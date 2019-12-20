Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The White River Tigers have made a habit of playing in Lakota Nation Invitational championship games under Eldon Marshall ... reaching the title tilt in 10 of the past 12 years and winning seven ... today they looked to reach the semifinals against a tough Cheyenne-Eagle Butte squad ...

To THE BARNETT ARENA as Lance Eagle Staff's Braves looked to knock the Tigers out of title contention ...

1. TIGERS UP 38 TO 34 after surrendering a double digit lead .... RILEY HODGKISS FINDS NEVYN MENDOZA CUTTING AS HE MAKES IT A TWO POINT GAME.

2. HODGKISS MISSES THIS SHOT ...BUT MENDOZA GETS THE REBOUND AND PUTS IT RIGHT BACK UP and we're all tied up. Mendoza had 17 points on the day.

3. RANCE HARRISON ATTACKS THE HOOP AND THE BRAVES TAKE THE ONE POINT LEAD.

4. HARRISON TAKES IT IN AGAIN AND POPS IT OUT TO MENDOZA WHO FAKES THE SHOT AND THEN PUTS IT IN FOR TWO...... BUT IT WAS THE TIGERS WHO WON THE GAME BY A FINAL OF 52 TO 50 as an Eagle Butte 3 bounced off the rim to win at the buzzer. Nick Sayler paced the Tigers with 18 points and 12 boards.

To the girls quarters, defending champs Todd County taking on Pine Ridge ...

1. FIRST HALF, TIED AT 22, PINE RIDGE'S TOBI CARLOW PASSES OFF TO SHAYLA BROWN BULL AND SHE KNOCKS DOWN THE 3 POINTER. NUMBER 3 SHOOTING IT WELL FROM DISTANCE.

2. KELSIE HERMAN DRIVES IN, PUTS THE SHOT UP, IT HANGS ON THE RIM FOR AWHILE AND DECIDES TO DROP IN FOR 2. HERMAN LED ALL SCORERS WITH 38 POINTS a night after dropping 41.

3. THORPES UP BY 2, TAWNY RODRIGUEZ GATHERS THE LOOSE BALL, TAKES IT TO THE HOOP AND SCORES. RODRIGUEZ JUST MISSED OUT ON A DOUBLE-DOUBLE AS SHE SCORED 9 POINTS AND GRABBED 10 REBOUNDS. PINE RIDGE MOVES ON TO THE SEMIS WITH A 71-66 VICTORY.

Boys consolation bracket action LOWER BRULE AGAINST SANTEE, Nebraska IN THE ICE ARENA.

1. SIOUX UP 75 TO 27.... ELI BATTESE STEALS THE BALL AND GOES ALL THE WAY DOWN TO ADD TWO TO THE LEAD.

2. WARRIORS NOT GIVING UP.. ROMEO WHITE DISHES IT TO AUSTYN SAUL AND HE KNOCKS DOWN THE TRIPLE.

3. More from Lower Brule as BATTESE MISSES HIS SHOT AND THE BALL ends up in the hands of TYRONNE ZIEGLER...WHO LAYS IT IN.

4. Santee back the other day as WHITE makes his way past THREE DEFENDERS to get the the bucket for a LAYUP.......BUT IT WAS THE SIOUX WHO WOULD WIN 83 TO 33.

ON THE GIRLS SIDE of the consolation bracket OELRICHS TOOK ON MARTY.

1. BOTH TEAMS FIGHTING FOR THE BALL.... and Oelrich's JADA ROUILLARD comes up with it and check out the touch on this shot as she fLOATS IT IN FOR TWO.

2. THE BRAVES come back and GIVE IT TO MARKAYLA YELLOW HORSE AND SHE GETS THE AND ONE AS SHE knocks down the bucket and takes the contact.

3. MARTY CONTINUING TO battle ... THEY MOVE the ball AROUND AND GIVE IT TO JULIANA STANDING CLOUD WHO HITS THE THREE..... Oelrichs goes on to win this one by a final of 39-37.

IN LNI GIRLS CONSOLATION ACTION ST. FRANCIS TOOK ON CRAZY HORSE.

1. 2ND HALF, 28-25 WARRIORS, QUE STANDING SOLDIER TIES THINGS UP AS SHE DIALS LONG DISTANCE AND DRAINS THE 3 POINTER. STANDING SOLDIER POURED IN 19 POINTS.

2. GRACIE CHARGING HAWK PASSES THE BALL OFF TO DEJA ROBERTS AND SHE KNOCKS DOWN THE JUMPER FROM THE LINE. ROBERTS SCORED 5 POINTS AS ST. FRANCIS PREVAILS 65-36.

So your early quarterfinal results on the girls side saw Red Cloud run past Custer 51-16 and that sets up a semifinal matchup tomorrow with White River, a 50 to 38 winner over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte ...

On the other side of the girls' bracket, Crow Creek ran away from Little Wound 64 to 40 and as we saw earlier defending champion Todd County fell to Pine Ridge 71-66 in a big win for head coach Ruth Dreamer's squad ... Crow Creek and Pine Ridge will meet tomorrow with a championship game berth on the line ...

On the boys' side, White River snuck past Eagle Butte as we showed you earlier ... they will play Crow Creek in what is sure to be a highly-charged game with former Tigers Luke Wells, Isiah Sorace and Teron Sazue suiting up for the Chieftains this year ... Crow Creek nipped Omaha Nation 64-61 ...

the other semifinal matchup will see Tiospa Zina, a 52-49 winner over Pine Ridge take on Red Cloud.

TO WRESTLING WHERE RAPID CITY CENTRAL HOSTED SPEARFISH.

1. AT 220, THE SPARTANS EVAN HEHR TAKING ON HUNTER HANSEN, HEHR TAKES CARE OF BUSINESS AS HE WINS WIHT A FIRST PERIOD PIN.

2. TO HEAVYWEIGHT WHERE SPEARFISH'S AUSTIN CROTTEAU IS MATCHED UP WITH JACKSON WITTE, CROTTEAU PREVAILS WITH A SECOND PERIOD PIN. BUT THE DUEL BELONGS TO THE COBBLERS AS THEY WIN 60-24.