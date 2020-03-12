Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

While the national sports scene has been seriously altered by the coronavirus and local sports have been affected as well, with the South Dakota USA Gymnastics Meet this weekend in Sioux Falls and the AAU State wrestling tournament here in Rapid at the end of the month both cancelled ... but the South Dakota High School Activities Association decided to play on with the Class B girls basketball tournament in Spearfish today ...

Starting with the night session of the Class Girls B basketball teams are being allowed around 100 tickets per team and that decision was made shortly after the noon hour. Extra precautions of disinfecting all balls and benches after each game were also taken. While the activities association wants to honor the teams for earning their state tournament bids safety is the number one concern.

'Our number one priority is the safety of kids. We didn't want to contribute to any spread of the disease. Working with the CDC and working with their guidelines we thought with the crowd size here we would be ok but we had a really good turnout and we are better safe than sorry.'

Swartos added that the activities association expects to make an announcement on the state A and AA tournaments by tomorrow, or early next week.

Faith student section loud and proud and throwing up the Horns. Faith bringing the pressure D and there's a scramble for a loose ball before Howard's Hilary Albrecht rattles in a 3 for the Lady Tigers. Longhorns now Aiyana Byrd hands it off to Kaycee Groves who gets the easy lay-in as Faith dominated the first quarter ... Groves scored 17 to lead all scorers ... Lindsey Wilken knocks down the three to extend Faith's lead to 10 and Faith turns defense into offense as Groves intercepts the pass and dishes it to Cassidy Schuelke Schuelke again she finds Wilken who gets the off balance lay up to fall. Faith advances to a Friday night semifinals showdown with a 56-34 win

Opening game of the State tournament featured 1 seed Corsica-Stickney taking on Irene Wakonda in the second half Irene-Wakonda's Abbey Emmick drives and kicks out to Nora O'Malley who knocks down the basket Corsica Stickney now, Rachel Gerlach to Raven Barse who slips it to Avery Broughton gets the basket and the and one. Stickney pulling away Broughton beats the full court pressure and spots up for the three and the freshman buries it Jaguars up 42 to 29 over the Eagles Once again Broughton with the ball and this time gets the assist to Alexis Tilton and the senior with her own 3. Jaguars continue to extend their lead. Great ball movement from Corsica Stickney that eventually finds Payton Delange knocks down her own No upset here as the Jaguars win 65-42.

In the two night games from Spearfish this evening ... Castlewood pulled off a big upset over No. 2 seed Ethan with a 45-43 win ... the Warriors got 20 points from Alayna Benike and 11 points and 17 rebounds from Darah DeKam ... Cameryn Logan led Ethan with 15 points and nine rebounds. Castlewood will take on De Smet, a 50-45 winner over Faulkton in the nightcap, tomorrow after the Faith-Corsica-Stickney semifinal. Reyna Beck and Kennadi Bucholz combined for 36 of the Bulldogs' 50 points.

Today the ECHL followed basically every other professional sports league and the NCAA as it suspended all hockey operations indefinitely after a meeting with the Board of Governors, owners and medical professionals determined that it was in the best interests of players, coaches, staff and fans.

The Rush, who are currently locked in a playoff battle for the fourth spot in the Mountain Division, will now sit and wait with the rest of the league as this unprecedented situation gets sorted out. Rapid City enters the hiatus in fifth place in the division, two points behind Tulsa. Rapid City has 12 regular-season games left on the schedule and no real idea about if or when they will be played.

Binetti said, "The crazy thing about a situation like this is that it is very, very fluid, a lot of moving parts a lot of logistics that need to be taken into account and things constantly changing by the minute. You know as of talking to you about this right now we're suspended indefinitely but I could learn some ground breaking things 10 minutes from now or it could take two weeks to learn something, that's just how ever changing and how many different elements are at play here. Right now we're trying our best to communicate with our season ticket holders, our corporate partners, keep them in the loop as much as possible and when we have something further to tell we can absolutely and will certainly tell it. All I urge is that people stay tuned to our social media, stay tuned to our website rapidcityrush.com for more details in the coming days."

Rapid City's next scheduled games were initially set for this weekend against Idaho at home ... we'll keep you posted on if and when the ECHL decides to get back on the ice.