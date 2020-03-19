Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The coronavirus has shut down quite a bit of activity ... but there are still some places to get a workout in ... Vic Quick hit up a local gym to talk about just what safety precautions are being taken ...

WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING IS IMPORTANT DURING THIS TIME OF THE CORONAVIRUS, LOCAL PERFONAL TRAINER BETH ELDRIDGE FINDS MANY PEOPLE ARE STILL GETTING THEIR WORKOUTS IN.

BETH ELDRIDGE "Most people are still having an opportunity to train. some have worked for at home workouts or things that they can do outside. Lots of options, we are still open here at the weight room so getting some clients in even during the virus."

KAI JACKSON "A lof of ther gyms and social places have decided to close just for social distancing. But keeping this place clean and open and making sure everyone can get in and stay in shape and make sure they are active. We do everything we can to make sure it is clean."

GYM STAFF IS TAKING EXTRA MEASURES TO KEEP EVERYONE SAFE. BUT THERE ARE STILL A FEW THINGS THOSE WHO ARE WORKING OUT CAN DO TO KEEP THEMSELVES AND OTHERS HEALTHY.

BETH ELDRIDGE "We have some disinfecting spray, so you just spray the towel wipe down the bench before you use it, work out, spray the towel again after you work out. And if you are going to be here for a long time several hours, then you shouls use several wipes on the equipment." IF YOU DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO A WORKOUT FACILITY RIGHT NOW, ELDRIDGE SAYS THERE ARE STILL SEVERAL EXERCISES YOU CAN DO TO KEEP YOURSELF IN SHAPE.

BETH ELDRIDGE "You can always walk outside. You can body squats, a pushup, a modified pushup. You can lift soup cans with your biceps. Pretty much everything you can do at the gym, unless you are doing really heavy weights you can do at home or outside." KAI JACKSON "Exercise and weight loss is not just something that you do once or twice a month and call it good at that. It's a constant regular process, getting in here 3, 4, 5 times a week is extremely important to staying healthy and having your food schedule and sleep schedule."

The Associated Press released its NCAA Division I women's basketball All-American team today and for just the second time since the great Becky Hammon was named to the first team in 1999 as a senior at Colorado State, a South Dakotan was on the list ...

In something of a coincidence, that South Dakotan is also a Rapid City native ... as University of South Dakota guard Ciara Duffy earned an honorable mention nod today after leading the Coyotes to a 30-2 record while averaging 16 points, five assists and five rebounds per game. The Summit League Player of the Year, who earlier won the ESPN Mid-Major Player of the Year award, is the only player in USD history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists in her career. She is also a three-time Academic All-American. South Dakota State's Jennifer Warkenthien, a Willow Lake native, was also an honorable mention All-American in 2009.

Lamb said, "(Interviewer): She's a pretty good player too isn't she? ... I would say so, yeha, i think a lot of people would say that. I'm pretty happy she's on my team. We can give her the ball any time, anywhere on the court and there's a pretty good chance it's going in the hoop."

Plitzuweit said, "Ciara's a young lady who is in the gym on her own getting up shots. We talk about it quite a bit but we work out in the summer early in the morning, 6 or 6:30 in the morning so that our young ladies can then go to classes, they can do internships, whatever it is, they can go to the pool and have fun and hang out together. Before we start in the mornings, Ciara is someone who is in the gym and working out at 5 o'clock in the morning."

The Coyotes earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Summit League tournament championship before before basically all sports were canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The All-American first team consisted of Oregon duo Sabrina Ionescu and Ruthy Hebard, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, Baylot's Lauren Cox and UConn's Megan Walker.