Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Camping World Firecracker Tournament is into its fourth day and teams were looking to put themselves into position for Thursday's placing games ... the Missoula Mavericks entered the day in the driver's seat with just one loss ...

THE PLAYERS AND FANS HAD TO SIT THROUGH A BIT OF A RAIN DELAY AS THIS GAME STARTED AROUND 8:30. 1. 1ST, 1-0 MISSOULA, POST 22'S ZACH CHOLIS STRIKES OUT BRIDGER JOHNSON TO END THE INNING. THE SOUTHPAW TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS. 2. BOTTOM 1ST, RYAN BACHMAN LINES THE SINGLE INTO LEFT FIELD. THE NEXT MAN UP MATTHEW HEGRE WALKED. 3. ALEX WEAVER NOW AT THE PLATE, HE DRILLS THE PITCH DOWN THE LEFT FIELD LINE, THAT'S A FAIR BALL AS RYAN BACHMAN COMES INTO SCORE ON THE DOUBLE. WEAVER DELIVERS WITH THE BIG HIT. 4. TIED AT 1, BRANSEN KUEHL RIFLES THE SINGLE INTO LEFT FIELD, MATTHEW HEGRE CROSSES THE PLATE. THE RAIN DELAY DIDN'T SLOW DOWN THE HARDHAT BATS. 5. WITH RUNNERS ON THE CORNERS JACE CALDWELL HITS THE GROUNDER UP THE MIDDLE, STEWART LONG STEPS ON THE BAG FOR ONE, HIS THROW TO FIRST IS IN TIME FOR THE INNING ENDING DOUBLE PLAY.

22 leads that one 6-1 in the fourth at last check ...

And in early action at the Firecracker Tournament over at Fitzgerald Stadium today, Eden Prairie topped the Catalyst Cardinals out of Colorado 8 to 4 ... while Premier West Colorado knocked off Terre Haute, Indiana 9 to 6 ... Tonight's late games were hit by some weather but the third game of the day saw Missoula and the Rocky Mountain Lobos squaring off ... with Missoula picking up another win 10-4 ... as we said the home team Post 22 Hardhats looked to run their tournament record to 3-2 against the once-beaten Missoula Mavericks tonight in the nightcap ... The annual fireworks show is still set for about half an hour after the conclusion of that final game so get on over to the Sioux Park area if you'd like to see some fireworks yet tonight ... .

And in Expedition League action the Spearfish Sasquatch are locked in a pitcher's duel with Western Nebraska tonight ... and they're on the wrong end of it through eight as the Pioneers lead that one 1-0 in the eighth inning despite having just two hits ... the only run came in on a wild pitch so far tonight ...

The Rapid City Rush cotinued what should be a busy offseason as they announced that defenseman Brandon Fehd will be returning to the team for the upcoming ECHL season.

Fehd originally joined the Rush on a try-out contract in Training Camp last fall, but didn't make the opening night roster. Before returning to the Rush, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder went to play with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem, where in 16 games he logged 11 points and a plus-16 rating. After rejoining the Rush on December 4th, he registered 9 points, and a team-leading plus-7 rating in 50 games.

"HE MAKES OUR TEAM BETTER. AND HE IS IN THE RIGHT PLACE AT THE RIGHT TIME. HE IS GRITTY HE IS TOUGH HE PUTS HIMSELF INTO POSITIONS THAT A GUY HIS SIZE NORMALLY WOULDNT RIGHT. AND GUYS LIKE THAT ARE REALLY REALLY IMPORTANT FOR OUR ROSTER. LEAD OUR TEAM IN PLUS MINUS LAST YEAR. SO REALLY EXCITED ABOUT HAVING HIM BACK AS A LEADER ON OUR TEAM AND A LEADER IN OUR COMMUNITY. WE WON HOCKEY GAMES BECAUSE OF OUR DEFENSE AND OUR GOAL TENDING. WE WANT TO KEEP OUR CORE IN TACT AND I THINK THAT IS AN IMPORTANT PIECE OF IT. WE WERE WINNING GAMES BECAUSE OF THESE GUYS AND WE ARE REALLY PROUD TO HAVE THEM BACK AND INTO THE COMMUNITY AND KN OW THAT DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS RIGHT."

Fehd is the second offseason signing for the Rush, who open the season October 25th at home against Utah. The team inked forward Tyler Poulsen last week.