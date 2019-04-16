Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

The winter weather is behind us ... for a bit anyway ... and that meant it was time to get back on the diamond for local high school baseball teams ... St. Thomas More and Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central and Douglas met tonight in some intra-city rivalry games.

Over to McKeague Field where the Raiders were taking on St. Thomas More in an interclass battle ... Good defense and pitching in this one as More's Joey Schad deals to Isiah DuBray and first baseman Jay Neugebauer makes a nice play after a couple of bobbles there ... Schad threw two innings of no-hit ball ... More Cavalier defense as Alec Humke flares a little pop to second base and STM's second baseman makes a nice grab there to end the inning ... Here it's Stevens starter Carter Thomas, who was very sharp early in this one with four strikeouts over two innings .. but he shows off the glove here on the grounder by Mason Litz ... great play from the Raider starter ... This is the only baserunner Stevens allowed on a hit by pitch ... as pinch runner Tray Harbult steals second ... but it was all for naught as the rain came and nobody scored in this one as it ended as a 0-0 no contest after two innings ... a replay date has not been scheduled yet ... Stevens plays Pierre in a doubleheader Wednesday while STM travels to Chamberlain on Monday.

In the game tonight that got in before the rain, the Central Cobblers dropped Douglas 11 to 1 ... Trey Brandhagen got the win Central, going six innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out four. Central stole eight bases on the day as Mitch Sand and Aaron Iverson each rapped out a couple of base hits for the Cobblers, who evened their record at 3-3 on the season with the win. The Cobblers will play Brookings in a doubleheader at McKeague on Thursday night beginning at 5.

STM versus RC Christian in boys tennis and DEALING WITH SOME WINDY CONDITIONS OUT AT THE PARKVIEW COMPLEX. 1. AT FLIGHT ONE DOUBLES, STM'S CARTER JANSEN AND BAXTER MEYER TAKING ON THOMAS POSTMA AND DAVID GRENI, MEYER HITS THE NICE LOB THAT LANDS RIGHT ON THE BACK LINE FOR THE WINNER. 2. A GOOD POINT HERE BY BOTH TEAMS, THOMAS POSTMA FINISHES IT OFF BY HITTING THE BACK HANDED OVERHAND SMASH UP AT THE NET. BOTH TEAMS TOP TANDEMS PLAYING WELL. 3. AT FLIGHT 2 DOUBLES, THE CAVS NICK PAIKOS AND ROWAN EVANS UP AGAINST DRAKE AND COLE BECKLOFF, THE S-T-M SHOT GOES OFF THE TOP OF THE NET AND FALLS IN FOR THE POINT. 4. THE COMETS GET THNG GOING AS COLE BECKLOFF HITS THE NICE SHOT RIGHT DOWN THE LINE FOR THE WINNER. THESE TEAMS PLAYED AN EXCITING DUAL WITH RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN EARNING THE 5-4 VICTORY.

The South Dakota School of Mines golf teams are hoping to build on the momentum from a couple of team wins at the recent Dickinson Invitational, which was held at Arrowhead Country Club, as they head to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in Arizona this weekend. The Hardrockers took home team titles over Dickinson State and Black Hills State as Bryce Howard and Emily Schimbeno won individual medalist honors and are excited to get down to Ocotillo Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona and play on a course that won't be under winter rules.

The three-day RMAC Championships will be played Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The Spearfish Sasquatch announced a few new additions to this summer's coaching staff today ... Central Methodist assistant Seth McLemore will serve as the team's hitting coach; Mt. Mercy University assistant JJ Schwennen will be the team's pitching coach and Brooks DuBose will be a volunteer assistant The Sasquatch and the Expedition League begin their second season May 24 when Hastings traves to Spearfish for a two-game series.

