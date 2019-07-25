Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Days of '76 PRCA Rodeo is consistently judged as the top mid-sized rodeo in the country as the best rodeo athletes on the planet come to a town that is synonymous with the Wild West ... Tonight at the Days of 76 Rodeo Grounds we had the second go of the PRCA event ...

EVERYONE READY FOR A BIG NIGHT OF RODEO ACTION IN DEADWOOD. 1. BAREBACK RIDING, THIS IS COLORADO'S LOGAN PATTERSON ON PRAIRIE ROSE, LOGAN GETS US STARTED WITH A STORNG 79 AND A HALF POINT RIDE. 2. NEXT UP IS MINNESOTA'S TANNER AUS, HE'S ABOARD JUNK MAIL, AND TANNER MATCHES PATTERSON WITH A 79 AND A HALF OF HIS OWN. 3. NOW LET'S GO TO TEXAS' ZACH HIBLER, HE DRAWS PAINTED FIRE, AND HIBLER MOVES INTO THE LEAD WITH A FANTASTIC 81 POINT RIDE. 4. TO ANOTHER TEXAS COWBOY, THIS IS JAKE BROWN, AND JAKE GETS THE FANS OUT OF THEIR SEATS AS HE TAKES OVER THE BAREBACK LEAD WITH A PHENEMONAL 88. THE DAYS OF '76 RODEO ROLLS ON THROUGH SATURDAY IN DEADWOOD.

After spending the 2018-19 ECHL season as an indpendent team, the Rapid City Rush will once again compete as a member of an NHL team's farm system. This will mark the third time in the ECHL era that the Rush have been affiliated with an NHL organization.

The Rush announced an agreement today to serve as the ECHL affiliate for the NHL's Arizona Coyotes for the next two seasons. This will be the second time the Rush have been an Arizona affiliate. The Rush and Coyotes were affiliated from 2015 to 2017. The organization's AHL affiliate is the Tucson Roadrunners. Rapid City spent last season as an independent team with no NHL affiliate after spending the season before that under the umbrella of the Minnesota Wild. The Rush's first home game of the 2019-20 season will be October 25th against the Utah Grizzlies.

Rapid City is hosting the 2019 USA GIRLS' B 12-Under NORTHERN National Softball Championships at the Parkview Softball Complex this weekend. The tournament is bringing in 23 teams from 11 states to compete for a championship under the auspices of USA Softball.

The tournament is the culmination of five years worth of effort to bring an event of its caliber to the region ... and opens tonight with opening ceremonies that kicked off about 15 minutes ago. Tournament director Aaron Davis says much of the behind the scenes work of the last half decade is behind the event's organizers and now it's simply time to enjoy some softball and see how the bracket shakes out.

Davis said, "This weekend we're having a 12B national in Rapid City, the first one that Rapid City has ever hosted for a youth national tournament, pretty big event with 23 teams coming in playing softball all day Friday, all day Saturday, all day Sunday so if there's anybody that wants to come out and watch, come out to the Parkview complex, all the games will be held there. We started putting bids in four or five years ago trying to get a national tournament and basically they voted this year that we were good enough that we could have it."

Games will begin Friday morning at 8 a.m. and continue all day until approximately 6:30 ... that schedule will be followed again Saturday with the championship game planned to be played Sunday afternoon.

Spearfish Post 164 opened play at the Region 7B tournament in Winner today and fell 6-3 in their opener to the home team. Spearfish bounced back in their second game of the day in the elimination bracket against Stanley County as they topped Post 20 11 to 2 ... the Class B state tournament will be held in Lennox from August 2nd through the 6th.