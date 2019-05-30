Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

Warm weather is finally here and that means we're finally into the thick of things when it comes to Legion baseball ... the Sturgis Post 33 Titans hosted Newcastle tonight as they looked to build on a solid high school season ...

THE FANS ENJOYING A NICE NIGHT FOR BASEBALL OUT AT STRONG FIELD. 1. 2ND INNING, 2-0 STURGIS, NEWCASTLE'S DAYTON WILLIAMS HITS THE CHOPPER UP THE MIDDLE, CARL NASH MAKES THE NICE PICK AND THROW TO FIRST IS IN TIME. GAGE MURPHEY RETIRED THE SIDE IN ORDER IN THE SECOND. 2. ZACH HESS LEADS OFF THE BOTTOM OF THE SECOND BY RIFLING THE SINGLE INTO RIGHT FIELD. A HIT BY PITCH PUT TWO ON. 3. COLTON CRUICKSHANK AT THE PLATE AND HE LAYS DOWN THE NICE BUNT, THE THROW TO FIRST IS IN TIME. BUT CRUICKSHANK DOES HIS JOB AS HE MOVES THE RUNNERS UP 90 FEET. 4. RIDGE INHOFER LINES THE SINGLE RIGHT BACK UP THE MIDDLE AND INTO CENTER FIELD, TWO RUNS COME INTO SCORE. THE BIG HIT BY INHOFER ADDS TO THE LEAD. 5. 4-0 STURGIS, DAVID ANDERSON LOOKING FOR MORE, HE HITS THE CHOPPER, THE FIRST BASEMAN FIELDS IT NICELY AND TAKES IT TO THE BAG TO END THE INNING.

And Rapid City Post 22 dropped a 3-nothing decision to Sioux Falls East today in a makeup game this morning. Tanner Olmstead earned the win for Sioux Falls, allowing five hits and zero runs while striking out five in 6-2.3 innings. Post 22 dropped to 7-6 with the loss and will host Renner in a doubleheader on Saturday.

And the Spearfish Sasquatch are playing a doubleheader today against Pierre after a problem with the lights last night postponed their second game. The Sasquatch won that opening game 8-7 to move to 2-1 on the season as Brennen Bales tied the game with a two-run triple in the sixth and then came home with the winning run on a wild pitch ... Spearfish then ran away with the nightcap by a final of 14 to 3 ...

Another member of the South Dakota School of Mines athletic department is heading to another job ... leaving the Hardrockers searching for a women's basketball coach for the first time in six years.

After six seasons as the head coach of the South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball program, Ryan Larsen has resigned in order to take an assistant coaching position on Gerald Mattinson's staff at the University of Wyoming. Mattinson will be in his first year as the Cowgirls head coach after longtime head coach Joe Legerski retired. Larsen finished his stint at Mines with a 73-87 career record and two appearances in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament. Larsen became the head coach of the Hardrockers after serving five years as an assistant coach on the University of South Dakota women's staff.

And in some other college basketball news of note to area fans, former Black Hills State head men's coach Paul Sather, who has been the head men's coach at Northern State University for the past nine years, has been hired by the University of North Dakota. Sather led Black Hills State to an NAIA Final Four appearance and a 94 and 62 record over five seasons before taking over at his alma mater and leading the Wolves to the Division II national championship game in 2018. He replaces Brian Jones at UND, who resigned after 13 years with the Fighting Hawks.

