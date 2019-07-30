Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The South Dakota American Legion baseball universe is centered around Rapid City Post 22 and Renner Post 307 as the two programs squared off for both the Class A senior and junior state championships today. The senior championship tournament is being held in Mitchell, where the Hardhats had to beat Renner twice to win their 43rd state championship ... Renner was looking for its first ever state title ... while the junior championship was decided in Rapid City with the Renner Kings needing to beat the Post 22 Expos twice to win it all ...

After a four hour rain delay things get going in Mitchell... Renner enters 0-and-3 against Rapid City this season... This stayed scoreless until the bottom of the fourth- two on for Andy Moen... he gets this to drop into the outfield... Royals take the 1-nothing lead... But they were just getting started- bases loaded for Mason Runia... and the eighth batter delivers with a lazer into deep left for a *three run double*... part of 6 runs scores just in the frame... Post 22 responds with three runs in the top of the fifth... capped off with Blake Weaver getting this to drop in center... This stayed 6-3 until the top of the seventh with Rapid City rallying... bases loaded for Colton Hartford... he sneaks it into the outfield bringing the deficit to two with the runners still on all three bags. Drew Messer looking to be the hero for Rapid City... but he flies out to Broc Shaefbauer... Despite being out-hit 14-to-5... Renner Post 307 takes down Legion Powerhouse Rapid City Post 22, 6-4 for their first ever legion title

LET'S HEAD OVER TO THE JUNIOR REGION STATE CHAMPIONSHIP WHERE THE EXPOS were PLAYING RENNER.

1. 1ST, 3-0 RENNER, THE EXPOS JED SULLIVAN HITS THE COMEBACKER, ETHAN FREDERICKSON TOSSES IT OVER TO FIRST FOR THE OUT. . 2. FREDERICKSON CONTINUING TO PITCH WELL FOR POST 307 AS HE STRIKES OUT KAI JACKSON SWINGING. FREDERICKSON STRUCK OUT FOUR.

3. HUNTER TILLERY ON THE MOUND FOR THE EXPOS, HE GETS HARRY HEUNERS TO HIT THE GROUNDER TO SECOND, GUNNER HEUCHERT'S THROW IS IN TIME. NICE PLAY BY THE Renner second baseman on that one. 4. 2ND INNING, LIAM PORTER flares ONE INTO SHALLOW CENTER FIELD, THIS BALL is going to find some grass as THE EXPOS look to get a little offense cooking. 5. DEREK LUKE AT THE PLATE for 22, HE POPS ONE UP foul over toward FIRST BASE, and Renner's ANDREW BARA MAKES A NICE grab UP ALONG THE FENCE. GAME ONE BELONGS TO RENNER AS IT ROLLS TO A 7-NOTHING VICTORY and then the Kings completed the sweep and won the state junior championship with an 11-9 victory in the second game.

The Rapid City Rush re-signed forward Dexter Dancs today. Dancs came to the Rush last season as a rookie from the Manchester Monarchs along with future considerations in exchange for Pierre-Luc Mercier. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder had a goal and seven assists in 12 games with Rapid City. Dancs played collegiately at the University of Michigan where he had career totals of 23 goals and 44 assists in 144 games and helped lead the Wolverines to the 2016 Big Ten Championship.