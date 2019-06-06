Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

Rapid City Post 22 was scheduled to open the Veterans Classic tonight against the NorCo Roughnecks out of Colorado tonight but that game was cancelled when the Roughnecks couldn't make it for the opener ...

And so that sets up three days of action for Post 22 as they will still play the remainder of the Veterans Classic this weekend ... tomorrow they will play the Billings Royals ... Saturday they face off with the Bozeman Bucks out of Montana ... And then Sunday the Hardhats close out the tournament with a game against the Sterling, Colorado Post 20 Tigers. All three games are scheduled to be played at 7 o'clock each night depending on the previous schedule and how long the days earlier games take.

And in Expedition League action tonight, the Spearfish Sasquatch dropped a 9-0 decision to the Western Nebraska Pioneers ... the Sasquatch, who fell to 6-3 and a game behind the Pioneers in the Clark Division, hit the road for a four-game series at Hastings beginning tomorrow night ...

South Dakota is known as saddle bronc country thanks to a long line of legendary world champions produced in the state ... But it's bull riding that will have regional rodeo fans' full attention tomorrow night as the Professional Bull Riders Tour hits Deadwood at 7 o'clock ...

The bull riders of the PBR Touring Pro Division are headed to the Days of '76 Events Center tomorrow and Saturday. Fans will be treated to what should be an action-packed weekend as some of the top names in the sport converge on a town that is synonymous with the Wild West.

Outlaw said, "Every weekend is a big weekend but especially here at Deadwood. Every guy looks forward to this one and it's the first event of what we call our summer run and no better place to start it out than here in the Black Hills, I mean cowboy country, shoot just plum tickled to be here, top 35 bull riders in the world matched up with the best bulls on the planet coming from Chad Birger Bucking Bulls so if you're looking for excitement and live action, well you need to be at the Deadwood PBR this weekend."

Action begins at 7 o'clock both nights. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets range in price from $11 to $56 and can be purchased at the Days of '76 Events Center or online at DeadwoodPBR.com.

And the College National Finals Rodeo also gets going this weekend with action hitting the dirt Sunday in Casper ... the CNFR is the best of the best in college rodeo with over 400 cowboys and cowgirls from over 100 universities and colleges competing in Wyoming each year. The Black Hills State team sends the region championship-winning team this year that includes Great Plains Regional all-around champ Carlee Johnston and reserve all-around winner Alyssa Lockhart.

Lockhart said, "It's been awesome. We're great friends so I mean the competition is good between us, we push each other, we just really help each other and build each other up and really our whole team does. We have an awesome team and we're just really supportive of one another."

The rodeo starts Sunday with a 1 o'clock matinee and runs every day through Saturday, June 15th.