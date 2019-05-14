Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

Rapid City Post 22 opened its 2019 season earlier this month and while the first nine games were all on the road ... and a little bit up and down ... the defending South Dakota state champions are looking to hit their stride as they play their home opener tomorrow night against Gillette.

The Hardhats have had a bumpy 4-5 start to the 2019 season after losing standouts like Cooper Bowman and Connor King from a team that made a run to the Central Plains Regional last season, but head coach Kelvin Torve likes the potential of this year's squad once it has ironed some of the early-season wrinkles out. Post 22 lost a 6-3 decision to Gillette back on May 2nd in Wyoming as Post 42 rallied for four runs in the seventh and eighth innings to take control of that game. The two teams will square off tomorrow night at 7 o'clock at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Torve said, "I hope our record improves, that's for sure. You know 4-5 isn't where anybody wants to be, but we're a work in progress. The games we've lost we've done two of three things well. We either hit and play defense and don't pitch, or we pitch and play defense but don't hit, so we nee to put those things together and we will, we have good players and they really care and they play hard. It's just a matter of it being early in the season and seeing how the pieces fit and I'm confident they'll come around."

Tomorrow's game begins a 14-game stretch where Post 22 won't have to leave its parking lot ... the only away game in that stretch is a May 24th tilt at Post 320. The Hardhats won't leave Rapid City again until June 4th when they play at Sturgis.

AFTER A FEW RAIN SHOWERS THINGS CLEARED UP FOR DOUGLAS AND STURGIS TO GET SOME BASEBALL IN AT MCKEAGUE FIELD ... 1. 1ST INNING, STURGIS THREATENING WITH A MAN AT 3RD, JOSH WEST HITS THE GROUNDER TO FIRST, DOUGLAS PITCHER TRENT OUTKA WINS THE RACE TO THE BAG TO RECORD THE FINAL OUT OF THE INNING. OUTKA GOT OUT OF THE FIRST FRAME WITHOUT ANY DAMGE BEING DONE. 2. 2ND INNING, KELTON OLSON HITS ONE SHARPLY DOWN THE LEFT FIELD LINE, THAT'S A FAIR BALL, KUENKEL CHECKS IN AT SECOND WITH A DOUBLE. OLSON CAME INTO SCORE ON AN ERROR. 3. 2-0 SCOOPERS, RIDGE INHOFER CONNECTS FOR THE SHARP SINGLE INTO RIGHT FIELD, TRISTAN WALTER CROSSES THE PLATE. STURGIS PUTTING TOGETHER A NICE INNING. 4. RYAN GARLAND AT THE PLATE, HE HITS ONE THAT BOUNCES OFF OF 3RD BASE THAT GOES INTO LEFT FIELD, TWO RUNS COME INTO SCORE. GARLAND ALSO A BASKETBALL STANDOUT FOR STURGIS. 5. 5-0 SCOOPERS, JOSH WEST KEEPS WEARING OUT THE 3RD BASELINE AS HE SHOOTS ONE INTO LEFT FIELD, TWO MORE RUNS CROSS THE PLATE. That one is 20-6 in the sixth inning at last check in Sturgis' favor ...

And in high school baseball action tonight, Central and Stevens met again at McKeague Field ... the Cobblers won that one 8-0 ... Mitch Sand and Ty Godwin combined for a no-hitter as Sand struck out six and walked none. Sand also had a couple of RBIs for Central while Trey Brandhagen and Aaron Iverson each knocked in one run.

IT WAS A BEAUTIFUL DAY FOR GOLF IN CUSTER AT ROCKY KNOLLS GOLF COURSE WHERE AREA CLASS "A" TEAMS GATHERED FOR THE PRE REGION TOURNAMENT. 1. HOLE 9 (PAR 4)..... MALLORY OLSTAD FROM HOT SPRINGS WITH A NICE approach as she snuggles that ball RIGHT up NEXT TO THE HOLE for the easy look. SHE TAPPED IT IN FOR PAR. 2. 7TH GRADER MADDIE MEYER FROM CUSTER....... PERFECT PUTT HERE AS SHE finds the bottom of the cup. 3. RYLEE YOUNG FROM BELLE FOURCHE shows off the touch with that shot ... she tapped in for a double-bogey 4. ALLISSA STEPHENS FROM STM.......LONG PUTT and she gives it a roll but just misses ...... SHE TAPPED IT IN FOR A 6. We hope to have final results for you tonight at Nine.

TIFFANY MCCAMPBELL WAS HIRED AS THE SCHOOL OF MINES VOLLEYBALL COACH in 2009 and A FEW YEARS LATER SHE WAS PROMOTED TO SENIOR ASSOCIATE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR. NOW SHE'S READY TO PURSUE A NEW OPPORTUNITY AT COLORADO MINES AS SHE LOOKS TO FURTHER HER CAREER.

MCCAMPBELL WILL TAKE OVER AS THE ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS FOR EXTERNAL RELATIONS FOR THE OREDIGGERS. SHE HOPES TO USE HER EXPERIENCES IN RAPID CITY IN GOLDEN ... AS SHE WORKED AS THE HARDROCKERS SENIOR WOMEN'S ADMINISTRATOR. AND HAS WATCHED AS WOMEN'S SPORTS AT THE SCHOOL HAVE GROWN.

McCampbell said, "Jobs like this don't open up very often. So when a job at a high academic instution opens up it's the next natural step. And for me being the Associate Athletic Director for the external side which is corporate sponsorships and fundraising, marketing and promotions. It just adds to my resume so I can make that next step to being an athletic director someday. It's really really neat at least for me to look back and see how we've progressed as an institution but also in our female sports. It's about being at the right place at the right time and recruiting the right female athletes."

McCampbell's husband, Colin, was an assistant coach on Chris Stoebner's boys basketball staff at Rapid City Stevens last season after four years as the head coach at Sturgis.