Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Stevens Raiders are the defending Class A state wrestling champs and Travis King's squad looks to be right back in the thick of things at the state tournament at the end of the month in Sioux Falls ... but first the Raiders were trying to take care of business against their archrival Rapid City Central tonight in both teams' regular season finale ...

It was Senior Night for the Cobblers as they looked to pull off a bit of an upset against the defending state champion Raiders ... We start things off at a 120-exhibition and this is Stevens' Mason Mathew getting the pin over Central's Cael Larson right at the buzzer ... big win for Mathew and a truly admirable job by Larson ... great to see that kind of competition ... To the varsity match at 106 and Jack Schoenhard of Stevens takes care of business with a pin of Logan Brown ... Schoenhard looking to be a title contender at state ... Central's Steven Permann and Stevens' Caleb Richter ... and the Cobbler senior gets the better of the Raider eighth-grader as he rolls him and picks up the eventual fall ... Cobblers hanging right there with their crosstown rivals tonight ... To 152 where Central's Brayden Burrus has Stevens' Tanner VanScoy in a bad spot ... and Burrus picks up a pin on his own Senior Night as well ... Stevens defending state champ Cooper Voorhees gets Landin Winter by fall at 160 ... as this one was going back and forth all night ...

And then Central's Wyatt Jungclaus shows why he's one of the state's best at 170 as he sticks Jaiden Alexander ... but the Raiders took the last four matches of the night and went on to win this one by a final of 48-28 ... the Region 4A tournament will be held February 22nd in Sturgis ...

TO GIRLS BASKETBALL WHERE STURGIS VISITED DOUGLAS FOR A BLACK HILLS CONFERENCE MATCHUP. 1. EARLY GOING, NO SCORE, THE SCOOPERS' TATUM LIGTENBERG DELIVERS THE NICE PASS INSIDE TO KAYLEE WHATLEY AND SHE PUTS IT OFF THE GLASS FOR 2. NICE PLAY TURNED IN BY a cpouple of Scooper sophomores ... could be seeing a lot of that over the next couple seasons. 2. THE PATRIOTS FIRE BACK AS AIKA TINKHAM GETS THE BALL TO ALYSSA SANDOVAL-JIMENEZ, AND SHE TAKES IT STRONG TO THE HOOP AND SCORES. 3. SCOOPERS UP BY 4, THEY MISS THE 3, BUT NO PROBLEM AS EMILY GRAY-SMITH GRABS THE REBOUND AND BANKS IT HOME. COACH PROEFROCK'S SQUAD CASHING IN ON THE SECOND CHANCE POINTS. 4. STURGIS KEEPS THINGS ROLLING AS NORMA PROBST PASSES THE BALL OFF TO MORGAN PETROCCO AND SHE FINDS NOTHING BUT TWINE. But Douglas comes back to beat Sturgis 48-47 on a gamewinner by Chantell Jones ...

In other girls action from around the region tonight, the No. 3-ranked St. Thomas More girls knocked off No. 5-ranked Red Cloud 61-42 on the road ... Spearfish dropped Custer by 10 ... and Lead-Deadwood topped Philip by five ..

Pine Ridge beat Little Wound 67-61 ... Todd County dropped Kadoka by 14 ... and top-ranked Class A Winner stayed undefeated with an easy win over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte ....

All four of South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State's basketball teams would be in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Shootout postseason tournament if play began today ... with the top eight teams in the league making the playoff ...

THE SCHOOL OF MINES MEN AND WOMEN HIT THE FLOOR TOMORROW NIGHT AS THEY HOST CHADRON STATE, while Black Hills hosts Metro State in Spearfish. THE HARDROCKER MEN ENTER THEIR MATCHUP ON A FOUR GAME WINNING STREAK. MINES WILL ALSO TAKE ON METRO STATE ON SATURDAY. MITCHELL SOOK-ER IS THE REIGNING R-MAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK. AND HEAD COACH ERIC GLENN KNOWS HIS GUYS NEED TO PLAY MORE STRONG DEFENSE THIS WEEKEND.

"Chadron is a great offensive team, they are one of the top offensive teams in the league. They do a great job of getting the ball to their playmakers. They have guys one through five that can put the ball in the hole from deep. So they really pose a problem for you in space. On the other side Metro is just a really physical team."

"I think as a team we've really bought in and we know our roles at this point in the season. We know what we have to do defensively and offensively every night to get a win every night out there. We've all just bought in together and stepped into the process."

In Division I basketball action from in state tonight ... the No. 21 ranked South Dakota Coyotes remained undefeated in Summit League action with an 88-51 win over Western Illinois ... Hannah Sjerven paced the Coyotes with 18 points and 11 rebounds ... Rapid City's Ciara Duffy had 11 points, seven assists and five boards ... And the Denver Pioneers picked up their first-ever win over the South Dakota State women in Brookings tonight with a 72-62 win. Madison Nelson had 27 points and nine boards to lead the Pioneers while Tylee Irwin paced the Jacks with 14 points.