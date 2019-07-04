Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

Mother Nature has thrown quite a bit at the Camping World Firecracker Tournament over the past five days ... and the weather has continued into today's final slate of games ... as the home team Rapid City Post 22 earned a title game berth against Eden Prairie, Minnesota ...

Some familiar faces welcoming fans to the game tonight at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium ... First inning and Eden Prairie's Joey Danielson grounds to short ... but the throw is a bit off and Danielson is safe at first after crashing into Jace Caldwell ... Two batters later and Jordan Amundson fouls one off to the third base side and that's trouble for him as Matthew Hegre makes a nice play in foul territory ... Next up True Synhorst gets out of trouble in the first as he buckles Spencer Puett for the strikeout ... 22 trying to get something going in its half, but Mason Messinger's flare gets gobbled up by Danny Pahl at second ... nice play ... And then Pahl sends one to the wall in left for what appears to be a double ... but 22 appeals at first and Pahl missed the bag ... he's out, which saves a run because ... Danielson up with two out, one on and a 2-2 count and he takes Synhorst deep to left ... and there's no doubt about that one ... 2-0 Eden Prairie ... but fittingly rain wipes out the 2019 Firecracker title game at that point and the teams will be co-champions ...

And while the Sturgis Titans aren't in the Firecracker field, Post 33 has had a solid summer, piling up a 15-8 record that includes a 9-5 win over POst 22 back on June 12th. A big part of the Titans success is a pair of college players who are providing leadership and production. Brendan Mackey has more.

THIS SUMMERS STURGIS LEGION BASEBALL TEAM HAS TWO PLAYERS ON THEIR FAREWELL TOUR. COACH "BOTH DEVIN ODLE AND NICK ANDERSON ARE WHAT WE REFER TO AS SUPER SENIORS. SO THEY ACTUALLY GRADUATED HIGH SCHOOL AND THEY WENT ONTO SCHOOL. "AND BY THE VIRTUE OF THEIR AGE AND BIRTHDAY THEY ARE ABLE TO PLAY ONE MORE YEAR OF AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL." NICK ANDERSON AND DEVIN ODLE BOTH PLAYED IN COLLEGE THIS PAST YEAR. NICK PLAYED BALL FOR THE JACKRABBITS AT SOUTH DAKOTA STATE UNIVERSITY AND DEVIN ODLE JUST FINISHED UP YEAR ONE PLAYING AT SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES.

DEVIN "ITS REALLY FUN ACTUALLY. WE TRAVEL A LOT. PLAY ALOT OF COLLEGE TEAMS AND WE ARE JUST OUT THERE TO PLAY BASEBALL. ALOT OF PASSIONATE GUYS. ITS JUST A GOOD TIME." NICK "ITS BEEN GOOD ITS BEEN FUN EVENTFUL, WITH SOME PLAYS IN THE INFIELD THAT I HAVE SEEN THAT I HOPE I NEVER SEE AGAIN." THE TWO HAVE BEEN APART OF THE TITANS PROGRAM FOR YEARS AND ARE GRATEFUL TO HAVE ONE MORE SEASON TO PUT ON THE TITANS JERSEY. DEVIN "ITS REALLY GOOD BECAUSE ITS ACTUALLY THE GROUP I HAVE BEEN PLAYING WITH FOR THE LAST SIX YEARS SO ITS ALWAYS BEEN THE PEOPLE THAT I'M USED TO OR WHATEVER SO IT FEELS LIKE I DIDN'T REALLY MISS A BEAT AT ALL." NICK "I GREW UP PLAYING UP WITH THESE GUYS LIKE MY EIGHTH GRADE YEAR I CAME OVER AND PLAYED PONY LEAGUES WITH PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE ON THIS TEAM. INCLUDING DEVIN WHO IS THE OTHER SUPER SENIOR."

NO SENIORITIS FOR THESE TWO..... DEVIN AND NICK WANT TO TAKE THIS TEAM FAR AND THEY HAVE STEPPED UP AS LEADERS THIS YEAR. DEVIN "YEAH WELL I JUST TRY TO TELL PEOPLE WHAT THEY ARE DOING GOOD AND STAY POSITIVE, BUT AT THE SAME TIME IF THERE IS SOMEONE HOLDING THEIR HEAD I TRY TO GET ON THEM AFTER THAT SO WHATEVER. I HAVE KNOWN THESE GUYS FOR A LONG TIME SO I HAVE NO PROBLEM GETTING AND TALKING TO PEOPLE SOME GOOD CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM." NICK "WE WANT TO BE THE ONES THAT TALK THEM INTO THE GAME. THE ONES WHO MAKE THEM WANT TO PLAY. MAKE THEM WANT TO PLAY GOOD. AND JUST BE ABLE TO PLAY GOOD BASEBALL." ODLE AND ANDERSON WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD WHILE THEY ENJOY THEIR FINAL SEASON OF PLAYING FOR THE STURGIS TITANS IN STURGIS IM BRENDAN MACKEY.

And in Spearfish, the top two teams in the Expedition League's Clark Division were scheduled to square off as Western Nebraska was back in town today ... but that game was called due to severe weather in the fourth inning with the Pioneers leading 3-nothing ... No makeup date for that game has yet been scheduled but the Sasquatch hit the road for Aberdeen to take on Hub City tomorrow night at 6:35 ... Wester Nebraska heads to Wyoming for a tilt with the Casper Horseheads tomorrow night.