Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Canyon Lake All-Stars are back at the Midwest Region Tournament in Indiana and will be waiting to see who their first opponent will be as they received a first-round bye ... they will play the winner of the Coon Rapids, Minnesota-Kearney, Nebraska matchup Sunday ...

This trip will be the league's eightth appearance in the Midwest Region Tournament since 2001, with Canyon Lake winning it all to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania twice --- in 2008 and 2014. The boys understand that they're playing nothing but state champions and that every game will be a battle .... but they like the fact that they'll get a chance to scout the opposition a bit before hitting the diamond for their first game.

YEAH WELL WE GET TO WATCH THEM THE FIRST GAME THEY PLAY SO WE WILL KINDA KNOW MORE. ITS KINDA HELPFUL BECAUSE NEBRASKA AND MINNESOTA DONT KNOW EACH OTHER BUT WHEN WE PLAY THEM WE WILL KINDA KNOW THEM. "WELL YOU KNOW AT THIS POINT WE ARE PLAYING ALL STATE CHAMPIONS. SO ALL THE TEAMS ARE GOING TO BE TOUGH. WE ARE EXPECTING EVERYBODY TO HIT WELL. HAVE STRONG PITCHING AND PLAY GOOD DEFENSE. AND SO WE ARE JUST GONNA HAVE TO DO THAT. WE ARE FOCUSING ON TRYING TO CUT DOWN ON THE MENTAL MISTAKES. SO YOU KNOW AND ALOT OF TIMES YOU ARE GONNA SEE THE TEAM THAT MAKES THE LEAST MISTAKES IS GONNA BE SUCCESSFUL

The Little League World Series opens play August 15th with the world championship scheduled to be played Sunday, August 25th.

And the Spearfish Sasquatch, who have plummeted out of Expedition League playoff contention with a rough second half, will look to pick up a much-needed win tonight as they host the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks at Black Hills Energy Stadium. And the Sasquatch got three RBIs from Matt Crossley and two more from Joe Yorke as they led that game 9-5 in the eighth inning at last check ... four different Spearfish pitchers have combined to allow the five runs while striking out seven and allowing seven hits.

The United States Tennis Association Northern Section Rapid City Open will be contested this weekend as juniors and adults from around the region will vie for titles in singles and doubles action ... The tournament is a Level 6 event open to players of intermediate ability. Rapid City Stevens standout Jamison Pfingston won the men's open singles title last season while Rapid City's Peyton Forney won the girls 18 division. Michael Tang is the defending boys 16 champion. The tournament will run all day Saturday and Sunday at Sioux Park.