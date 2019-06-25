Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Rapid City Post 320 is back in town tonight after a solid showing in Billings last week that saw them go 4 and 2 with a couple of losses to Colorado teams. The Stars are hosting Pierre Post 8 for a doubleheader at Pete Lien Field tonight ...

Game 2 action ... Pierre took the opening game of the doubleheader by a final of 11 to 5 ... Pierre gets things started in the first with an infield single by Pierre's Andrew Coverdale ... nice play by shortstop Ian Krump to get to it and make the throw but Coverdale was a step too fast ... After an error put runners on the corners, Pierre's River Iverson flies to center and Post 320's Logan Miller makes the nice catch ... but Coverdale came home on the sac fly to make it 1-0 Pierre ... Bottom of the first and JT Kostenbauer singles to center off Pierre starter Jack Van Camp ... And then a scary moment for Van Camp as Krump lines one back to the mound off of the Pierre southpaw's leg ... but Van Camp was unfazed and stayed in the game ... Next hitter is Carter Stonecipher and the big 320 first baseman goes the opposite way with this pitch for the three-run shot ... 320 up 3 to 1 at that point but they go on to lose both games in the doubleheader 12-7.

Rapid City Post 22 has been playing some pretty good baseball lately, running off a 21-5 record after scuffling its way to a 4-5 start to the summer ... the Hardhats recently went 8 and 2 against tough competition at tournaments in Sioux Falls and Omaha ...

And Post 22 made a stop in Mitchell for a doubleheader against Post 18 today on their way back from Nebraska ... the Hardhats went 4 and 1 in Omaha with their only loss a 2-1 heartbreaker to Bryant, Arkansas in their final game ... The Hardhats won their first game by a final of 5 to 1 as Hunter Tillery went six innings, allowed one run on four hits and struck out five ... Alex Weaver went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and was one of four Post 22 players to drive in a run ... And then Jake Goble was masterful in the nightcap, throwing a complete-game no-hitter as he struck out seven and the Hardhats ran their record to 27 and 10 ... 22 will be back in the friendly confines of Fitzgerald Stadium tomorrow night for a doubleheader with Pierre that begins at 5 o'clock.

And the Spearfish Sasquatch played a doubleheader in Pierre today ... and it didn't go well for the Squatch or their fans as the home team took both games ... the first by a final of 5-3 and the second 7-4 ... The losses drop Spearfish to 18 and 10, 2.5 games behind first-place Western Nebraska in the Clark Division ... Pierre is now 13 and 16 and eight games back of the Badlands Big Sticks in the Lewis Division ... the Sasquatch will be back at home for a three-game set with Casper beginning Friday night.