Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Rapid City Post 22 has won six of its last seven as the Hardhats have started to find their footing a bit after an up and down start to their summer ... tonight, they looked to keep things going against the Sturgis Titans in a battle between regional foes ...

A picture perfect night at Strong Field in Sturgis .... Titans down 2-0 in the first and David Anderson sends a flare into left-center and that gives the Hardhats some trouble as shortstop Colton Hartford collides with centerfielder Bransen Kuehl ... runners on first and second ... Young baseball fan enjoying the weather and some tunes ... Sturgis shortstop Carl Nash at second and 22 starter Isaac Arnold looks to pick him off at second ... but the ball gets away and Nash puts runners on the corners as he advances to third ... But 22 gets out of the inning as Arnold coaxes a ground ball out of RJ Andrezewski ... After a bases loaded walk in the fourth made it 3-0 ... 22's Matthew Hegre hits a single to left and that scores two runs as the Hardhats go up 5-0 ... And 22 wins this one by a final of 8-3 to move to 11-6 on the summer ... Sturgis falls to 10-11

All three state high school girls golf tournaments and the Class B boys tournament wrapped up their seasons today with action in Aberdeen, Watertown and Yankton and one West River standout was looking to repeat as state champion ...

THE CLASS A GIRLS FINISHED THINGS AT LEE PARK GOLF COURSE IN ABERDEEN... YOUR STATE CHAMPION...WAS ALSO A CO-LEADER COMING INTO THE FINAL ROUND...PAYSON BIRKELAND FROM BELLE FOURCHE...A GREAT CHIP HERE...SHE SHOT A 76 TODAY...AFTER A 77 IN ROUND ONE...TO WIN THE TITLE... A CO LEADER COMING IN..KELSEY HEATH FROM SISSETON...SHE'LL KNOCK DOWN THE PUTT HERE...SHE WHO AND 80 TODAY...AND FINISHED TIED FOR 3RD... MADISON'S MYA MAXWELL...ALSO WAS TIED FOR 3RD...SHE SHOT A 76 ON THE DAY TWO DAY TOTAL OF 157... SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN'S LAUREN TIMS...A SOLID ROUND 77...SHE WOULD FINISH SECOND OVERALL...JUST THREE STROKES BACK...

YANKTON'S FOX RUN GOLF COURSE HOSTING THE CLASS-B GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP... ON THE THIRD HOLE... PHILIP'S JOSIE RUSH GOING FOR THE LONG PAR PUTT... AND SHE SINKS IT... RUSH FINISHES SIXTH... MILLER'S ERIN MONCUR PUTTING FOR BIRDIE ON THE FOURTH... THE JUST EDGES THE CUP... SHE TAPS IN FOR PAR AND FINISHES THIRD... DEUBROOK'S COURTNI FRANK ENTERED THE DAY IN FIRST... FRANK ALMOST HITTING THIS CHIP IN THE HOLE FOR BIRDIE ON SIX... AN EXCELLENT SHOT... SHE TAPS IN FOR PAR... BURKE'S TAYLEE INDAHL WAS FIGHTING FOR THE LEAD... ON THE FIRST HOLE TODAY SHE JUST MISSES THE SHOT FOR BIRDIE... AND TAPS IN FOR PAR... THIS COMES DOWN TO THE FINAL HOLE... BUT INDAHL PREVAILS WITH A LONG PAR PUTT FOR THE CLASS-B INDIVIDUAL TITLE.

Also in Yankton AT HILLCREST COUNTRY CLUB... THE BOY'S CLASS B TOURNAMENT... JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN'S CARTER WELLS ENTERED THE DAY ON TOP... ON 14 HE DRAINS THE PUTT FOR PAR... WELLS SHOT AN 82...DROPS AND FINSHES IN THIRD... BRODY BOLTJES FROM PLATTE GEDDES... FINISHES IN FOURTH after a 78 TODAY... HE MAKES THE SHORT PUTT FOR PAR ON THE 12TH HOLE... ALSO ON 12... HAMLIN'S DEVIN WEELBORG JUST WIDE OF THE BIRDIE PUTT... HE TAPS IN FOR PAR... AND FINISHES SECOND..SOLID 76 TODAY... AUSTIN BOOMSMA *ALSO* FROM J-V-C WITH ONE OF THE SHOTS OF THE DAY ON THE TENTH... CHIPPING IT IN FOR BIRDIE... AND BOOMSMA IS THE CLASS-B STATE CHAMPION...CARDED A FINAL ROUND 74...LOW ROUND...

And the Sioux Falls O'Gorman girls won their third straight Class AA state team title and eighth in the past 10 years as Shannon McCormick and Carly Kunkel went 1-2 in the individual race for the Knights ... Douglas's Molly Schwartz was the top WEst River finisher in Class AA after a two-day 158 that tied her for 11th. Stevens' Emmy Sundby finished 14th at 161 and Sturgis's Ainsley Sabers was 28th at 174. West Central, Burke and James Valley won the other team titles today.