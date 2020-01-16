Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Central girls have won three of their last four games to run their record to 4-5 so far this season as Kraig Blomme's squad looks to find its footing ... tonight the Cobblers tried to get back to .500 with the Sturgis Scoopers in town ...

THE SCOOPERS ENTERED THIS MATCHUP WITH A 2-6 RECORD. 1. EARLY GOING, NO SCORE, STURGIS' MEGAN PETROCCO DRIVES BASELINE AND HITS FOR 2. THE SCOOPERS GET ON THE BOARD FIRST. 2. THE COBBLERS 3 POINTER IS OFF THE MARK, BUT NO PROBLEM AS JOSIE HILL GRABS THE REBOUND AND PUTS IT IN FOR 2. CENTRAL CASHING IN ON THE SECOND CHANCE POINTS. 3. ALL TIED UP, KYLIE SHAW PUTS STURGIS UP AS SHE FINDS NOTHING BUT TWINE. THE SENIOR SHOOTING IT WELL FROM BEYOND THE ARC. 4. THE LADY COBBLERS WORK THE BALL INSIDE TO DENNA SMITH AND SHE KNOCKS DOWN THE JUMPER. THIS GAME BELONGS TO CENTRAL AS IT WINS 54-27.

And while the Rapid City Central girls have rattled off - straight wins ... the Class B Newell Irrigators are on a five-game win streak keyed in large part by a star junior ... Brendan Mackey has more ...

KAYDEN STEELE MAY ONLY BE A JUNIOR, BUT SHE'S ALREADY A ROLE MODEL FOR EVERYONE ON THE NEWELL BASKETBALL TEAM.

LACEY (COACH) "ITS ONE OF THOSE THINGS SOME PEOPLE ARE JUST WIRED THAT WAY. KAYDEN IS A NATURAL LEADER. SHE LOVES THE SPORT AND SHE IS ASSERTIVE SHE IS GRITTY.

SHE WANTS IT. AND THOSE KIND OF THINGS WHEN SHE IS SO PASSIONATE ABOUT SOMETHING YOU KNOW IT FALLS INTO PLACE. AUSTIN "SHE ALWAYS TRIES TO LEAD. SHE COMES IN REALLY EARLY. SHE STAYS REALLY LATE. SHE PROBABLY PUTS IN MORE TIME THAN ANYBODY IN THE SUMMER. AND IT JUST SHOWS A GOOD EXAMPLE OF WHAT THEY SHOULD BE DOING. AND IF THEY WANT TO BE THE CALIBER THAT SHE IS THATS WHAT YOU NEED TO PUT IN. STEELE IS ALSO THE IRRIGATORS LEADER IN BOTH SCORING AND ASSISTS.. THE KIND OF STATS THAT COME WHEN YOU WORK AS HARD AS SHE DOES.

KAYDEN "IM VERY COMPETITIVE. LIKE OUR FAMILY IS ALL AROUND COMPETITIVE. AND SO IT GOES INTO BASKETBALL AND I FEEL LIKE AS A TEAM WE ARE ALL STARTING TO BE COMPETITIVE.. LIKE GRADES AND STUFF SCHOOL I WANT TO HAVE THE BEST GRADES AND EVEN LIKE THE WEIRD GAMES WE PLAY I ALWAYS WANT TO WIN."

AND STEEL'S FAVORITE PART ABOUT BEING AN IRRIGATOR?

"THE SMALL TOWN AND LIKE ITS A REALLY CLOSE COMMUNITY. AND SEEING EVERYONE LIKE CHEERING US ON. ALL THE LITTLE KIDS LOOK UP TO US AND WE ALL KNOW EACH OTHER REALLY CLOSLEY CAUSE WE ALL HAVE LIKE YOUNGER SIBLINGS AND STUFF. AND SO HAVING THEM CHEERING US ON IT REALLY HELPS."

KAYDEN USED TO ALSO COMPETE IN CROSS COUNTRY, TRACK, AND RODEO, BUT NOW SHE'S FOCUSED ON BASKETBALL… HER FAVORITE SPORT WHICH SHE PLAYS YEAR ROUND.... HER GOAL…TO ONE DAY PLAY AT THE NEXT LEVEL.

"I PLAY SUMMER BASKETBALL FOR AAU. AND I FEEL LIKE THAT HAS HELPED ME ALOT TOO. WITH LIKE THE DIFFERENT ATMOSPHERES. KAYDEN LOVES PLAYING FOR HER COACHES, BUT HER DAD IS HER BIGGEST FAN. "MY DAD REALLY HELPS ME BECAUSE HE WATCHES FROM THE SIDELINES AND HE WAS A FORMER COACH TOO SO IT REALLY HELPS BECAUSE HE CAOCHES ME FROM HOME TOO."

IN NEWELL IM BRENDAN MACKEY.>

In boys scores from around the area, No. 1-ranked Class A St. Thomas More stayed unbeaten with a 64-27 win in Custer ... and the Rapid City Christian boys lost their first game of the season in a thriller, 90-89 in overtime at Harding County ... Faith dropped New Underwood 49-27 in the opening round of the West River Tournament ...

And Wall picked up a 68-43 win over Edgemont also in the first round of the West River Tourney ... at the Jones County Invitational in Murdo, Kadoka Area ran away from Stanley County by 20 and White River had no trouble with Bennett County, taking that one 88-39 ...

The Black Hills State and South Dakota School of Mines basketball teams will all look to pick up some Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference wins this weekend at home as the Colorado School of Mines and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs men and women make the trek to the Black Hills on Friday and Saturday ...

The Yellow Jacket men enter the weekend 10-5 and 7-2 in conference play. They haven't lost since December seventh and are on a seven game win streak as they've climbed to third in the RMAC standings. Freshman Joel Scott leads the team and is fifth in the conference and 17.1 points per game, making 61 percent of his shots from the floor. Head coach Ryan Thompson says Scott's impact thus far goes way beyond the floor.

Thompson said, "He's a special talent, obviously, but outside of that he's a great person. Has a huge heart, cares about others, and is a genuine person and does things right on and off the court. Great teammate, is unselfish, he's a special one and we're lucky to have him, but his value goes beyond just what he does on the court, he's a geat teammate and just represents our program really well."

The women's games in both Rapid City and Spearfish will top off at 5:30 on Friday followed by the men ... tip-off for the doubleheaders Saturday will be at 4 o'clock at both Goodell Gymnasium and the Donald E. Young Center.