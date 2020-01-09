Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Hill City Rangers have put together a solid start to their girls basketball season, going 5-2 with their only losses to Red Cloud and No. 3-ranked St. Thomas More to this point ... tonight they looked to keep pace in Region 8A with a rivalry matchup against Custer ...

Old, young and really young all out despite the snow at Coach Gins Court in Hill City tonight for tonight's showdown ... Second half action and the Rangers' Hailey Wathen starts the break ... and she's going to find Kadyn Comer, who knocks down the 15-footer as the Rangers are up 20 ... 38-18 Rangers and Whitney Edwards goes to work in the post ... the 5-foot-10 sophomore backs her way down and then puts up the soft shot with the left hand off the glass ... Edwards had 13 points on the night ... More from Comer as she freezes the defense with a bit of hesitation and slices right to the cup for the finish ... Hill City up 24 at that point ... No quit in the Wildcats though as Allie Kelley finds Alice Sedlacek in the corner and Sedlacek sends that one high into the sky and drops it straight through for 3 ... 42-21 Rangers ... Here is Josey Wahlstrom getting into the middle of the floor and Kellyn Kortemeyer makes a nice cut and Wahlstrom finds her for the layup .... but the Rangers defend their home court and move to 6-2 on the season with a 59-28 win as Abby Siemonsma scores.

Back to Rapid City for some BHC boys action between Douglas and St. Thomas More ... THESE TEAMS MET UP LAST MONTH WITH S-T-M WINNING BY 27. 1. FIRST QUARTER, 3-2 CAVS, DOUGLAS' RYAN TOMPKINS GETS THE STEAL, TAKES IT THE OTHER WAY AND LAYS IT IN. THE NICE DEFENSIVE PLAY LEADS TO A PAIR OF POINTS. 2. ON THE OTHER END RYDER KIRSCH DISHES OFF TO CADEN CASEY AND HE FINDS NOTHING BUT TWINE. THE SENIOR SHOOTING IT WELL FROM DISTANCE. 3. S-T-M UP BY 1, CHARLIE LARSON DISHES TO CONNOR HOLLENBECK AND HE NAILS THE 3 IN THE CORNER. THE CAVS ON FIRE FROM BEYOND THE ARC. 4. IN TRANSITION DARRELL KNIGHT FINDS K.J. HAGINS AND HE DROPS IT HOME. TRAVIS MILLER'S BUNCH PLAYED A SOLID OPENING QUARTER. 5. SECOND QUARTER, 13-8 CAVS, HOLLENBECK PASSES INSIDE TO KIRSCH AND HE SCORES.

In other high school basketball action from around the area tonight ... on the boys side Edgemont picked up a 43-34 win over Crawford, Nebraska and Harding County dropped McIntosh by 30 ...

The Sundance Bulldogs cruised past Newell 71 to 34 and Timber Lake knocked off Faith 48-38 in a defensive battle. {TAKE THIRD} On the girls side, Bennett County grabbed a 46-30 win over Hot Springs ... Harding County put the clamps on McIntosh en route to a 43-13 win and Heart River, North Dakota ran away from Lemmon 50-24 ...

New Underwood had no trouble with Philip, beating the Scotties 59 to 31 ... No. 5-ranked Class B White River crushed Marty 82-22 and the top-ranked team in Class A, the defending state champion Winner Warriors rolled over Todd County 68 to 38 .

And in college women's action in Denver tonight, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits got a career night from Megan Bultsma with 24 points to hold off the Denver Pioneers 86-79 in Summit League action.

Arguably the greatest coach in Rapid City Central history ... and one of the best in South Dakota history died last week as Dave Strain passed away at the age of 88 after a battle with cancer. Strain's funeral was held yesterday in Rapid City and many of his former players and students were in attendance at the First Methodist Church.

The Cobblers won state championships in 1969 and 1980 under the guidance of the White River High School and South Dakota State graduate, who was a mentor to not only his own players but other coaches from around the area, most notably the last two West River coaches to have won boys' state titles in White River's Eldon Marshall and St. Thomas More's Dave Hollenbeck.

Strain finished his career with a 398-231 career record and is a South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame and National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame member. He is survived by his wife Betty, son Jim, daughters Karen and Nancy and eight grandchildren.