLEA BECKER WITH A GOOD CHANCE BUT ZOLLER MAKES ANOTHER NICE SAVE. ZOLLER TOSSES THE SHUTOUT AS THE LADY RAIDERS HOLD ON TO WIN 2-NIL. The boys tied at 1 apiece.

Hill City is the current No. 1 volleyball seed in Class A's Region 8 but the Rapid City Christian Comets, coming off their first-ever state tournament appearance last season, are right behind the Rangers at 10-1 and looking for a return trip to state ...

The Comets looking for a strong effort out at Hart Ranch tonight ... to the third set we go ... Christian already up 2 games to none ... And the coach's kid, Olivia Kieffer, comes up with a kill off a great set from Riley Freeland as the Comets are up 15-12 ... More from the Comets as Freeland comes up with the dig ... and Savannah Armendariz catches the Broncs napping a bit on the backline with the push for the kill ... More from Kieffer as she gets on the floor to get to this ball and then cleans up another set from Freeland as the Comets smell blood in the water ... Broncs trying their best to stay alive in the match as Amity Middleton gets a kill to put a charge into her team ... But the Comets get to match point here and Freeland gets sneaky as she tips that one backwards instead of setting it to a teammate and the Comets sweep the Broncs 3 games to none ...

In other area volleyball action, the Sturgis Scoopers swept archrival SPearfish in three games ... Red Cloud topped Douglas in a five-game thriller, taking the fifth and final set by a score of 15-13 ... and New Underwood swept Newell ... {TAKE SECOND} Edgemont swept Crawford, Nebraska ... Little Wound topped Oelrichs in three and Timber Lake swept McLaughlin ...

The Sturgis football team picked up its first win of the season Friday with a 19 to 6 victory over Douglas ... the Scoopers will hit the road this week to try to move to 2-3 when they take on Huron Friday night ...

The Scoopers 1-3 record is a bit deceptive at this point as their first three opponents --Class 11AA No. 1-ranked Pierre, Class 11B No. 5-ranked St. Thomas More and Class 11AA No. 2-ranked Brookings -- have a combined 12 and 1 record. The Scoopers feel confident knowing they've seen some of the best teams the state has to offer and they're looking forward to showing the improvement they've made over the first four weeks of the season over the final five games and, hopefully, into a playoff run.

"YEAH GETTING OUR FIRST WIN ON HOMECOMING IS GOOD. WE PLAYED SOME TOUGH TEAMS IN THE BEGINNING BUT I FEEL LIKE WE ARE STARTING TO CATCH OUR FEET RIGHT NOW. I FEEL LIKE WE ARE GETTING THE BALL ROLLING. HURON IS GOING TO BE A TOUGH MATCHUP BUT I FEEL LIKE WE CAN COMPETE WITH THEM AND COMPETE WITH EVERY OTHER TEAM FROM HERE ON OUT." "YOU KNOW HURON IS VERY GOOD DEFENSIVELY. OBVIOUSLY THEY HAVE GOT A GOOD TRADITION THERE GOING. THEY MADE IT TO THE DOME LAST YEAR. AND A LOT OF IT IS ITS EARLY IN THE SEASON. ITS GETTING TO THAT MID POINT BUT ALOT OF IT IS JUST FOCUSING ON US AND WHAT WE WANT TO DO. A LOT OF IT IS

JUST DEVELOPING OUR PLAYERS TO PLAY AT A HIGH LEVEL AT THE END OF THE YEAR." "SO WE HAVE WATCHED SOME FILM ON THEM. KINDA SEEN THEIR OFFENSE KINDA SEEN WHAT THEIR TENDENCIES ARE HOPEFULLY JUST COME OUT READY TO PLAY. IF WE CAN PLAY WITH THEM AND GET A CHANCE IN THE 4TH QUARTER THAT'S ALL WE CAN ASK FOR.">

The Scoopers and Tigers are set for a 7 o'clock Central, 6 o'clock Mountain Time kickoff Friday night in Huron.

Moving from the 11-man ranks to 9-man polls this week ... the Bon Homme Cavaliers remained on top of Class 9AA ... followed by Viborg, Parker, Deuel and Baltic ... Sully Buttes is still No. 1 in Class 9A ... Canistota/Freeman, Britton-Hecla, Kimball/ White Lake and Gregory round out that class's top five ...

And Colman Egan is still No. 1 in 9B ... followed by Dell Rapids St. Mary, Wolsey-Wessington and Alcester-Hudson ... Harding County moved back into the top five this week for the first time since an opening week loss at Wall ...

Adam Consoer of Hot Springs won the Hot Springs Invitational cross country meet this afternoon at Southern Hills Golf Course ... Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson, Pine Ridge's David Tuttle, LIttle Wound's Taten Red Owl and Belle's Cole Hockenbary rounded out the top five ... {TAKE SECOND} Lead-Deadwood's Sara Jones picked up yet another win in the girls race ...