Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The state volleyball tournament got under way in Rapid City today as all three classes of high school volleyball in South Dakota will crown their state champions at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Saturday ... to the first round action we go ...

Defending champion Rapid City Stevens coming in as the No. 7 seed in AA ... taking on No. 2 O'Gorman ... 1. FIRST SET, 2-0 KNIGHTS, BERGEN REILLY ADDS TO THE LEAD AS SHE FIRES OFF THE BIG KILL. 2. THE RAIDERS GET THINGS GOING AS KYAH WATSON STEPS UP AND DELIVERS WITH THE NICE BLOCK AT THE NET FOR THE POINT. 3. RAIDERS DOWN 7, SAMMI SUNDBY TIGHTENS THINGS UP AS SHE SMASHES THE BALL RIGHT DOWN THE CENTER OF THE COURT FOR THE KILL.

IN CLASS B IT WAS THE FAITH LONGHORNS AND THE WARNER MONARCHS. 1. FIRST SET... MONARCH'S AVA NILSSON SETS UP JENNIFER AMAN WHO CONNECTS BUT KAYCEE GROVES BLOCK IT FOR THE POINT.... WARNER UP 17 TO 8. 2. FAITH'S DEFENSE WAS IMPRESSIVE EARLY.... ARIAH ENGEL THIS TIME BLOCKS IT FOR THE LONGHORNS... AND FAITH COMING BACK. 3. KAMRYN ANDERSON SERVING FOR WARNER AND THIS BALL DROPS ....FAITH CANT HANDLE IT AND THE MONARCHS WOULD WIN IN STRAIGHT SETS.

Huron versus Sioux Falls Lincoln in a AA quarterfinal matchup ... Third set, all tied at one apiece ... and Lincoln's Baily Plourde comes up with the kill ... sophomore a nice looking player for the Pats .. Tigers come back with a little finesse as Alaina Dale puts that one down the line and Lincoln can't handle it ... we're going back and forth in the third ... Huron pumped as they look to take control ... But the Pats come back with Sara Croghan over the top and she puts that one down ... Check out this set from Tenley Buddenhagen to Mikena Moore, Tigers even it up at 12 apiece ... Then from the other side of the court ... it's Plourde with the big block ... and the Tigers go on to win this thriller in five sets

To the Class B quarters and the Burke Cougars facing the Ethan Rustlers ... Third set, Burke looking to close it out and get to the semifinals ... and Taylee Indahl with the big kill for the Cougars ... But the Rustlers were not going away easily ... Cameryn Logan with the well-place kill to keep her team right in the set ... But Bobbi Jo Wischmann is going to take advantage of a poor pass here and slam that ball home .. Burke up by one ... Ethan comes back with more from Logan as she detonates that one all over the Cougars ... we're all tied at 24 ... 25-24 Burke with Sally Hakin serving and the Rustlers can't handle it ... Burke takes the third set 26-24 and advances with a three-set sweep ...

IN CLASS A THE ELK-POINT JEFFERSON HUSKIES TOOK ON THE MILLER RUSTLERS. 1. FIRST SET... RUSTLERS KADYE FERNHOLZ SENDS THE BALL DOWN WITH AUTHORITY AND NO HUSKIES ARE GONNA GET TO THAT... 14 TO 9 MILLER. 2. RILEY DONNELLY SERVING FOR ELK-POINT JEFFERSON..... THE RUSTLERS GIVE IT FERNHOLZ AGAIN WHO DRILLS THE BALL DOWN... SHE WAS ON FIRE... 16 TO 13 MILLER. 3. HUSKIES TRYING TO STAY IN IT... KENNA CURRY IN THE TOP LEFT CORNER DRILLS THIS INTO A RUSTLER FOR THE POINT.... ELK-POINT JEFFERSON WOULD PUT UP A FIGHT BUT IT WAS MILLER WHO WOULD MOVE ON AFTER THEY WON IN STRAIGHT SETS.

IN CLASS DOUBLE A ITS THE WATERTOWN ARROWS TAKING ON THE HARRISBURG TIGERS. 1. FIRST SET... WATERTOWN SERVING... THE TIGERS SET IT UP FOR HALLIE MERTZ AND SHE SPIKES THIS BALL DOWN FOR THE KILL... TIGERS UP 6 TO 4. 2. ARROWS SOPHIE TIETZ SERVING AND THEN SIERRA STANTON SENDS THE BALL DOWN AT THE NET... THE ARROWS TIE IT AT 7. 3. LIZ DIERKS SENDS IT OVER... WATERTOWN GIVES IT TO MCKENZIE BUISKER WHO SLAMS IT INTO HARRISBURG WHO CANT HANDLE IT.......the top-seeded Arrows advanced to tomorrow night's semifinals with a 3-game sweep ...

IN CLASS "A" ACTION MADISON TAKING ON DAKOTA VALLEY. 1. FIRST SET, 13-11 BULLDOGS, THE PANTHERS RACHEL WENTE TIGHTENS THINGS UP AS SHE CONNECT FOR THE KILL. 2. DAKOTA VALLEY SERVING, MADISON GETS THE BALL TO SKYLER SARGENT AND SHE DROPS IT OVER FOR THE POINT. But Dakota Valley sweeps the Dogs to move into tomorrow night's Class A semis ...

So the Class AA field will see Watertown and Washington square off in tomorrow night's first semifinal ... O'Gorman and Huron will meet in the other semifinal in the big class tomorrow night ...

In Class A ... Miller rolled past Elk Point-Jefferson into one semifinal and will take on Sioux Falls Christian, a five-set winner over Winner, in tomorrow night's first A semi ... McCook Central/Montrose topped Groton Area in four sets to reach the other semifinal and Dakota Valley swept Madison to advance to face the Fighting Cougars tomorrow night ...

And undefeated defending state champ Northwestern and Warner will meet in the match that has essentially decided the state championship in Class B for many years, whether in a region championship or state championship ... and this year it will be in the B semifinals ... Burke and Faulkton will meet in the other semifinal with a state championship match berth on the line in Class B ... as Faulkton upset Chester in the match of the day ...