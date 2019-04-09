Tuesday 9 p.m. sportscast

A mixed martial arts legend and one-time world's most dangerous man was in Rapid City today signing autographs for fans before he heads to Pine Ridge tomorrow to speak to school kids about his own life and how he overcame the odds.

Former Ultimate Fighting Champion Ken Shamrock was at Playmakers in the Rushmore Mall today as he chatted with fans and autographed memorabilia. Shamrock, who grew up under trying circumstances before eventually being adopted by Bob Shamrock and embarking on a mixed martial arts career. He feels that his message will resonate with youngsters of all backgrounds.

Shamrock said, "One of my things that I've done since I've become a pro is be able to give back. And you know I grew up as an at-risk kid, in and out of juvenile halls, troubled, and so I have a chance to come up here and speak to a lot of kids, being able to help motivate them and help them with the understanding that there's a light at the end of the tunnel. We might not be able to see it right now but it's there and as long as we keep getting up and heading towards that end of the tunnel, we will see the light. So just to try to motivate kids to just keep going and not to give up."

Shamrock will speak at Pine Ridge, Red Cloud and Wolf Creek schools on the Pine Ridge Reservation tomorrow before he heads to Georgia for another speaking engagement and then travels to Australia for a professional wrestling event he's competing in.

Everybody enjoying the weather over at Meadowbrook BEFORE THE SNOW COMES ... Rapid City Quadrangular action today ... 1. ACTION FROM THE PAR THREE 4TH HOLE, STEVENS' TAYLOR WITT HITS THE NICE TEE SHOT AS SHE LANDS THE BALL RIGHT ON THE GREEN. WITT WENT ON TO BOGEY THE HOLE. Wit took second with a 43 today ... 2. THE RAIDERS EMMY SUNDBY FINDS HERSELF IN THE BUNKER BUT GETS OUT OF IT NICELY AS SHE STICKS THIS BALL WITHING A FEW FEET OF THE PIN. SUNDBY HIT THE PUTT FROM THERE FOR BOGEY ... she was the medalist with a 39 ... 3. STURGIS' AINSLEY SABERS EYES THE PUTT FOR PAR, AND SHE SINKS IT. THE SCOOPER FINISHED UP WITH A 47 ON 9 HOLES. 4. SPEARFISH'S LYRIC WILLIAMS WITH THE PUTT FOR BOGEY, SHE READS IT WELL AND DRAINS IT. WILLIAMS FINISHED UP THE DAY WITH A 45 AS THE PLAYERS TURNED IN A STRONG nine holes OUT AT THE RAPID CITY QUAD.

Isiah Dubray and Carter Thomas combined to pitch seven innings of two-hit, two-run baseball as the Stevens Raiders nipped Douglas 3-2 in a pitchers dual at McKeague Field tonight ... all five runs were scored in the first three innings of that one as the defenses were stout over the final four ... In another local game tonight, Rapid City Central and St. Thomas More had another low-scoring affair as the Cobblers pushed a run across the plate in the bottom of the seventh to win 2-1 ... Mitch Sand and Ty Godkin knocked in runs for the Cobblers, with Godkin delivering the game-winner, while Sand and Aaron Iverson combined to hold More to four hits and one run.

The Black Hills State University rodeo teams opened their spring with some big performances at the South Dakota State Jackrabbit Stampede. The women's team won the rodeo, while Carlee Johnston was the all-around champion, and Emilee Pauley won the Reserve All-Around. Johnston, Alyssa Lockhart and Pauley all took home individual wins as well, with Johnston winning breakaway roping, Lockhart winning goat roping and Pauley taking the barrel racing. The Yellow Jackets will next be in action this weekend when they host the Will Lantis Yellow Jacket Stampede. That event runs Friday and Saturday at the Seven Down Arenas.

The Rapid City Rush announced today that rookie forward Zach Fischer has been called-up to the AHL's Stockton Heat prior to the conclusion of that league's regular season as he joins the Heat with three games remaining in the year. The 6 foot 1 inch, 200-pounder notched 6 goals, 9 assists and 168 PIM in 40 games this season between Kansas City and Rapid City.