Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Stevens wrestling team is the second-ranked team in the latest Class A rankings ... tonight the Raiders looked to show why as they welcomed the Custer Wildcats to town before heading to Pierre for the East-West Duals this weekend ...

To Carold Heier we go for the inter-class dual ... and we start things off at 152 with Stevens' Tanner Van Scoy taking on Irail Griffin ... and Griffin gets out the backdoor for the reversal as he takes a 6-1 win at 152 ... but Stevens led the dual 30-10 ... To 160 and it's Stevens state champ and the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state in his weight class Cooper Voorhees taking on Elijah Steele and Voorhees is going to get Steele in a bad place here and Steele fights it for as long as he can ... but there's not going to be any escaping that one as Voorhees, No. 7 in the Dynamite Dozen, picks up the first-period pin for the Raiders ... Stevens out in front comfortably at that point ... To 170 where Custer's No. 4-ranked Class B Micaiah Grace has some blood on his head ... he and third-ranked Class A Caleb Brink had a hard-fought battle but Brink did just enough to come out of that one with an 8-5 decision win ... good match between those two ... To 182 where Stevens' True Synhorst and Dossen Elmore went back and forth but Elmore gets a little high and then Synhorst takes advantage and gets the Wildcat wrestler onto his back and picks up the third-period pin as the Raiders roll to a 63-10 win over Custer ...

The Rapid City Christian basketball teams hosted Bennett County in a doubleheader ... as both the Comet girls and boys were looking to get back on the winning track ... the girls dropped a 64-36 decision to Red Cloud their last time out ... while the boys have lost three straight after winning seven in a row to open the season ....

THE LADY COMETS LOOKING TO BOUNCE BACK FROM A LOSS TO RED CLOUD ON TUESDAY.

1. EARLY GOING, NO SCORE, BENNETT COUNTY'S LEXI BAIR GRABS THE REBOUND AND PUTS IT BACK IN FOR 2. ANTHONY MUILENBURG'S SQUAD GETS ON THE BOARD FIRST.

2. OLIVIA KIEFFER GETS THE STEAL, TAKES IT IN, YES AND IT COUNTS. KIEFFER HITS THE FREE THROW TO COMPLETE THE 3 POINT PLAY.

3. RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN UP BY 10, ABBY PIERCE THROWS THE BALL IN TO ARI HENDRICKSON AND SHE PUTS IT OFF THE GLASS FOR 2. NICE EXECUTION ON THE INBOUNDS PLAY.

4. THE COMETS GET THE BALL TO MORGAN SWARTHOUT AND SHE BURIES THE BASELINE JUMPER. Comets roll in this one 71 to 34 ...

In some girls scores from around the area tonight, at the Little Moreau Conference tournament Dupree sprinted past Harding County 90 to 49 and Faith topped Tiospaye Topa 76-20

Lemmon beat McIntosh by 40 on the other side of the bracket and Timber Lake cruised past Bison 66 to 29 ...

And the No. 1-ranked Class A girls team in the state, defending state champ Winner, dropped Pine Ridge 74 to 38 on the road to remain undefeated on the season ... and Belle Fourche topped Douglas 55-35 in Black Hills Conference action ...

In boys action, Douglas picked up its second win over the Pierre Governors this season, this time in the capital city 62-55 and Pine Ridge knocked off Winner 64-60 in a boys battle in Pine Ridge ...

And Oelrichs won a battle of the Tigers with New Underwood 57 to 48 ... Rapid City Christian bounced back with an 81-26 win over Bennett County to snap a three-game losing skid ... in another game not on that just came in, the Custer boys dropped Newell 70 to 28 ...

The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team is making strides under first-year head coach Jeri Jacobson but is still on the outside looking in for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference playoffs ...

The Hardrockers split a pair of games last weekend, falling to Colorado School of Mines 77-75 in an overtime heartbreaker before coming back with a 74-58 win over Colorado Springs to move to 6-9 overall and 4-7 in conference play. The Hardrockers hit the road this weekend, traveling to CSU-Pueblo and New Mexico Highlands as they look to move into playoff contention. The' Rockers are just outside the bubble in the RMAC standings, heading into the weekend in 11th place, two games outside of the Top 8.

JERI JACOBSON <"We're battling, we're competing and we are getting better every time we step on the floor. It's just building to get that consistency and coming out with the wins at the end of it. It's great to see my team improving, it's great to see each of the players improve, and just the camaraderie and consistency is something that is exciting to be a part of.">

MOLLY MCCABE <"We've played really hard, we've don really well but it hasn't been what we planned because we planned on winning those games. But we have fought the first, second, 3rd, and 4th place teams in our conference thus far and we've played right with them, so I feel like it's gone pretty well, pretty decent so I'm excited for the rest of it.">

The Hardrocker men and women will be at Pueblo on Friday night for a doubleheader ... while Black Hills State is at Highlands ... the two teams will flip-flop then on Saturday night.