Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The three largest classes of South Dakota high school football opened practice today and while optimism abounds everywhere on the opening day of the season ... Rapid City Central and head coach Erik Iverson have plenty of reason for it.

The Cobblers went 4 and 5 last season before falling to eventual state champion Brandon Valley in the first round of the Class 11AAA playoffs ... But with all-state running back Jeremy Weidmann and quarterback-receiver combo Kohl Meisman and Wyatt Jungclaus returning, the Cobbler offensive attack shouldn't miss much of a beat as it rolls into the season opener with Harrisburg.

Iverson said, "It's good to see all these guys out here, we've got about 100 guys that showed up today and so it's definitely an optimistic, fun time to start football today. One, we're not teaching as much and so we can hit the ground running a little quicker and the guys we do have in the trenches they've been here for a couple of years now so they know our calls, they know our scheme a little better, so even though we may not be the biggest, we try to outnumber people at the point of attack and take angles, so we're looking forward to what's coming up."

Central opens the season with two straight home games, first with Harrisburg on August 30th at 5 o'clock and then September 6th against Aberdeen Central at 8.

The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team has hired Mike Sybrant as new head coach Jeri Jacobson's top assistant. Sybrant comes from Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado. He graduated from Broken Bow High School in Broken Bow, Nebraska in 1991 and the University of Nebraska at Kearney in 1996. He has coached at various levels around Nebraska and is expected to be a strong asset in recruiting in the region.