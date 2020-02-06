Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Stevens Raiders have racked up a 13-1 record so far this season, head coach Travis Swartz's first, as they look to make a run at a state championship ... tonight they faced an always tough test as Kraig Blomme's Central Cobblers came calling looking for an upset ...

Over to Carold Heier where the No. 3-ranked Raiders were playing without all-stater Kyah Watson for the third straight game due to a knee injury ... Cobblers on the attack in the first, and Adison Young's defender goes under the screen, so she takes the triple and knocks it down ... Central up 3-nothing early ... Raiders back the other way and Grace Martin takes it baseline and flips up the little floater ... nicely done by the Raider senior ... Central dealing with the Stevens zone and Jordon Heckert knows what to do with that look as she knocks down the long three ... Grace Ellis this time going baseline with another runner ... Raiders down 6-5 ... And then more from Ellis as she shows off the touch from the mid-range again, this time off the glass ... Cobblers find Heckert with a nice pass against the zone ... and she knocks down the baseline J ... this one was tied at 14 at the half and the Raiders move to 14-1 with a 29-26 win in a defensive slugfest ...

Last night, WYATT CASPER WON THE XTREME BRONCS CHALLENGE WITH A 90 AND A HALF POINT RIDE at the Black Hills Stock Show ... THIS EVENING TOP COWBOYS AND COWGIRLS SADDLED UP FOR A FULL P-R-C-A PERFORMANCE.

IT'S TOUGH ENOUGH TO WEAR PINK NIGHT, TO HELP IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CANCER.

1. BAREBACK RIDING, LET'S START YOU OFF WITH RAPID CITY'S JAMIE HOWLETT, HE'S ON A HORSE NAMED GREAT NATION, AND JAMIE DELIVERS AN 81 IN FRONT OF HIS HOME FANS.

2. NEXT UP IS KANSAS COWBOY MIKE FRED, HE DRAWS A HORSE CALLED IRISH EYES, MIKE HOLDS ON FOR THE FULL 8 SECONDS AND EARNS AN 82 AND A HALF.

3. NOW LET'S GO TO RAPID CITY'S SHANE O'CONNELL, HE'S ON POP A TOP, AND SHANE JUST ABOUT BLOWS THE TOP OFF OF THE ROOF WITH AN 83 POINT RIDE. Big time effort from the former Rapid City Central Cobbler ...

4. THIS IS MERRIMAN, NEBRASKA'S GARRETT SHADBOLT, HE'S THE REIGNING ROOKIE OF THE YEAR, AND GARRETT RIDES HILBILLY TO AN 84 AND A HALF. THAT MOVES SHADBOLT INTO THE OVERALL BAREBACK LEAD.

The Spearfish girls basketball team is currently sitting in 14th place in the Class AA seed point standings and will be looking for a strong finish to the season as they hope to solidify their spot in the postseason ... to do that they will lean heavily on a sophomore guard ... our Brendan Mackey has more ...

MAKING A VARSITY BASKETBALL TEAM AS A FRESHMAN IS ALREADY IMPRESSIVE, BUT TO START FOR THE TEAM IS THAT MUCH BETTER.....WHEN STELLA MARCUS HAD HER NAME CALLED BY THE SPEARFISH SPARTANS LAST YEAR SHE WELCOMED THE CHALLENGE.

STELLA "I JUST WANT TO HELP THE TEAM OUT AS MUCH AS I CAN. AND I REALLY LIKE BEING AN UNDERCLASSMAN TOO BECAUSE LIKE THEN I SOMETIMES GET LOOKED OVER. AND I LIKE TO PROVE MYSELF." NOW A SOPHOMORE, SHE'S MUCH MORE COMFORTABLE WITH HER ROLE ON THE TEAM, EVEN TAKING ON THE RESPONSIBILITY OF BEING A LEADER.

ERIC "YEAH STELLA IS A GREAT KID. SHE WORKS REALLY HARD ALL THE TIME AND SHE DESPERATELY WANTS TO GET BETTER. SHE IS ALWAYS ASKING QUESTIONS. SHE HAS GOT SOME REAL SKILLS. SHE IS A LITTLE YOUNG. SHE IS KINDA LEARNING ON THE FLY A LITTLE BIT. SHE HAS DONE A GOOD JOB OF KEEPING HER HEAD UP AND WORKING AND STAYING POSITIVE.""

BELLA REID "SHE IS SO STRONG AND SHE IS SO WILLING TO DRIVE THROUGH. AND POWER THROUGH ANYBODY AND SHE GETS THE TEAM GOING. AND GETS THEM PUMPED WHEN THEY NEED IT AND HER SKILLS SHE HAS GOT GREAT BALL HANDLING SKILLS. SHE IS A GREAT SHOOTER SHE HAS BEEN JUST GREAT FOR US IT MIGHT HAVE BEEN A STRUGGLE WITHOUT HER THIS SEASON."

MARCUS HAS SUCCESS ON THE COURT BECAUSE OF HER MENTALITY TO BE GREAT...., BUT HER DETERMINATION DOESN'T JUST STOP AT BASKETBALL..... SHE APPROACHES EVERYTHING IN HER LIFE THIS WAY.

"I'M REALLY COMPETITIVE I DO NOT LIKE LOSING. AND I ALWAYS JUST WANNA HELP ME AND MY TEAM OUT. I DONT EVER WANT TO HAVE A LOSING SEASON. AND I'M JUST REALLY COMPETITIVE AND I THINK I'M THE SAME IN SCHOOL. AND LIKE WITH MY FRIENDS I'M ALWAYS COMPETITIVE WITH EVERYTHING. JUST BECAUSE SHE IS SERIOUS WHEN ITS GAME TIME DOESN'T MEAN SHES THAT WAY 24/7..... STELLA LOVES TO HAVE FUN TOO.

ERIC "SHE IS FUNNY. YOU KNOW STELLA LOVES TO HANG OUT AND JOKE AROUND AND HAVE A GOOD TIME. SHE JUST WANTS TO GET BETTER. NOT JUST BASKETBALL BUT SCHOOL AND EVERYTHING. IN SPEARFISH IM BRENDAN MACKEY.

In high school hoops scores from around the area tonight ... Faith took an 80-37 win over Dupree ... and Lemmon nipped Tiospaye Topa by four ...

Harding County ran away from McIntosh 76-49 and Rapid City Christian shut down Kadoka on the road 60-38 ...

In girls action, Crow Creek beat Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67-53 and Hill City eased past Newell 60-44 ...

And New Underwood rolled over Jones County ... White River picked up a 14-point win over Wall and Kadoka Area topped Rapid City Christian 58-54 in a battle ...