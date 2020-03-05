Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The No. 3-ranked St. Thomas More girls basketball team has made a habit of going to state tournaments but the Cavaliers have two more steps to complete if they are to reach the Class A state field this year ... tonight they looked to reach the SoDak 16 with Lead-Deadwood in town ...

Golddiggers and Cavaliers ready to see who advances ... 1. EARLY GOING, 1-0 LEAD-DEADWOOD, MAIRIN DUFFY PUTS THE CAVALIERS UP AS SHE NAILS THE 3 IN THE CORNER. HER OLDER SISTER CIARA WAS NAMED THE SUMMIT LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE YEAR. 2. SKYLER SULLIVAN DISHES OFF TO HALEIGH TIMMER AND SHE FINDS NOTHING BUT TWINE. THE LADY CAVS OPEN THE GAME HOT FROM BEYOND THE ARC. 3. ST. THOMAS MORE UP 5, DELANEY KLOSTERMAN PASSES THE BALL OFF, GETS IT BACK IN THE CORNER AND DRAINS THE 3 POINTER. THE CAVS ON FIRE FROM THE LAND OF 3. 4. THE GOLD DIGGERS GET SOMETHING GOING AS MADELINE ROGERS DELIVERS THE NICE BOUNCE PASS TO ANNA CAMPBELL AND SHE KNOCKS DOWN THE 3 POINTER. STM advances with a 44-16 win

Up to Hill City where the Rangers and Belle Fourche were also playing with a trip to the SoDak 16 on the line ... Hill City beat the Broncs 59-31 in the season opener Rangers early and Hailey Wathen finds Kadyn Comer on the wing and that is good for 3 as the Rangers draw first blood ... Hill City turns defense into offense here as Abby Siemonsma grabs the board and outlets to Wathen ... and No. 1 shows off some nice footwork and soft touch on that finish ... Rangers up 5 ... Wathen had 13 on the night ... But the Broncs come back the other way and freshman Chloe Crago comes up with the miss and puts it back up and in ... and it's 5-2 ... More broncs and its Harley Fischer with the nice crossover and the smooth underhand finish to cut the Hill City lead to three ... Fischer led all scorers with 22 ... But Siemonsma finds some space in the corner of the Broncs' zone and the southpaw splashes that shot home ... she also scored 13 on the night ... the Rangers rolled out to a big early lead but the Broncs battled back to force overtime where the Rangers won 61-54 as Whitney Edwards had 17 points ...

In Region 7A tonight, No. 1-ranked undefeated defending state champ Winner advanced with a 63-40 win over Todd County ... and Red Cloud beat Pine Ridge in a big-time rivalry game 66-58 to end the Thorpes' season ...

In girls Class B SoDak 16 action tonight, Castlewood beat New Underwood and De Smet handled White River in a tough night for Region 7B's SoDak 16 representatives ... The Faith Longhorns will be the lone West River representative at the Class B state tourney in Spearfish after knocking off Kimball/White Lake ... and Newell lost to Faulkton, which is making its first-ever state tournament appearance ...

The only real certainty in the Class AA boys basketball postseason is that it really is anybody's ballgame ... with seven teams in the state holding somewhere between four and seven losses ... and upsets galore throughout the regular season ... Saturday's SoDak 16 games very well could provide more of the same ...

TJ Hay's Central Cobblers head to Sioux Falls to take on the Lincoln Patriots in the 8-9 game Saturday about three weeks after losing at home to the Pats 47-38. Hay knows his team will have its work cut out for it, but he also knows the margin between winning and losing for just about anybody in the class this postseason is going to be razor thin.

Hay said, "It is wide open and you know I think our guys know that and we just gotta make sure that our best game we played all year has to be Saturday and I think we're capable of doing that ... they're not very deep but they've got some veteran guys, you know. The Burchill kid has played for four years, three-year starter, you know 6-5 kid that handles the ball, can play on the block, you know, and a couple of football players that play at the post, big, thick kids and the other kids, their guards, you know, if they're open they hit shots."

The Cobblers and Patriots will tip off at 4 o'clock Mountain Time on Saturday ... the winner will take on the Yankton-Sturgis winner in the first round of the state tournament in Sioux Falls on March 19th.

So for AA area boys on Saturday, Central is at Lincoln; Harrisburg comes to Rapid City to take on the fifth-seeded Stevens Raiders at 5 o'clock, Sturgis heads to No. 1-seeded Yankton, Spearfish takes on Sioux Falls Washington and Douglas travels to Huron to take on the second-seeded Tigers ... On the girls side tomorrow No. 2-ranked Stevens hosts Watertown at 6 o'clock ... Douglas heads to Sioux Falls to take on undefeated O'Gorman ... Rapid City Central takes on Yankton and Spearfish is at No. 3 Sioux Falls Lincoln ...

And the Summit League announced its all-league awards today and the South Dakota State men and South Dakota women cleaned up ... the Jackrabbits took home MVP, Newcomer of the Year, Coach of the Year and Freshman of the Year awards as Douglas Wilson was named Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year ... head coach Eric Henderson was Coach of the Year and Noah Freidel was named freshman of the year ... USD's Tyler Hagedorn was a first team pick, while South Dakota State's Matt Dentlinger and South Dakota's Stanley Umude were named to the second team ... On the women's side for South Dakota, Rapid City's Ciara Duffy was named player of the year, Dawn Plitzuweit was Coach of the Year, Hannah Sjerven Defensive Player of the Year and Taylor Frederick Sixth Woman of the Year. SDSU's Paiton Burckhard was named first team with Duffy and Sjerven, while South Dakota's Chloe Lamb and SDSU's Tagyn Larson made the second team. The Jackrabbits' Tori Nelson was named Freshman of the Year.