Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The St. Thomas More boys are 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A as they gear up for a huge matchup with Class AA Sioux Falls O'Gorman next weekend in Sioux Falls ... but first the Cavs looked to take care of some Black Hills Conference business with Sturgis in town tonight ...

It was senior night up at St. Thomas More for five of head coach Dave Hollenbeck's Cavaliers as they took on Sturgis ... Two of them try to hook up for an alley-oop on the opening play of the night ... but Ryder Kirsch can't quite finish the pass from Connor Hollenbeck as this one stays scoreless ... Scoopers the other way ... and it's Zach Shoun using his size down low and the lefty puts that one off the glass for two for the Scoopers ... Another Sturgis southpaw, this time it's Gabe Legner and the bank is open for Gabe as he cashes in three for the Scoopers .... Cavalier sharpshooter Caden Casey squares up the defense and it is not tight enough as he rises up and drains that one from deep ... big-time shot from the Cavalier senior there as they go up 7-5 ... More from Shoun as he blows by the closeout and gets all the way to the rack for the easy two ... Scoopers right in this one early ... Kirsch operating down low and he finds Ryan Wojcik on the cut ... Cavalier quarterback can find the open receiver on the hardwood too ... End of the first quarter and the Scoopers' Marcus Myrick gets one off from halfcourt and that is going to drop to beat the buzzer as the Scoopers cut the lead to 13-12 at the end of the first ... More went on to win this one by a final of 61-43

THE STURGIS AND ST. THOMAS MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS ALSO SQUARED OFF. 1. FIRST QUARTER, and its already 16-0 CAVALIERS, S-T-M'S SCARLET GRIMSHAW STEALS THE BALL, TAKES IT THE OTHER WAY AND SCORES. DEFENSIVELY THE LADY CAVS KEPT THE SCOOPERS OFF THE BOARD for THE OPENING 8 MINUTES. 2. SECOND QUARTER, SARAH JANZ DISHES OUT TO TATUM LIGTENBERG AND SHE hits nothing but net as THE SOPHOMORE ENDS THE Scoopers' SCORELESS STREAK. 3. STURGIS DOWN BY 20, KYLIE SHAW MISSES THE 3 POINTER, BUT EMILY GRAY-SMITH CORRALS THE REBOUND AND PUTS IT RIGHT BACK IN FOR TWO. Number 25 not showing any give-up in this one ... 4. SKYLER SULLIVAN PASSES THE BALL INSIDE TO MAIRIN DUFFY, YES AND IT COUNTS. Haleigh Timmer leads the Cavs with 20 points on the night as STM wins by a final of 64-41.

The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team is battling to reach the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postseason, with the top eight teams in the 16-team league making the playoffs and the Hardrockers currently one of seven squads with either a 7-6 or 6-7 record within the league ... a big part of any success the Hardrockers will find will come from starting point guard Allec Williams, who will be in familiar territory this weekend ...

South Dakota School of Mines point guard Allec Williams didn't start his career in Rapid City, instead playing for Metro State in Denver before transferring to the Hardrockers after playing two seasons for the Roadrunners.

Eric Glenn said, "Well he has really added a dynamic piece to us, a guy who can create off the bounce, he's not extremely big but he does elevate and can finish at the rim, he knows how to finish, and so yeah he's a great addition for us."

The Hardrockers play at Metro State on Friday night, marking the return to Denver for Mines' leading scorer this season, who admits that it will be a bit different experience. {TAKE SECOND CG} Allec Williams said, "It's going to be nerves involved, going to be different, I didn't get to play against them last year because I got hurt right before we went down there so this will be my first time playing back at home, it'll be kind of cool."

Head coach Eric Glenn understands that his senior leader will be looking to have a good game in his return but also wants him to realize that he won't be able to beat the Roadrunners on his own ... nor should he try.

"Well, you know just like the same thing we talked about last year with him, you know he's got a bunch of guys who've got his back and we don't feel like that he has to do everything to get it done. For us it's just a matter of it's about us as a team first and whatever happened before and things like that is gone, and he's just building and looking forward so for us it's just a matter of him going out there and doing what he does best and make everybody around him better."

Williams has fully enjoyed his time so far playi ng for the Hardrockers and appreciates the family atmosphere that exists on the campus of South Dakota School of Mines.

Williams said, "We're very close knit and we're boys. It's nothing that really comes between us we have each other's back on the court. If I miss an assignment I know Logan's behind me. If Mitch misses an assignment he knows I've got him so we just have confidence in each other. I think what we need to work on is becoming consistent. We have our patches where we're really good and we have our patches where we're not so good and I think if we work on our consistency we can make a run deep into the RMAC."

In some high school hoops action from around the area, the Hill City boys picked up their third win of the season with a 54-41 win over Wall ... while Lemmon ran away from McIntosh in a rivalry tilt 70 to 42 ...

On the girls side ... Faith ran its record to 13-1 with its 13th straight win ... a 60-36 victory over Herreid Selby Area ... the Longhorns haven't dropped a game since a 59-55 loss on opening night at Kadoka ... and Harding County fell 50-46 to New England, N.D.

Rapid City Christian moved a game over .500 at 7-6 with a 46-32 win over Hot Springs on the road ... and Todd County dropped Pine Ridge 56-51.

And the No. 1-ranked wrestling team in Class A, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders, picked up a 54-16 dual win over the Spearfish Spartans up in Spearfish tonight ... both the Raiders and Spartans will take part in the Belle Fourche Invitational on Friday and Saturday ...