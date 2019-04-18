Thursday 9 p.m. sportscast

The Rapid City Stevens girls golf team is looking for big things this spring after finishing sixth at last year's Class AA state tournament and returning their top two individual placers from that team ...

The Raiders came in second place today at the Stevens Invite at Meadowbrook Golf Course but did have the individual medalist in Taylor Wit, who fired an 84 over 18 holes. Pierre placed five players in the top six after Wit to win the team title with a score of 365. Stevens came in at 403 and Central didn't record a team score. Stevens played today without No. 1 player Emmy Sundby, who took third at last year's Class AA state tournament, but head coach Nick Rotella says he's excited by the mix of youth and experience this year's team has and the potential it has displayed so far.

Rotella said, "Emmy Sundby is our senior leader this year, she was third at the state tournament last year, so we've got kind of experience levels all over the place but I like our balanced team, we've got seventh graders, we've got seniors, we're kind of even-keel top to bottom."

The Raiders will next be in action at the Pierre Invitational at Hillsview Golf Course on Tuesday. In other area golf action today, in Belle Fourche, defending Class A state champ Payson Birkeland won the Belle Fourche Invite with a score of 81 ... Hot Springs won the team title.

The Black Hills State University men's basketball program announced the signing of five new additions for next season today and two of them will be very familiar to local hoops fans.

Rapid City Stevens sniper Dawson Paulsen and Hill City all-state forward Taylor Edwards will be joining head coach Ryan Thompson's Yellow Jacket squad next season.

Edwards is a 6-foot 6-inch forward and averaged 21.0 points and 11.0 rebounds per game for head coach Blake Gardner's Ranger squad last season. He broke the school record for points in a game with 42 and is in the top-five on the Hill City all-time scoring list.

Paulsen is a 6-3 guard who averaged nearly 15 points and four rebounds per game before his senior year was cut short by a knee injury. The other three signees from the class were Colorado Springs guard Sean Bohuslavsky, Yuma, Colorado forrward Jakob Chrisman and Gillette swingman Colton Larsen. The Yellow Jackets reached the RMAC Tournament championship game last season for the first time in school history.

In other college hoops news from around the state, University of South Dakota standout Stanley Umude has announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-6 guard out of San Antonio averaged 14 points per game on 49% shooting last season and was a member of the all-Summit League first team.