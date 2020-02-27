Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Stevens girls basketball team has been spectacular in head coach Travis Swartz's first season ... rolling to an 18-1 record thus far with their only loss a competitive one at top-ranked and undefeated Sioux Falls O'Gorman without star guard Kyah Watson ... tonight the Raiders looked to cap their regular season with a win at home against Sturgis ...

The Raiders ready to go at Carold Heier ... it was Senior Night for Coach Travis Swartz's only two seniors ... Kyah Watson and Grace Martin ... First quarter and the Raiders already in control of this one ... Watson kicks the pass out to Kenadi Rising for 3 ... Rising led the Raiders with 16 points on the night ... More Watson as she grabs a board and makes a great left-handed outlet to Rising for the layup to beat the first-quarter buzzer ... Watson had 14 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists on a night where she passed Becky Hammon for the all-time career assists lead at Stevens. Watson shows off the range here as she splashes home a triple and the route is officially on in this one ... Watson gets another assist, this time to sophomore Jayda McNabb ... she had 13 points for Stevens tonight ... A bright spot for Sturgis here ... this is Sawyer Dennis with the drive and finish ... the left-handed freshman one of a few talented underclassmen for Coach Proefrock ... but the Raiders roll 65-21 ... Stevens boys also won 64-38 tonight ...

ERIK SKOGLUND'S SPEARFISH SQUAD FOCUSED ON KEEPING ITS THREE-GAME WINNING STREAK GOING ... Central looking to snap a 7-game losing skid ... 1. 1ST QUARTER, THE COBBLERS WORK THE BALL INSIDE TO KOHL MEISMAN AND HE SCORES. A GOOD START FOR TJ HAY'S GUYS. 2. CENTRAL UP BY 4, JACE OLDHAM PASSES UP AHEAD TO MICAH SWALLOW, AND HE LAYS IT IN FOR 2. Cobblers win 66-48 ...

THE CENTRAL GIRLS ALSO HOSTED SPEARFISH. 1. 2ND QUARTER, THE SPARTANS GET THE BALL IN TO BELLA REID AND SHE DRAINS THE 3 POINTER. THE SENIOR SHOOTING IT WELL FROM DISTANCE. 2. 19-9 COBBLERS, ADISON YOUNG PASSES TO JORDON HECKERT AND SHE BURIES THE BASELINE JUMPER. HEKCERT CONTINUING HER STRONG SEASON. 3. ERIN ROTERT THROWS THE BALL IN TO STELLA MARCUS AND SHE FINDS NOTHING BUT TWINE. BUT THIS GAME BELONGS TO THE LADY COBBLERS AS THEY WIN 61-48.

And the state wrestling tournament got going with first-day action in Sioux Falls today ... as of this point in the individual portion of the event, Watertown leads the team standings ... Stevens, the defending A team champ, is in third place with Rapid City Central in fifth, Spearfish tied for 8th and Sturgis 10th ... And Canton leads in Class B ... Winner is in second ... Philip is currently in eighth place and Custer is just outside the top 10 in 11th place behind Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes ... action continues tomorrow and Saturday with more individual and dual action in both classes ... And in girls high school basketball playoff action tonight ... in Region 7B Lyman topped Edgemont 59-28 and New Underwood dropped Philip 53-18 ... On the other side of the bracket, Wall ended Kadoka's season with a 61-53 win and White River blitzed Oelrichs ... that sets up region semifinal matchups between New Underwood and Wall in New Underwood and White River-Lyman at White River on Saturday afternoon ... the winners of those games reach the SoDak 16 round ...

In Region 8B, Dupree topped Harding County 55-33 and No. 4-ranked Faith knocked off Bison 57-42 ... {TAKE SIXTH} Newell also stayed alive with a 68-41 win over Timber Lake and Wakpala advanced with a 72-63 decision over Lemmon ... that sets up Faith-Wakpala and Dupree-Newell on Saturday at a site that is to be determined ...

And the Region 8A boys are also wrapping up their regular season ... with the No. 1-ranked Class A St. Thomas More boys closing things up with a couple of inter-class games against Yankton and Brandon Valley this weekend at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center ...

The Cavaliers fell to both the Bucks and Lynx on the road last season, losing at Yankton in overtime before Brandon Valley topped them 62-52 ... More will be looking for revenge this year as the 18-0 Cavaliers try to cap off an undefeated regular season heading into the playoffs.

Hollenbeck said, "Obviously they're both very good teams, bringing Matt Mors to town should be fun for the fans, so we're looking forward to it, it's something that these seniors of mine look forward to playing good competition and luckily we have two good teams coming in ... the kids obviously would like to complete a regular season without any losses but I think the biggest thing for us is just getting ready for the state tournament, you know, and just playing good competition and putting these kids in a situation that creates memories, and I think this will be one of them."

The Cavaliers take on Yankton in a boys and girls doubleheader Friday night beginning with the girls game at 6:15 before another doubleheader against Brandon Valley at 1 o'clock on Saturday.