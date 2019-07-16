Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

With the explosion in popularity of mixed martial arts over the past couple decades, learning how to defend yourself has become an integral part to many people's physical fitness routine ... here in Rapid City that's no different ...

The sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu has taken off around the world as the explosion of mixed martial arts and its different competitive offshoots have captured the imagination of fight fans worldwide, and it's no different here in Rapid City. {TAKE FIRST CG} Schunneman said, "We've been open for a little over six years full time now and we do all age groups, so we have everything from little kids that are 4 and 5 year olds and I think my oldest student is just a touch over 60 years old." Owner Schunneman, himself a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, has run the shop on the west side of town for six years. Black Hills is an affiliate of the world-renowned Atos Jiu Jitsu Academy. Schunneman wants people to know, that despite being a combat sport, Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a thinking person's game that will help keep any age and ability flexible in body and mind.

Schunneman said, "Jiu jitsu's been kind of coined as like human chess. So there's a lot of thought that goes into it and one of our mantras is that practice makes permanent. So instead of just being as strong as we can and as fast as we can and just throwing each other around and being extremely savage, we try to be more calculated with it and that's where a lot of people tend to have a lot of fun with it." Being in the Black Hills gym it is obvious that Schunneman's students are in fact having a lot of fun with it, from the grizzled fighters to ex-athletes looking for another way to compete.

Kinsella said, "I actually started Brazilian jiu jitsu as something to tranition from being a former athlete. it gives you something to do, a competitive outlet, something that's physically engaging and mentally engaging."

That engagement is something Schunneman and Kinsella both say has benefits that go beyond the normal physical benefits of running on a treadmill or lifting weights. Schunneman said, "You could come in to jiu jitsu and you could be a competitor or you could use it for MMA, but also it could be just like a form of stress relief. If you like to play games, if you like to use your mind, I make jokes but if you like to do do crossword puzzles and stuff like that and use your mind,

it's that same thing but you're doing it with your body and you're getting exercise at the same time." And for anyone who thinks that exercise is simply something for the biggest and baddest among us ... or somebody looking for a fight ... think again.

Houser said, "I think the best thing is that if you challenge yourself, you'll find out a lot of things about yourself that will really give you a lot of confidence and work your body and really give you a good attitude about other people, too."

The Region 3A American Legion baseball tournament begins Friday in Pierre and the THE STURGIS Titans have RACKED UP A 20-11 RECORD THIS SEASON. TONIGHT Post 33 looked to sweep archrival Spearfish on the road ...

HERE ARE THE 6 SPEARFISH SENIORS ON SENIOR NIGHT. 1. FIRST INNING..... THE BALL GOES TO SHORTSTOP DREW GUSSO WHO HAS AN ARM TO GET NICK ANDERSON OUT AT FIRST. 2. DAVID ANDERSON UP AND HE CONNECTS...... SPEARFISH CANT MAKE THE CATCH SO STURGIS GETS ON THE BOARD FIRST. 3. CONNOR GLASFORD GETS THE FINAL OUT AND POST 164 IS UP TO BAT. 4. THE PITCHER CAN HIT TOO..... GLASFORD HITS THE BALL DEEP SENDING DAVID ZACHER HOME TO EVEN THE SCORE AT 1.

Weather rolled through though and Spearfish was leading 2-1 in the fourth when it happened ...

And in some quick hockey news, the Rapid City Rush have re-signed forward Taylor Crunk for the upcoming season. Crunk heads into his fourth season at the ECHL level, with all but 8 of his 126 career games played with the Fort Wayne Komets. Crunk has career totals of 4 goals, 14 assists and 365 penalty minutes.