Top 10 plays of the boys basketball season

10. We start off at No. 10 with the St. Thomas More boys against Rapid City Christian and its Black Hills State commit Ryder Kirsch getting loose for a breakaway dunk ... there will be more from the Cavalier big man later in the top 10 ...

9. It's the Stevens Raider duo of Daniel Vigoren and Mason Steele against Douglas at No. 9 as Steele flushes home the two-hander ... that combo was a staple for head coach Chris Stoebner's squad this season ...

8. The Central Cobbler fastbreak at No. 8 as Micah Swallow gets out in transition and finishes the And 1 against Sturgis ... Swallow and the Cobblers earned a berth at the Class AA state tournament this year and you best believe you'll be seeing more of that next season ...

7. More from Swallow at No. 7 as he turns defense into offense against the crosstown rival Raiders ... great hands and an even better finish from the Central junior, who was his team's leading scorer on the season ...

6. This is Crow Creek showing off the ball movement at the Lakota Nation Invitational as Luke Wells finds Isiaiah Sorace with a beautiful behind the back feed for the and 1 ... Wells exhibiting all the court vision and savvy in the world there ...

5. More from More at No. 5 as the Cavaliers get out on the break against Hill City and Kirsch finishes the lob from Grant Huber ... the No. 1-ranked Cavaliers were looking like the favorite for the Class A state tournament title before it was called off ...

4. At No. 4 it's the Cobblers on the break again, this time it's Julian Swallow with the behind the back move and feed to Kohl Meisman on the trail ... the Swallows and Meisman will be back for coach TJ Hay next season ...

3. At No. 3 it's Connor Hollenbeck of St. Thomas More with the steal and the slam against Spearfish ... the 6-foot-5 senior had a great season with his dad as head coach as the Cavaliers went 20-2 before their season was cut short ...

2. At No. 2 it's Sturgis senior Marcus Myrick beating the buzzer at STM from way downtown ... that was certainly the deepest 3 we shot this season ...

1. And your top play of the boys basketball season comes from Douglas guard Connor Sauvage, as he drops the defender with the dribble and finishes it off with the splash from beynd the arc ... the season may have ended prematurely but we still had plenty of great action and those are your plays of the year.