Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Class AA boys basketball postseason is shaping up to be one of the most wide-open affairs we've seen in years ... with multiple teams holding realistic state championship dreams at this point ... the Central Cobblers and Stevens Raiders are hoping to be two of those squads but the Cobblers have lost six straight and were looking to right the ship tonight as they faced Stevens for the second time ... the Raiders topped Central 69-51 back on February 7th at Stevens ...

Down to a packed Naasz Gymnasium we go for the Cobblers and Raiders part 2 this season ... Raiders down early by 2 and Blake Weaver changes that as he knocks down the corner 3 ... Raiders up 6-5 ... Cobblers back the other way as Julian Swallow finds Robbie Weber who finishes off the glass with the left ...

Raiders looking for more from downtown, this time it's Colton Hartford sighting it up from straightaway and the quarterback and infielder can hoop a little too ... 15-12 Raiders and Central's Micah Swallow goes baseline and might've gotten away with a little shuffle there ... but he finds his brother Julian for the triple and we're all tied up ...

End of the first and Daniel Vigoren is going to beat the buzzer with a crafty move there ... he had a big game tonight with 25 points ... been playing great basketball of late ... Second quarter and Micah Swallow showing off the midrange game ... that kid can score with just about anybody around ... but the Raiders sweep the regular-season series from the Cobblers with a 70-54 win on their rivals' home floor ....

TO GIRLS HOOPS WHERE DOUGLAS HOSTED SPEARFISH FOR A BLACK HILLS CONFERENCE MATCHUP.

1. FIRST QUARTER, SPEARFISH'S STELLA MARCUS STEALS THE PASS, TAKES IT THE OTHER WAY AND LAYS IT IN. WE'VE SEEN MARCUS MAKE THAT SAME PLAY MULTIPLE TIMES THIS SEASON.

2. 9-8 SPARTANS, STELLA MARCUS GETS THE BALL TO BELLA REID AND SHE BURIES THE JUMPER. A GOOD START FOR COACH LAPPE'S TEAM.

3. 2ND QUARTER, THE PATRIOTS GET THINGS GOING AS ALYSSA SANDOVAL-JIMENEZ PASSES OUT OF THE POST TO TO MAKAYLA GRIM AND SHE FINDS NOTHING BUT TWINE. BUT DOUGLAS WASN'T DONE FROM BEYOND THE ARC.

4. ALL TIED UP, BUT NOT ANYMORE AS CHANTELL JONES DISHES TO NIQUE HIGH HAWK AND SHE DRAINS THE 3 POINTER. But the Spartans go on to win this one 36-27 ...

In some boys games from around the area tonight ... Custer dropped Lead-Deadwood by 25 ... Todd County nipped Pine Ridge 58-57 in a battle between Rosebud and Pine Ridge ... and Christian got back on the winning track with an easy win over New Underwood

On the girls side ... Belle Fourche handed New Underwood its fourth loss of the season with a 49-37 win ... the Golddigger girls knocked off Custer 41-30 and Red Cloud just ran all over Sturgis 74 to 29 ...

Jones County put the clamps on Lyman in a 43-30 win ... Lemmon ran away from McIntosh by 38 and Little Wound beat Lower Brule 57-50 ...

In college women's basketball the South Dakota State women topped North Dakota as six different players scored in double figures ... while the University of South Dakota stayed perfect in Summit League play with an easy win over North Dakota State ... Rapid City's Ciara Duffy had 22 points and four assists to lead the Coyotes, who clinched at least a share of the Summit League championship with the win ... USD travels to SDSU on Saturday and the Jacks will be looking to stay alive for a share of the Summit League championship with a win ... South Dakota will win it outright if they were to knock off the Jacks ...

And the South Dakota state amateur basketball tournament is being played in Sturgis this weekend with teams from around the state hitting Scooptown to crown champions in three divisions this season. There are two Rapid City teams, two Sturgis teams and a Spearfish squad representing West River across the three divisions this season ... Sioux Falls and Watertown won the A and B crowns last season in Webster ... this year is the first for the Class C division. Games begin at 9 in the morning both Saturday and Sunday at Grunwald Auditorium and go all day so get up to Sturgis if you want to catch some hoops this weekend.

For the second day in a row, Rapid City Central has announced the resignation of a coach. Head volleyball coach Jeanne Deming will step down after four seasons with the Cobblers due to a new Rapid City Area Schools rule beginning this fall regarding administrators serving in coaching roles. The Cobblers went 12-19 and ended last season with a SoDak 16 loss at Sioux Falls Lincoln. Deming's record with the Cobblers was 48-71.