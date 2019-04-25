Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

It's a big weekend for local boys tennis teams as the Rapid City Invitational welcomes most of the teams from around the state .... things got started today with team duals ...

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN WAS ALSO IN ACTION, TAKING ON MITCHELL. 1. AT FLIGHT ONE SINGLES, THE COMETS THOMAS POSTMA IS UP AGAINST KADE CLARK, POSTMA FIRES OFF THE STRONG FOREHAND SHOT FOR THE WINNER. 2. THOMAS POSTMA KEEPS THINGS ROLLING AS HE CONNECTS FOR THE NICE CROSS COURT RETURN FOR THE POINT. MITCHELL wins that dual 6-3 Christian bounced back to win 6-3 OVER ABERDEEN Roncalli ...

And over to Rapid City STevens and Roncalli ... 1. FLIGHT ONE SINGLES, STEVENS' JAMISON PFINGSTON TAKING ON RONCALLI'S JOSEPH GOETZ, PFINGSTON HITS THE STRONG FOREHAND RETURN FOR THE WINNER. 2. PFINGSTON BACK TO WORK AS HE PUTS THIS RETURN RIGHT ON THE LINE FOR THE WINNER. PFINGSTON WON THIS MATCH 6-1, 6-3. AS A TEAM THE RAIDERS TAKE THE DUAL 8-1. STEVENS ALSO DEFEATED MITCHELL 5-4. The Raiders are now 7-1 and will play Aberdeen Central in another dual tomorrow at 9am before starting the Rapid City Invite Tournament at noon.

The Hot Springs girls golf team is having a solid spring thus far, recently winning the Douglas Invitational at Prairie Ridge Golf Course. The Bison have strong all-around depth and with the experience head coach Dave Merrill's squad brings to the course, the Bison are expecting big things as they gear up for the Class A state tournament on June 3rd and 4th at Lee Park Golf Course in Aberdeen. Malory Olstad, Aryona Watts and Madilyn Palo are all seniors who have extensive tournament experience.

I KNOW THAT COULD BE DIFFICULT, BUT I THINK WITH HOW WE ARE PLAYING SO FAR. I KNOW WE HAVE REALLY ONLY HAD ONE BIG MEET AND THAT WAS PRE CONFERENCE, BUT WE ALL DID FARLEY WELL AT IT AND WE HAD A GOOD TEAM SCORE SO IF WE CAN KEEP DOING THAT. >

The Bison will compete in the Spearfish Invitational on Tuesday.

Rapid City Stevens has announced the hiring of assistant coach Jeff Fierro to head the Raiders boys soccer program. Fierro has assisted the Stevens boys since 2014 and has also been a longtime sprints coach for the Stevens track and field team and is a language arts teacher at the school. Fierro is a 1989 Stevens graduate who won the long jump state championship. Fierro replaces Dave Sharp, who stepped down after two years at the helm.